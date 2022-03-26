Anti-neoplastic Therapy Market Size Estimated to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2027
Increase in the Number of People Inflicted With Cancer Is Projected to Drive Anti-neoplastic Therapy Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2022 ) Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market size is estimated to reach $14.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Anti-Neoplastic Therapy can be described as a procedure that cures illness inflicted by neoplastic diseases such as a tumor, malignant (=which is a type of Cancer), benign by using a variety of contemporary medications and treatments such as Immunotherapies (=help Immune system to fight against cancer), Cytotoxic drugs (= hinder the growth of cancer cells), Oncology drugs and Anticancer drugs are used to cure such ailments. Basically, Neoplasms are the tumor cells that grow peculiarly and lead to neoplastic diseases. One of the pre-eminent causes of such cases is changes in the DNA of individuals which eventually ensue into the hampered function of genes and ultimately into some kind of Cancer. Moreover, enlarging the number of people inflicted with cancer, discoveries of cutting-edge and amended technologies is set to get up and go the evolution of the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market for the period 2022-2027.
Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Cancer Type
The Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market based on the Storage Type can be further segmented Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood Cancer, Melanoma, Breast Cancer, Throat Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Lungs Cancer, etc. The Breast Cancer segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as an Upsurge in alcohol consumption of people around the globe especially in Europe and North America with intensification in obesity cases. A strong increment has been recorded in the USA for the obese population as around 30.5% in 2000, which now has jumped to 43% in 2019.
However, the lungs and prostate segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.3% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to swell in cases of people inflicting with these special types, cresting smoking trend among teenagers and adults is another foremost aspect because around 70-80% of lung cancer cases are due to extensive smoking, escalation in the pollution around the globe.
Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Product
The Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market based on the Packaging Type can be further segmented into Antineoplastic agents, Immunity Producing agents, and Precision Medicines. The Chemotherapy agents segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as the effectiveness of the treatment, capability to devastate spreading cells far away than the principal tumor cell. Moreover, around 650,000 patients receive chemotherapy in the US owing to the cancer load.
The Personalized medicines segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to liberty of customization according to individual patients, precise outputs, and low to moderate side effects due to alteration of the medicine, apportionment of innumerable resources into research, and development of new Drugs/Medications to fight cancer.
Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Anti-Neoplastic Therapy based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as Obesity on a massive level in the US which is one of the biggest reasons, the growing elderly population across the continent is playing a significant role as chances of cancer intensify with age, Reduced Immunity due to swelling consumption of fast foods. For example, the geriatric population stands at 16% of the entire population and is estimated to reach 22% by 2040, or around 84.8 million.
However, the Asia-pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as a rise in communicable and cancer cases with swelling population, budding GDPs of developing states like India and China ensuing supplementary expenditure into research and state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure.
Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market Drivers
An increase in the number of people inflicted with cancer is Projected to Drive Market Growth
Prevalence of cancer among young, as well as old age people, are casting votes in favor of the Anti-Neoplastic therapy segment. Especially, in the North American continent, the spread is more common compared to anywhere in the world due to an upsurge in smoking trends, obesity, hampered immunity. Around 3,00,000 cases of breast cancer were found in the US in the first quarter of 2021. Companies operating in the respective field have ramped up their activities as they have anticipated an upsurge in demand which will ultimately lead to profitability.
Technological advancement and Drug discoveries are Expected to Boost Product Demand
21st Century is no less than a blessing for humanity. Technological advancements in contemporary society have given such a level of comfort to humans all around the globe that no other civilization could have even imagined. Various procedures like chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Cytotoxic drugs (= hinder the growth of cancer cells), Oncology, and anti-cancer drugs have saved the lives of millions of patients. Moreover, a Far-fetched sum of hard cash is being channeled into exploration to come across more real and steady treatment.
Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market Challenges
Extortionate treatments and a Lesser number of skilled people in the respective field are Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth
One of the prime reasons that can strangle the growth of Anti-Neoplastic therapy is the extravagant prices of the treatments. Even in developing countries like India which offers quite affordable solutions cancer therapies can cost up to $3500 to $10,000 hinged on the type and stage of cancer. Needless to say, that North American and Europe’s same procedures will cost an arm and leg. Moreover, the lack of skilled professionals with thorough knowledge of the subject can cripple the growth of the Anti-Neoplastic therapy market.
Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Anti-Neoplastic Therapy top 10 companies include
AbbVie Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim
Pfizer Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Bayer AG
Amgen Inc.
Merck and Co.
Johnson and Johnson
AstraZeneca Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Partnerships/Product Launches:
On November 11, 2021, US-based clinical-stage Therapeutic company, “PureTech,” said that FDA (=food and drug administration) has approved the designation of, “Orphan Drug” for CTC, wholly-owned clinical therapeutic candidate, LYT-200, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. LYT-200 is a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting a foundational immunosuppressive protein, galectin-9, for the potential treatment of solid tumors, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), that are difficult to treat and have poor survival rates.
On November 6, 2021, New York-based cancer center, “Roswell Park Comprehensive” has conducted research and found out that there is a significant bridge between stress and cancer. Findings of the research claim that people taking more stress are more likely to develop cancer cells and also found that as tumors grow, they become more sensitive to stress signals coming from the nervous system. Specifically, the researchers discovered that a population of immune cells known as myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) show an increase in the expression of ?-AR, a molecule that controls the function of key immune cells.
On October 19, 2021, Scientists of a Japanese university “Osaka” have successfully achieved a breakthrough in developing a new and unprecedented system using gold nanoparticles, labeled as Asta-tine-211 for targeted cancer radiations. Owing to the limited range and half-life of the radiation, along with the localization of the nanoparticles, healthy cells are considerably less likely to be harmed. This work may lead to effective cancer treatments without the side effects of current techniques.
Key Takeaways:
Geographically, the North America Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the intensification in the alertness of society among healthcare, enlargement in cancer occurrence.
The increase in the flow of funds into research and developments into the national well as international agencies like WHO is driving the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market. However, the Deficiency of skilled mavens in this field is one of the major aspects that is said to condense the growth of the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market report.
