Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Size Estimated to Reach $827 Million by 2027
Increasing Wealth of Developing Nations Ensuing Massive Financing in the Healthcare Sector Is Projected to Drive Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2022 ) Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market size is estimated to reach $827 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) is also known as “Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura” which is demarcated as a form of blood disorder where “Thrombocytopenic” means a reduction in the number of blood platelets and “Purpura” means petechiae that are the acnes or spots of red and purple color on the skin due to seepage of blood. Bloody stool while defecating, a damaged mucous membrane that leads to bleeding gums are other common symptoms of ITP. Platelets are categorized as cells that prevent bleeding of blood. Therefore, a reduction in the platelet count of the body hampers the blood-clotting capacity and result in the formation of petechiae. Shielding and protecting the mucous membrane is one of the preeminent functions of the immunity system. Therefore, the surging pervasiveness of ITP due to deteriorating immunity around the globe is set to drive the growth of the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Industry for the period 2022-2027.
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Segment Analysis – By Category
The Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market based on the Category can be further segmented into short term/acute ITP, Long term/Chronic ITP. The Acute ITP segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the predominance of short-term ITP over the chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. In maximum cases, ITP problems recede within 6 months with the use of first interval drugs and therapies.
The Long term/Chronic ITP segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the massive increase in research and development efforts and an extensive focus on second-line medicines which will cure the serious conditions in patients, increase in immunity afflicted anomalies leading to damaged mucous membrane and ultimately into Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura, enlarging pronounced health infrastructure around the globe as governments granting a myriad amount of riches for healthcare development.
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
The Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market based on the Distribution Channel type can be further segmented into Hospitals, Health centers, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies. The Hospital segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as availability of necessary tools and techniques required for treating patients inflicted with ITP, cresting cases of ITP, and swelling responsiveness among people invigorating their synergy with doctors as they fancy an unswerving explanation for complications, escalating insistence for rescue treatments.
The Retail Pharmacies and drug store segments are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Independent pharmacies, within the USA, increased by 12.9% in the last decade. This growth is owing to the across-the-board presence of retail pharmacies and drug stores turn out into more convenient for people, Over-the-counter facilities which require no prior prescription from medical practitioners, upsurge in inclinations of people toward oral curative medicines, extensive focus, and innumerable financing by the government to expand healthcare infrastructure ensuing into rife existence of such retail outlets even in pastoral areas.
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the massive presence of giant pharmaceutical players in the countries like US and Canada, friendly and supportive policies of the government, boundless presence of world-class retail outlets, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories, beyond belief financing into healthcare research. Teva Pharmaceutical which manufactures prednisone saw an increment of 15% in its annual spending for R&D in the year 2021.
However, the Asia- Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to rising maladies related to blood abnormalities due to lack of proper sanitation and hygienic conditions in pastoral parts of Asia, increasing wealth of nations like India, China, Japan, etc. leaving the US behind recently China has been declared as the richest country in the world by Bloomberg. It’ll erupt into enormous expenditure on research, infrastructure, loans extensions to other developing Asian nations like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc. which will automatically fuel the capacities of these nations to fight such sicknesses.
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Drivers
The increasing wealth of developing nations ensuing massive financing in the healthcare sector is Projected to Drive Market Growth
The overall wealth of the world is growing rapidly and has touched the mark of $514 trillion for the first time in history. China contributes a massive $120 trillion to this total. Besides China wealth of other developing Asian nations such as India cresting gradually. Therefore, this sheer rise in affluence of these nations ensuing massive flows of hard cash into the betterment of health infrastructure, research field, premier educational institutions producing top-flight engineers and researchers and is estimated to boost the respective market.
Rising prevalence of Blood anomalies and awareness among people Expected to Boost Product Demand
The contemporary society is facing several new and peculiar health alarms on an unparalleled scale. Innumerable communicable illnesses show no repentance and expand with steady rates due to the poor lifestyles of inhabitants of the world. Waning immunity leads to various blood oddities such as blood cancer, seepage of blood, and blood clotting, etc. Therefore, there has been an outpouring demand for research and diagnostic laboratories to upgrade their exertions in devising new drugs and therapies to fight maladies.
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Challenges
The hampered supply chain is Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth
Economies around the world have taken a gigantic hit due to lockdowns, and trade restrictions following the COVID-19 outbreak. The supply chain of essential raw materials such as APIs (= active pharmaceutical ingredients), additives for manufacturing medicines has been suppressed. In order to elude the situation of shortage nations are embargoing various drugs and other essential items out of the country which may erupt several difficulties to pharmaceutical companies operating around the world and can creel production and supply of numerous indispensable drugs.
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura top 10 Companies include
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CSL Limited
Saol Therapeutics
Amgen Inc.
Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Hoffman-L Roche
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Grifols S.A
Novartis AG
Octapharma AG
Recent developments/Product Launches:
On November 16, 2021, research published by Gary Raskob, the Dean of the US situated “The University of Oklahoma” claimed about the development of a new drug that will prevent blood-clotting without intensifying the prospect of bleeding. The dean also disclosed that currently accessible medicines are effective for curing blood clotting but they escalate the jeopardy of bleedings.
On November 15, 2021, FDA (= food and drug authority) has permitted the use of a drug named “Besremi” for infrequent blood abnormalities. The drug is developed by a Taiwan-based biopharmaceutical company “PharmaEssentia.” The drug went through with its appeal in the second round. The injected drug scored clearance to treat adults with polycythemia vera, which causes a thickening of the blood and affects roughly 6,200 people each year in the United States. The disorder causes overproduction of red blood cells, slowing blood flow and increasing the chance for blood clots, stroke, and heart attack.
On July 2, 2019, FDA approved the drug AVATROMBOPAG, which is specifically designed for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to prior therapy. The approval of the oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist is mostly based on findings from a phase III trial, which demonstrated that AVATROMBOPAG led to a platelet count of >50,000 per µL after 8 days of therapy in the majority of patients with chronic ITP and was also superior to placebo in maintaining platelet counts in the target range during a 6-month period.
Key Takeaways:
Geographically, the North America Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the cresting alertness among people, Avant-garde health infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the robustness of the medical fraternity and the rising inclination to adopt and invest in therapeutic drugs and precision medicines.
The intensification in the pervasiveness of countless infections and communicable ailments that detriment the mucous membrane is driving the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market. However, commotion in the global supply chain of drugs and APIs (=active pharmaceutical ingredients) due to COVID-19 is one of the principal factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market report.
