India Packaged Milkshakes Market Size Estimated to Reach $27.1 Billion by 2027
Increased Application of Tetra Packs for Milkshakes Is Projected to Drive the Growth of India Packaged Milkshakes Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2022 ) India Packaged Milkshakes Market size is estimated to reach $27.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Packaged Milkshakes in India are typically served in cartons, bottles, and pouches whereas a milkshake is a chill and mixed dairy-based beverage made utilizing milk, ice cream, flavoring syrups, and sugars or sweeteners. Amul, a chief dairy association in India, introduced its milk and milkshake offerings in beverage cartons provided by Tetra Pak. These packages were advertised as Tetra Packs that assist in a useful carriage and long shelf-life performance. Tetra packs became synonymous with beverage cartons in India owing to this determinant. Packaged milkshakes may also come in glass jars. The considerable development in the food and beverage industry with packaging innovations like tetra packs is set to drive the India Packaged Milkshakes Market. The soaring private-label offerings in conjunction with global milkshake brands setting up their franchise outlets in metropolitan cities across India for appropriate product distribution is set to propel the growth of the India Packaged Milkshakes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the India Packaged Milkshakes Industry Outlook.
India Packaged Milkshakes Market Segment Analysis – By Flavor:
The India Packaged Milkshakes Market based on flavor can be further segmented into Chocolate, Mango, Vanilla, Strawberry, Almond, and Others. The Chocolate Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring demand and subsequent purchase of Chocolate flavored milkshakes, especially by youth and children. Amul Double Chocolate Milkshake is a ready-to-drink chocolate shake that comes packaged in tetra packs and cans. The surging innovation in different chocolate ice cream flavors like Belgian Chocolate which may be applied in the development of novel product launches of milkshakes is further propelling the growth of the Chocolate segment.
Furthermore, the Almond segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding inclination of all generations towards healthier vegetarian options in ice cream and milkshakes preferably packaged in tetra packs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
India Packaged Milkshakes Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel:
The India Packaged Milkshakes Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Milk Parlors, Online, and Others. The Online segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the accelerated application of online channels for the purchase of packaged milkshakes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with its stay-at-home restrictions. The effortless accessibility of products through e-commerce channels online where packaged milkshakes in tetra packs are available at fingertips, just a click away, is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Hypermarkets And Supermarkets segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening utilization of hypermarkets and supermarkets to readily view all possible options of packaged milkshakes of different brands, preferably in tetra packs in one place as human life strives to get back to normalcy amidst massive vaccination drives.
India Packaged Milkshakes Market Drivers
Increased Application Of Tetra Packs For Milkshakes Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of India Packaged Milkshakes Market:
India is a large producer and consumer of milk. Unfortunately, the accessibility of milk in different regions of India is not constant. Tetra Pak, in conjunction with organizations like Amul and Karnataka Milk Federation, is altering the panorama. With novel economical and compact Tetra Pak pack formats, milk cooperatives and private dairies are able to take fresh milk from farmers to homes across India. Milkshakes of different brands like Calvins Milkshake and Danone Milkshake are available in Tetra Packs. Tetra Packs are lighter and consume reduced energy to ship. Contents last for a greater period of time resulting in minimized food wastage. The surging application of tetra packs for milkshake packaging is therefore fuelling the growth of the India Packaged Milkshakes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Innovations In Milkshakes Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of India Packaged Milkshakes:
Novel ingenious ranges of milkshakes have been developed which are further fuelling the growth of the India Packaged Milkshakes Market. In 2008, there was the launch of new series of shakes in four flavors in an effort to fortify its position in the beverages market. Amul Kool Milk Shake, aimed at the youth, is a mix of fruits (banana, mango, strawberry) and milk, while Amul Kool Milk Shake Badam has almonds. The four varieties were packaged in cans and tetra packs. These kinds of innovative product launches are driving the growth of the India Packaged Milkshakes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
India Packaged Milkshakes Market Challenges
Dearth Of Suitable Infrastructure, Hardships In Conducting Business And Profitability Issues Present Challenges To The Growth Of The India Packaged Milkshakes Market:
In spite of India being a preferred destination for the packaging industry, there are factors limiting the growth of the India Packaged Milkshakes Market. The dearth of appropriate infrastructure and the difficulties encountered in conducting the business are restraining the market. Certain classes of customers in different parts of India prefer unpacked milkshakes from regional vendors maybe just in glasses to have a more customized experience. Misconceptions regarding packaging could be hindering such consumer groups from opting for packaged milkshakes. These issues are hampering the growth of the India Packaged Milkshakes Market.
India Packaged Milkshakes Industry Outlook
Novel product launches and packaging innovations, research initiatives, acquisitions, regional expansions, and technological advancements are key strategies adopted by players in this market. India Packaged Milkshakes top 10 companies include:
CavinCare
Mother Diary
GCMMF (Amul)
KMF (Nandini)
Hershey – India
Danone India
Nestle India
Britannia
Real (Dabur)
Keventers
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In June 2021, Keventers extended its dessert imprint across India with the introduction of its ‘Ice Creamery’ brand that will possess six ice cream flavors initially as follows:
Belgian Chocolate
Alphonso Mango
Triple Chocolate
Mocha Almond Fudge Brownie
Exotic Strawberry
Blueberry Cheesecake
The company has developed this novel product portfolio to guarantee that there is something for everyone. For admirers of chocolate, the series includes Belgian Chocolate, prepared from the finest dark cocoa and Triple Chocolate, with swirls of dark chocolate ice cream blended with cookie chunks and chocolate bits.
In July 2020, entering into the novel category of Ice Cream – Chocolates, Mother Dairy launched brand ROCKET, with two inspiring flavors of French Vanilla and Belgian Chocolate. Mother Dairy with this introduction has also built a brand mascot called Neila that is synonymous with the firm house color Blue! Ingenuity and customer-centricity have always been the preference for Mother Dairy, and the introduction of ROCKET Ice Cream – Chocolate is no different.
In March 2020, CavinKare introduced sanitizer products beginning at Re 1. The decision of the firm is well within the government’s recent designated pricing norm, duly followed across all additional SKUs like 10 ML, 50 ML, 90 ML, 400 ML, 800 ML, and 5-litre pack. The firm has launched hand sanitizers under its personal care brands, Chik, Nyle, and professional brand – Raaga.
Key Takeaways
India Packaged Milkshakes Market growth is being driven by the enormous youth population and altered lifestyles. However, the regional vendors in India can challenge the India Packaged Milkshakes Market owing to the existence of customer classes who are inclined to have unpacked milkshakes from regional vendors to have a tailor-made experience instead of opting for a packed milkshake-like tetra pack. This is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Indian Packaged Milkshakes Market.
India Packaged Milkshakes Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the India Packaged Milkshakes Market report.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research.
