Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Size Estimated to Reach $36.9 Billion by 2027
Huge Revenue in Bacterial Sampling Is Projected to Drive Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Growth.
Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market size is estimated to reach $36.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The term Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection is defined as the assortment of samples of blood and other tissues of the body in order to run diagnoses to find out the sickness body is inflicted with. The surfeit of contemporary techniques to run diagnoses such as anaerobic blood culture which perceive blood infections, ailments such as Mycoplasma, Tb (= Tuberculosis), and Pneumonia, etc. have turned the outlook of the industry quite appealing. The assemblage of Specimen is performed with utmost care and a hygienic environment to avoid contamination from environmental bacteria. To uphold the Hygiene standards, the apparatus used should possess high quality. Following the COVID-19 outbreak the inclusive mandate for sample testing has been triggered, enlarging the contribution of developed and developing countries to Global health bodies such as WHO (= World Health Organization), Mesmerizing technological breakthroughs in the healthcare sector, and AI are set to drive the growth of the Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market for the period 2022-2027.
Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Segment Analysis-By Product
The Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market based on the Product can be further segmented into Bacterial sampling and Viral sampling. The bacterial microorganism can endure inside and outside the body. Subsequently, the bacterial sampling segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as substandard and wrong sustenance ingestion such as upsurge in intake of the assortment of animal meat, Impoverished lifestyles compelling people to live in sordid areas, dearth of hygiene practices especially in scrappy and swarming suburbs, extravagant contact pruned social habits.
The Viral sampling segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13.9% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to a steadfast quest of researchers leading to breakthroughs, the mutation in viruses’ erection and properties, Outpouring in the prevalence of viral diseases with a swell in old age and comprehensive population of the world. Covid-19, a highly communicable virus, affected close to 250 million people globally, moreover, heavy testing and viral specimen analysis helped them to stop spreads at small and neglected spaces.
Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Segment Analysis-By End-user
The Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market based on the End-user can be further segmented into Private and Public Hospitals, Clinics/Health Centres, Various Pharmacies, Research laboratories, home-based tests. The Hospitals and Clinics/Health Centres segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as outburst of patients with severe medical conditions due to expansion in transmissible diseases following the COVID-19, Presence of Healthcare organizations such as WHO that are developing measures to tackle and spreading cognizance midst individuals around the ecosphere. Even though, both Hospitals and Health Centres provide healthcare services but there exists a mere variance in both that health canters deal only with day-to-day problems like nasal congestion, fever, cold, etc. Health centers/Clinics are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the across-the-board incidence in both pastoral and metropolitan areas, affordable solutions.
Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as High health consciousness in western society, efflux in contagious maladies, Opulent GDPs of North American nations such US and Canada ensuing into a superfluous drift of funds in healthcare infrastructure, lofty living standards. Moreover, the economies such as that of the US spend close to 5% of the medical budget for the R&D pertaining activities, thereby lifting the overall sentiment and market share allocation.
Asia-pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the prevalence of communicable diseases due to bizarre ingestion behaviors, increasing population fueling the outbreak of infections, ameliorating healthcare, and hegemony in pharmacy manufacturing of countries like India and China.
Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Drivers
Huge revenue in bacterial sampling is projected to drive market growth
As viruses are prevailing around the globe at a steady pace due to poor ingestion habits, dwindling immunity, is propelling the market as a lucrative destination for businesses, and R&D companies. As petition is billowy corporations sensing it and running to clutch an opportunity to reap paybacks. The inclusive bacterial & viral industry touched around $26 billion in 2020 and is likely to rise way yonder due to all these aspects.
Mutations in Viruses families and increased awareness among people are expected to boost demand
Following COVID-19 threat of the emergence of other transmissible diseases has grown significantly. Not just the threat of other viruses but mutation in already existing viruses have come to the foreground and has caught doctors off-guard as newly mutated versions can prove to be further deadly and dangerous. Therefore, the following coercions have powered the mandate for state-of-the-art health infrastructure, and industry all over the globe which is ultimately instigating this section of the economy to nurture. Lately, owing to the specimen and gene testing, a new COVID-19 variant was discovered, which was later labeled as “Omnicron” by WHO. The said mutation has over 32 changes in its spike protein, the highest ever recorded.
Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Challenges
Innumerable cost in setting up labs with top-notch safety standards is Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth
The Biggest requirement while dealing with a specimen is a sterilized or germ-free environment because environmental bacteria can contaminate the sample as well erroneous management of ignitable chemicals can distress the entire arrangement but developing such a facility is not an easy fix and require pocket full of hard cash. Moreover, the apparatuses employed in the bacterial & viral specimen are extortionate. Only Lab start-up apparatuses can cost up to $50,000-$80,000 turning many adherents antipathetic.
Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection top 10 companies include:
Hardy DiagnosticsThermo Fisher Scientific, inc.DiaSorinQuidelTrinity BiotechLonghorn vaccines & diagnosticsCopan Italia SpaHI Media laboratoriesPretium packagingBecton, Dickinson, and Company
Partnerships/Recent developments:
On 21 September 2021, a test named as MeMed BV has been approved by the FDA (= Food and Drug Administration) for differentiating between Bacterial & Viral communicable diseases. The test makes use of a technology known as “chemiluminescense” to analyze the type of specimen. The MeMed BV test is an immune-based protein signature test that assesses the levels of 3 host proteins (TRAIL, IP-10, and CRP) and assigns a score indicating the likelihood of a bacterial or viral infection. MeMed BV runs on the MeMed Key platform and provides results within 15 minutes.
On 14 September 2021, Cepheid launched a new viral testing kit, which allows knowing about the type of virus that has been infected with. The single test, Xpert® Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus, can help in differentiating Sars-Cov-2, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV viruses with ease. The test can provide results within 25 minutes if the specimen is identified as positive. However, with early assay termination for positives when running Sars-Cov-2 only, was a full-time run of 36 mins.
On 30 June 2021, Researchers have efficaciously discovered the mature strain of microorganisms accountable for “bubonic plague” which claimed the lives of millions of people across the European continent and Asia- Pacific in 1300 AC. Additionally, the skull through which the following discovery was made, was preferably bitten by a beaver, which is known to carry the Yersinia Pestis strain. Moreover, the theory was confirmed when the animal was found close to the site of the following burial.
Key Takeaways:
Geographically, the North America Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the upsurge in mindfulness regarding healthcare after the COVID-19 outburst, Intensification of health infrastructure along with progression in research and development tools and procedures.
The upsurge in population resulting in spiraling in communicable diseases is expected to augment in the Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market. However, risks associated while dealing with combustible chemicals, and innumerable amounts of money required to procure sampling apparatuses are said to condense the progress of the Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market report.
