Nitrogen Trifluoride and Fluorine Gas Market Size Estimated to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2027
Increasing Growth in Energy and Power Industry Driving the Growth of Nitrogen Trifluoride and Fluorine Gas Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2022 ) The Nitrogen trifluoride and Fluorine Gas market size is estimated to reach US$22.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2027. Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) is an inorganic compound and is colorless as well as non-flammable. Fluorine gas (F2) is a compound having a pungent smell and is of pale yellow color. Fluorine gas (F2) is considered as the most strongest oxidizing agents having high corrosive nature. Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) is considered to be less harmful to the environment if produced and disposed of in a safe manner. Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) shows excellent properties like nonreactive and water-insoluble. Fluorine gas (F2) is a covalent compound and is one of the most powerful oxidizing agents because it reacts with almost every element. The use of nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine gas (F2) market in energy and power generation in solar photovoltaic cells and uranium enrichment process in nuclear power plants will drive the Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine gas (F2) market. The harmful environmental effect of NF3 will be a restraint in the Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) industry.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 had impacted the nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & fluorine gas (F2) market. This is because there was an initial slowdown in the energy and power segment during the covid period. According to a report by International Atomic Energy Agency, Electricity production from nuclear reactors decreased by around 4% which accounted for Major reductions in European Union by 11%, then Japan by 33%, and then the United States by 2%. Additionally, there was an initial slowdown in solar energy production as well. For instance, according to a report by Solar Energy Industries Association, US solar industry declined by around 37% from 2019. This impacted the demand nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & fluorine gas (F2) because of the use of NF3 and F2 in solar photovoltaic cells manufacturing and uranium enrichment processes in nuclear power plants respectively. Thus, covid had a negative impact on the nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & fluorine gas (F2) market.
Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment Analysis – By End Use
IndustryEnergy & Power industry is the fastest-growing segment in the Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6%. This is because of the use of NF3 and F2 in solar and nuclear energy generation respectively. For instance, NF3 has been used extensively in the photovoltaic solar cell production for texturing the thin films, and the reactor cleaning of the film silicon deposition. According to International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme, the global Photovoltaic market saw an increase of around 14% in 2020 as compared to 2019. Thus, the growth of photovoltaic solar cells will increase the demand for Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3). F2 on the other hand is used in the uranium enrichment process in nuclear reactors. This is because the element fluorine contains only one naturally occurring isoptope and thus benefit in separating U235 from U238, and the nuclear fuel requires a higher concentration of U235 isotope. Additionally, UF6 exist in gaseous form in operating temperatures. According to International Energy Agency Report, Nuclear power energy increases by 2% in 2021 from 2020. This means there will be more requirement for uranium enrichment in the forecast period and thus, the demand for F2 will increase. Thus, the increase in demand for nuclear and solar energy will increase the demand for Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine gas (F2) Market.
Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific will be the largest and the fastest-growing region in the Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine gas (F2) Market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5%. This is because of the growing demand of nuclear energy in Asia-Pacific region. According to an article by World Nuclear Organization, in Asia, nuclear power is growing significantly as there are around 135-140 operating nuclear power reactors, and around 30 reactors are under construction. F2 is vitally used in nulear energy industry as it produces Uranium hexafluoride and is hence used in uranium enrichment. Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing an increased growth in photovoltaic market. According to International Energy Agency, out of the top 10 countries which represented around 78% of the global Photovoltaic market in 2020, 6 countries are from Asia-Pacific region which includes Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. Thus, the growth of photovoltaic cell market will increase the demand for NF3 as nitrogen trifluoride are used in the manufacture of photovoltaic cells for solar panels. Thus, Asia-Pacific region will witness a significant increase in demand for Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market.
Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Drivers
Increasing growth in Energy & Power industry
There has been significant growth in Energy & Power industry from the past few years, which has increased the demands of Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine gas (F2) Market. According to a report by International Energy Agency, the global solar PV electricity generation is expected to increase by around 18% in 2021. This means that there is an increase in demand for solar panels and photovoltaic cells which will increase the demand of NF3 in the market for the manufacturing of thin solar films and cleaning of silicone deposition. Thus, will drive the Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market.
Growing demand for Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) in the Asia Pacific region
Asia Pacific will drive Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine gas (F2) Market. Developing countries like China, India, Japan, Vietnam has witnessed an increase in the growth of Nuclear energy production. For instance, According to a report by world nuclear organization South Korea meets around 25% of its electricity needs from nuclear power. Thus there will be growth in nuclear fuel from uranium enrichment which will drive the market.
Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Challenges
Envrionmental effects are the biggest challenge to the Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market
The biggest challenge for Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Market is the harmful environmental effects of NF3 and F2 gases. This is because Nitrogen trifluoride is considered a greenhouse Gas and thus is a threat to environmental health. According to a World Bank report, NF3 is 17000 times more potent than Carbon Dioxide oatings market. According to an article by Greenhouse gas protocol organization, the Greenhouse gas protocol now requires NF3 to be included in Greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories under the Corporate Standard, Value Chain (Scope 3) Standard, and Product Standard. NF3 is now considered a potent contributor to climate change. This will be a major restraint to the development of the Global Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) And Fluorine gas (F2) Market.
Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) Industry Outlook
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies that are adopted by the dominant players in the Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine gas (F2) market. Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine Gas (F2) top 10 companies include:
Ulsan Chemical Co. Ltd.
OCI Materials Co.
Formosa Plastics Corporation U.S.A.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc
SK Materials Co. Ltd.
Linde plc
Central Glass Co Ltd
Shandong FeiYuan Technology Co. Ltd.
Liming Research Institute of Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Navin Fluorine International Limited
Key Takeaways
The growth in nuclear and solar energy production has increased the demand of Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & Fluorine gas (F2) Market. This is because of the use of NF3 in the manufacture of films in solar photovoltaic cells and the use of F2 in the uranuium enrichment process for nuclear fuel production.
Asia Pacific will be the largest and the fastest-growing region in the nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) & fluorine gas (F2) market . This is because of the significant growth of nuclear power in Asia region.
