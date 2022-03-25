Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027
Increasing Predominance of Gastrointestinal and Incessant Biliary Ailments Like Barrett’s Disease Is Set to Drive the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2022 ) Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) integrates endoscopy and x-rays to analyze and treat conditions of the bile and pancreatic ducts. Application of precut sphincterotomy at the time of endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) may boost the odds for cannulation success but is related to raised hazard of post-ERCP pancreatitis. Earlier, rather than deferred, the application of precut sphincterotomy involving spincterotomes for cases with challenging biliary access may minimize this hazard. Ogilvie syndrome is the intense dilation of the colon in the absence of any mechanical impediment in seriously sick patients. Esophageal diverticula are categorized by their position within the esophagus. Zenker’s diverticula are the most typical kind of diverticula of the esophagus. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is a significant instrument for the diagnosis and treatment of the hepatobiliary system. The application of fluoroscopy to assist ERCP positions both the patient and the endoscopy staff at the hazard of radiation-induced harm. Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) is a novel non-intrusive modality that demonstrates liquid in the biliary and pancreatic ducts in an axial or three-dimensional image format, somewhat worthy of comparison in appearance and diagnostic precision to radiographic methods observed with direct contrast endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). The increasing predominance of gastrointestinal and incessant biliary ailments like Barrett’s disease is set to drive the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market. The expanding population of the elderly and enhanced awareness regarding Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography devices like sphincterotomes are set to propel the growth of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Industry Outlook.
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type:
The Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market based on product type can be further segmented into Endoscopes, Endotherapy Devices, Spincterotome, Lithotripter, Stents, Cannulas, Forceps, Snares, Catheters, Guiding Wires, Balloons, Baskets, and Others. The Spincterotome Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of sphincterotomes to expedite efficient cannulation. The Dreamtome RX Cannulating Sphincterotome is preloaded with a Dreamwire™ High Performance Guidewire to promote effective cannulation. The expanded research related to the increasing population of the elderly worldwide and the proliferating financing for the establishment of surgical tools is further propelling the growth of the Spincterotome segment.
Furthermore, the Endotherapy Devices segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring demand for Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) therapeutics processes and the increasing predominance of choledocholithiasis, gall bladder stones, pancreatitis, and other bile duct and pancreatic duct ailments which may require the application of sphincterotomes.
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
The Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories, and Others. The Hospitals And Clinics segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the accelerated growth of healthcare infrastructure in the North-American and European regions which have assisted in the financial development of hospitals. The surging demand by patients for treatment in hospitals involving devices like sphincterotomes and superior preventive care and enhanced treatment options in clinics are further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the lower time needed for endoscopy and the accelerated recovery time which are backing the demand for endoscopic interferences or surgeries in the ambulatory surgical centers which may involve the application of sphincterotomes in conjunction with the minimized hospital stay resulting in reduced complete costs, further propelling the demand for surgical processes at ambulatory surgical centers.
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the extensive research associated with diagnostic imaging and the soaring establishment of technologically progressive ERCP instruments like sphincterotomes in the region. The boost in the government financing for healthcare and the existence of key players like Hobbs Medical Inc., in the region are further propelling the growth of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors development of the healthcare sector. The surging awareness regarding the treatment of pancreatic and liver ailments involving spincterotomes is further fuelling the progress of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Drivers
Increased Application Of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market:
Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, or ERCP, is a technique to diagnose and treat issues in the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, and pancreas. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is a method that utilizes an integration of luminal endoscopy and imaging based on fluoroscopy to diagnose and treat conditions related to the pancreatobiliary system. It integrates X-ray and the application of an endoscope—a lengthy, malleable, lighted tube. ERCP may be utilized to discover the cause of undiscovered abdominal pain or yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice). It can be utilized to acquire more information if there is pancreatitis or cancer of the liver, pancreas, or bile ducts. Additional conditions that can be discovered with Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) are inclusive of obstructions or stones in the bile ducts and liquid drainage from the bile or pancreatic ducts. Obstructions or restrictions of the pancreatic ducts, tumorx and contamination in the bile ducts are certain other conditions that may be discovered with an ERCP. and this is fuelling the growth of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Novel Products Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography:
CONMED Corporation has developed a sphincterotomes termed TruPass® Triple Lumen Papillotomes. These are compatible with short-wire ERCP methods. CONMED’s TruPass® SW Papillotomes are planned to transfer approved orientation and presently have one of the littlest tips of any .035” guidewire compatible triple lumen papillotomes accessible. The characteristics and advantages include planned to transfer approved orientation, discernible short wire compatible entry ramp, color-coded cutting wire markers, and streamlined, atraumatic radiopaque tip. There is also FIT® Stone Balloon for the elimination of stones. Planned by endoscopists for endoscopists, CONMED’s FIT® (Flexible Intelligent Therapy) SW Stone Balloon adapts to the duct size to guarantee the effortless elimination of biliary stones. The FIT® Biliary Stone Balloon increases to series from 9mm up to 22mm minimizing the requirement to alter instrument. These kinds of novel products are driving the growth of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Challenges
Challenges Of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography In Patients With Billroth II Gastrointestinal Anatomy Presents Challenges To The Growth Of The Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market:
Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is an integration of endoscopy and fluoroscopy that is typically utilized in the handling of pancreaticobiliary ailments. ERCP may be demanding if carried out in surgically changed anatomy, like a Billroth II reorganization, in comparison with native anatomy and normally has a decreased success rate. Five rising challenges were recognized in such patients. These are the selection of endoscope, the recognition of afferent loop, arriving at the duodenal stump, cannulation in the reverse position, and endoscopic sphincterotomy. Carrying out ERCP in patients with a Billroth II reorganization requires sufficient expertise, suitable skill, and knowledge to accomplish a good clinical result. These issues are hampering the growth of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market.
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography top 10 companies include:
Olympus Corporation
Conmed Corporation
Hobbs Medical, Inc.
TeleMed Systems, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cook Group Incorporation
Ambu, Inc.
Fujifilm Holding Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Medi-Globe GmbH
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In November 2021, Olympus Corporation declared the development of Olympus Innovation Ventures to contribute money to advanced startups with ingenious technologies that enhance clinical results, minimize healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients. Olympus Innovation Ventures, a completely owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, is a venture capital fund centered on startups poised to enhance patient results, entirely forward the discovery and treatment of ailment, and convert the surgery suite. The novel fund extends upon Olympus’ plan of action to enhance endoscopy and pioneer next-generation instruments and mechanisms for minimally invasive surgery.
In September 2021, Olympus Corporation introduced the earliest instruments in the novel Powerseal family of progressive bipolar surgical energy products. The Powerseal 5mm Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer and Divider, Double-Action instruments satisfy the greatest standards of clinical performance for progressive bipolar surgical energy instruments by conveying constant sealing trustworthiness in an ergonomic, multifunctional plan that advances procedural effectiveness. With the discharge of the Powerseal instruments, Olympus is launching a line of bipolar surgical energy instruments that expand a comprehensive and differentiated surgical energy portfolio, which characterizes the rare Thunderbeat hybrid energy instruments and Sonicbeat ultrasonic dissectors.
In April 2020, Olympus declared the introduction of its novel endoscopy system EVIS X1. It targets to enhance results from ailments of the stomach, colon, and esophagus, and from bronchial ailments. EVIS X1 backs screening and diagnosis by way of launching technologies to back how gastrointestinal ailments, like colorectal cancer (CRC), or bronchial ailments are discovered, characterized, and treated.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring expenditure for R&D and well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure including sphincterotomes in the North American region.
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market growth is being driven by the surging significance and acceptance of Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) devices like sphincterotomes for accumulating samples of tissue or to treat an obstructed pancreatic or bile duct. However, the rigorous isolation, contamination curbing standards and the rigid adherence to application of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market.
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market report.
