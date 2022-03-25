Betamethasone Ointment Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2022 ) Betamethasone Ointment Market size is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Betamethasone is a member of the group of medications termed steroids. It is utilized in the treatment of inflammation, serious allergies, outbreaks of continuing sicknesses. It is also utilized to treat multiple additional medical issues that need either minimization of inflammation or override of the immune system. Betamethasone has an extensive assortment of medical indications: from the typical inflammation of the skin to the treatment of severe autoimmune ailments like systemic lupus erythematosus. The dose, route of administration, and period of treatment will rely on every case in specific. Betamethasone is a steroid medicine. It is utilized for a number of ailments inclusive of rheumatic disorders like rheumatic arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus and skin ailments like dermatitis and psoriasis among others. It may be consumed by mouth, injected into a muscle, or used on the skin topically in cream, lotion, or liquid forms. Betamethasone dipropionate ointment includes betamethasone dipropionate USP, a synthetic adrenocorticosteroid, for dermatologic application.
The soaring occurrences of skin conditions like psoriasis or eczema and plaque psoriasis requiring betamethasone dipropionate is set to drive the Betamethasone Ointment Market. The surging application of betamethasone to treat internal and external inflammation related to ailments like asthma, colitis, arthritis, serious skin allergies is set to propel the growth of the Betamethasone Ointment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Betamethasone Ointment Industry Outlook.
Betamethasone Ointment Market Segment Analysis – By Type:
The Betamethasone Ointment Market based on type can be further segmented into Betamethasone Dipropionate, Betamethasone Sodium Phosphate, and Betamethasone Valerate. The Betamethasone Dipropionate Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment which is a highly effective corticosteroid designated for alleviation of the inflammatory and pruritic demonstrations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses in patients aged 13 years and more. The availability of Betamethasone Dipropionate as a treatment option for Leukemia, Lymphoma, and more ailments is further propelling the growth of the Betamethasone Dipropionate segment.
Furthermore, the Betamethasone Valerate segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of Betamethasone Valerate in Atopic dermatitis (including infantile atopic dermatitis), Nummular dermatitis (discoid eczema), Psoriasis (excluding widespread plaque psoriasis), and more ailments apart from Betamethasone Dipropionate discussed above.
Betamethasone Ointment Market Segment Analysis – By Product:
The Betamethasone Ointment Market based on the product can be further segmented into Topical and Injectable. The Injectable Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of betamethasone injection to curb serious allergic reactions, abrupt episodes of serious arthritis, and unexpected outbreaks of multiple sclerosis. Betamethasone Dipropionate is available as injectable. The proliferating application of betamethasone injection for adrenal gland issues, blood issues, skin rashes, or swelling issues is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Topical segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of Betamethasone topical in the form of cream, ointment, lotion, gel, spray, or foam for the skin utilized to treat the inflammation and itching brought about by ailments like eczema or psoriasis including the heightening utilization of Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment.
Betamethasone Ointment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Betamethasone Ointment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Betamethasone Ointment Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging predominance of skin ailments like psoriasis in the region. The soaring count of cases with rheumatic disorders like rheumatic arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus is further propelling the growth of the Betamethasone Ointment Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like a boost in the count of cases with asthma resulting in the extensive application of Betamethasone Dipropionate. The increasing predominance of incessant ailments like cancer is further fuelling the progress of the Betamethasone Ointment Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Betamethasone Ointment Market Drivers
Increasing Application Of Betamethasone For Different Ailments Like Rheumatic Disorders Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Betamethasone Ointment Market:
Betamethasone is a steroid medicine. It is utilized for a count of different ailments inclusive of rheumatic disorders like rheumatic arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Betamethasone minimizes swelling and reduces the immune response of the body. This medication is utilized to treat numerous distinct conditions. Principally, it is utilized to treat endocrine (hormonal) ailments when the body does not generate sufficiently its own steroids. Betamethasone is also utilized to treat numerous immune and allergic ailments like arthritis, lupus, psoriasis, asthma, ulcerative colitis, and Chron’s disease. The surging application of Betamethasone for the treatment of different ailments like rheumatic disorders is fuelling the growth of the Betamethasone Ointment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Novel Product Launches Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Betamethasone Ointment:
In March 2020, Lupin Limited (Lupin) declared the introduction of Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05%, having acquired an endorsement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) previously. The product would be produced at Lupin’s Pithampur (Unit III) facility, India. Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05%, is the generic counterpart of Diprolene® Ointment, 0.05%, of Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp. It is a corticosteroid designated for the alleviation of the inflammatory and pruritic demonstrations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses in patients aged 13 years and more. These kinds of novel product launches are driving the growth of the Betamethasone Ointment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Betamethasone Ointment Market Challenges
Side Effects And Contraindications Of Betamethasone Present Challenges To The Growth Of The Betamethasone Ointment Market:
Certain side effects of Betamethasone are high blood pressure, itching, muscle weakness, and pain, loss of muscle mass, osteoporosis, vertebral fractures, inflammation of the pancreas, abdominal distension, ulcerative esophagitis; impairment of tissue healing, ecchymosis, facial erythema, increased sweating, vertigo, headache, menstrual irregularities, the establishment of Cushing’s Syndrome, reduced carbohydrate tolerance, clinical demonstrations of diabetes with raised everyday insulin needs or hypoglycemic agents oral; cataracts, glaucoma, and insomnia. The application of betamethasone is contraindicated in pregnancy with risk C, at the time of breastfeeding, in children under 12 years, and when there are systemic fungal infections or hypersensitivity to constituents of the formula or other corticosteroids. Additionally, the application of betamethasone should not be executed in the muscle to patients with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and should not be applied to the vein or skin in patients with non-specific ulcerative colitis if there is a potential of impending perforation, abscess, or other infection diverticula, recent intestinal anastomosis, active or latent peptic ulcer, renal failure or hypertension, osteoporosis, and myasthenia. These issues are hampering the growth of the Betamethasone Ointment Market.
Betamethasone Ointment Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Betamethasone Ointment top 10 companies include:
GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Cipla Inc
East West Pharma
Micro Labs Ltd
Psyco Remedies
Omega Remedies Pvt Ltd
Moraceae Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd
Emon Medichem Pvt Ltd
Dermocare Laboratories (Guj.) Pvt Ltd
Pharmtak Ophtalmics Pvt. Ltd.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In October 2021, Cipla Healthcare introduced Naselin antiviral nasal spray with Povidone-Iodine that may offer the earliest line of protection against the COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus. Cipla’s health segment communicated that the spray has been established consequent to research on Povidone-Iodine demonstrating that it provides defense against Coronavirus and respiratory tract sicknesses. It may be efficiently applied to the treatment and safeguard of essential service workers with its antiviral characteristics.
In December 2020, Cipla Limited declared its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited for the commercialization of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India. The firm will begin supply this week. This is Cipla’s second kick-off in the diagnostics space after Elifast: SARS CoV-2 IgG ELISA Test Kit.
In June 2020, Homegrown pharma major Cipla Ltd declared the introduction of its generic version of remdesivir, which has been licensed for emergency application in the treatment of Covid-19 patients by the USFDA, under its brand name Cipremi. The USFDA had circulated an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency application of remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Remdesivir is the only USFDA approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) treatment for mature grownups and pediatric patients hospitalized with assumed or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 infection.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the North American Betamethasone Ointment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of skin ailments and rheumatic disorders in the North American region.
Betamethasone Ointment Market growth is being driven by the surging application of betamethasone in ointments, tablet drops, or injectables solely utilized for medical reasons alleviating symptoms like itching and redness, dermatological conditions, or treatment of rheumatic disorders and cancer. However, certain side effects of betamethasone are soaring blood pressure, itching, muscle weakness and pain, loss of muscle mass, and osteoporosis, and these side effects constitute one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Betamethasone Ointment Market.
Betamethasone Ointment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Betamethasone Ointment Market report.
