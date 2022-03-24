Gamification in Healthcare to Drive the Sleep Aids Market
The global sleep aids market was valued at US$ 24.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021-2031). As per Persistence Market Research’s latest projections, mattresses and pillows, chin straps, mouth pieces, a
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2022 ) The Sleep Aids Market is all set to create greater strides for the Sleep Aids Market in the upcoming period. Big data analytics is flowing through the veins of the healthcare vertical these days. This practice helps in providing better insights to healthcare practitioners. The healthcare vertical has started depending on analytics’ expertise for deciphering data collected through various sources and monitoring processes’ efficiency.
As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global sleep aids market was valued at over 24.6 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031).
The increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, changing lifestyles, obesity, and increasing aging population, together with technological advancements with the launch of innovative devices are some of the factors driving demand for sleep aids.
How About Looking Through The Sample Of Sleep Aids Market Report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2832
Increasing demand for sleeping pills due to modern lifestyles is one of the major factors driving demand for sleep aids. The stressful pace of life is found to be the main characteristic of the modern lifestyle, thus increasing the incidence of sleep-related disorders.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 report, one-third of the U.S. population gets less than the recommended amount of sleep on a regular basis.
Company Profiles:
ResMed Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
Sanofi SA
Pfizer Inc
How About Step-By-Step Insights To Sleep Aids Market? Look Through The “Methodology” Employed! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2832
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By product, mattresses and pillows, chin straps, mouth pieces, and nasal devices will hold a market share of 72.5% in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.3% over the forecast period.
By indication, insomnia is expected to hold well over 35% market share in 2021, and is expected to continue growing at a moderate rate over the forecast period.
By distribution channel, the e-Commerce and others segments together holds more than 50% market share, and are expected to continue a similar trend through the forecast period.
By region, North America held the highest share in the global market in 2020, with the market expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4%.
“Growing incidence of sleeping disorders and rising need for technologically advanced products for their treatment are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Want To Keep A Tab On The Latest Findings In The Sleep Aids Market? Purchase Our Sleep Aids Market Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2832
Market Competition
New product launches and acquisitions have emerged as a key growth strategy adopted by some of the leading manufacturers of sleep aids. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.
04-Feb-2020, Merck & Co/MSD claimed FDA approval for a new use of its insomnia drug Belsomra, treating sleep disruption in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
In January 2019, GSK announced that it completed the acquisition of Tesaro for approximately US$ 5.1 Bn.
In 2018, Philips acquired NightBalance, a digital health company in the Netherlands, which has developed an innovative, easy-to-use device to treat positional obstructive sleep apnea and positional snoring.
In August 2017, Sanofi S.A. announced the acquisition of Protein Sciences, a vaccines biotechnology company based in Meriden, Connecticut, in the United States.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the sleep aids market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.
The research study is based on product (drugs {insomnia treatment drugs [doxepin hydrochloride, eszopiclone, ramelteon, triazolam, zaleplon, quazepam, and others], narcolepsy treatment drugs [modafinil, sodium oxybate, armodafinil, and others]}, devices {CPAP devices, BIPAP devices, and APAP devices}, others {mattresses & pillows, chin straps, nasal devices and mouthpieces}), by indication (insomnia, sleep deprivation, narcolepsy, sleep apnea, and others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-Commerce, drug stores, and others), across five key regions of the world.
Access Related Reports-
Fall Detection System Market-
The global fall detection systems market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 600.0 Mn by the end of 2029, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 4% during the forecast period.
Hearing Protection Devices Market-
Revenue from the global hearing protection devices market totaled US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021, according to insights provided by a revised study conducted by Persistence Market Research.
Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market-
The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market was worth US$ 415 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2029.
Wearable Injectors Market-
The global Wearable Injectors Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 10 Bn by 2026, up from an estimated US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of 2018.
About Us-
Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.
Contact Us-
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com
As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global sleep aids market was valued at over 24.6 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031).
The increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, changing lifestyles, obesity, and increasing aging population, together with technological advancements with the launch of innovative devices are some of the factors driving demand for sleep aids.
How About Looking Through The Sample Of Sleep Aids Market Report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2832
Increasing demand for sleeping pills due to modern lifestyles is one of the major factors driving demand for sleep aids. The stressful pace of life is found to be the main characteristic of the modern lifestyle, thus increasing the incidence of sleep-related disorders.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 report, one-third of the U.S. population gets less than the recommended amount of sleep on a regular basis.
Company Profiles:
ResMed Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
Sanofi SA
Pfizer Inc
How About Step-By-Step Insights To Sleep Aids Market? Look Through The “Methodology” Employed! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2832
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By product, mattresses and pillows, chin straps, mouth pieces, and nasal devices will hold a market share of 72.5% in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.3% over the forecast period.
By indication, insomnia is expected to hold well over 35% market share in 2021, and is expected to continue growing at a moderate rate over the forecast period.
By distribution channel, the e-Commerce and others segments together holds more than 50% market share, and are expected to continue a similar trend through the forecast period.
By region, North America held the highest share in the global market in 2020, with the market expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4%.
“Growing incidence of sleeping disorders and rising need for technologically advanced products for their treatment are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Want To Keep A Tab On The Latest Findings In The Sleep Aids Market? Purchase Our Sleep Aids Market Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2832
Market Competition
New product launches and acquisitions have emerged as a key growth strategy adopted by some of the leading manufacturers of sleep aids. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.
04-Feb-2020, Merck & Co/MSD claimed FDA approval for a new use of its insomnia drug Belsomra, treating sleep disruption in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
In January 2019, GSK announced that it completed the acquisition of Tesaro for approximately US$ 5.1 Bn.
In 2018, Philips acquired NightBalance, a digital health company in the Netherlands, which has developed an innovative, easy-to-use device to treat positional obstructive sleep apnea and positional snoring.
In August 2017, Sanofi S.A. announced the acquisition of Protein Sciences, a vaccines biotechnology company based in Meriden, Connecticut, in the United States.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the sleep aids market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.
The research study is based on product (drugs {insomnia treatment drugs [doxepin hydrochloride, eszopiclone, ramelteon, triazolam, zaleplon, quazepam, and others], narcolepsy treatment drugs [modafinil, sodium oxybate, armodafinil, and others]}, devices {CPAP devices, BIPAP devices, and APAP devices}, others {mattresses & pillows, chin straps, nasal devices and mouthpieces}), by indication (insomnia, sleep deprivation, narcolepsy, sleep apnea, and others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-Commerce, drug stores, and others), across five key regions of the world.
Access Related Reports-
Fall Detection System Market-
The global fall detection systems market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 600.0 Mn by the end of 2029, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 4% during the forecast period.
Hearing Protection Devices Market-
Revenue from the global hearing protection devices market totaled US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021, according to insights provided by a revised study conducted by Persistence Market Research.
Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market-
The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market was worth US$ 415 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2029.
Wearable Injectors Market-
The global Wearable Injectors Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 10 Bn by 2026, up from an estimated US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of 2018.
About Us-
Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.
Contact Us-
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.