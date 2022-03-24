Sildenafil Citrate Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.91 Billion by 2027
Increasing Predominance of Diabetes Is Projected to Drive the Growth of Sildenafil Citrate Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2022 ) Sildenafil Citrate Market size is estimated to reach $1.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sildenafil is a prescription medication utilized to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) in men. It performs by raising blood flow to the penis. This assists men to obtain or keep up an erection. It is classified among the class of medications recognized as phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE 5) or phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors. Phosphodiesterase type-5 (PDE-5) or phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors are a novel class of vasoactive medications that have been established for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). The technique of activity includes active inhibition of the PDE-5 enzyme and consequent boost in cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) and effortless muscle relaxation in the penis. Sildenafil citrate (Viagra) is a powerful and discriminatory PDE-5 inhibitor, which is the earliest medication in this class to be endorsed for the treatment of ED. Sildenafil citrate (Viagra) is a novel oral medicine that restricts phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) in the corpus cavernosum to expedite penile erection for the treatment of male impotence. Sildenafil enhances exercise capability, WHO functional class, and hemodynamics in patients with symptomatic pulmonary arterial hypertension. The surging population of the elderly is set to drive the Sildenafil Citrate. The soaring initiatives adopted by the government and non-governmental organizations to boost awareness of erectile dysfunction including phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate is set to propel the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Sildenafil Citrate Industry Outlook.
Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Application Type:
The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on application type can be further segmented into Medical Uses and Non-Medical Uses. The Medical Uses Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of sildenafil citrate as a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor in the treatment of ailments like erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The soaring financing in triggering innovation in the different medical applications of Sildenafil Citrate is further propelling the growth of the Medical Uses segment.
Furthermore, the Medical Uses segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of Viagra (Sildenafil) being a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor for the treatment of conditions like mountain sickness, Raynaud’s phenomenon and may help patients with congestive heart failure or diastolic dysfunction based on investigations.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501922
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on the application can be further segmented into Erectile Dysfunction, Angina Pectoris, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Others. The Erectile Dysfunction Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the expanding predominance of erectile dysfunction among men worldwide resulting in the soaring application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate. Observance of “National Impotence Day” and initiatives like Men’s Health Month which boost awareness regarding erectile dysfunction are further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Pulmonary Hypertension segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of Sildenafil Citrate in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension wherein Sildenafil is a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor that brings about pulmonary arterial vasodilation and minimization in pulmonary artery pressures based on investigations conducted on dogs.
Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Sildenafil Citrate Market) held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the rising pervasiveness of erectile dysfunction and the existence of superior healthcare infrastructure in the region. The soaring novel R&D initiatives associated with the establishment of new drug molecules, the great demand for erectile dysfunction medications like phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors including Sildenafil Citrate, and the existence of key players like Torrent Pharma Inc., in the region, are propelling the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like expanded pervasiveness of erectile dysfunction causing contaminations and requiring application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate and the boost in the population of the elderly. The burgeoning generic medications industry in conjunction with prevalent social stigma are further fuelling the progress of the Sildenafil Citrate Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=501922
Sildenafil Citrate Market Drivers
Increasing Predominance Of Diabetes Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Sildenafil Citrate Market:
As per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), “men with diabetes are three times more likely to have ED” where ED refers to Erectile Dysfunction. Further updates on CDC indicate that erectile dysfunction is typical in middle-aged and older men and around 30 million men in the U.S. are enduring this condition and growing older does not bring about erectile dysfunction but it does heighten the possibility of acquiring the condition. Sildenafil citrate (Viagra) is designated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil citrate (Viagra) is a discriminatory inhibitor of cGMP-specific phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5). The physiological technique accounting for the erection of the penis includes the discharge of nitric oxide (NO) in the corpus cavernosum in response to sexual stimulation. NO initiates the enzyme guanylate cyclase, which leads to regionally elevated levels of cGMP, thereby generating smooth muscle relaxation. By restricting phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5), sildenafil citrate improves the natural physiological activity of NO and cGMP, thereby permitting patients to achieve an erection. The expanding pervasiveness of diabetes is likely to boost the count of cases with erectile dysfunction resulting in increased application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate which is fuelling the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Application Of Sildenafil Citrate For Treatment Of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Expected To Boost The Demand Of Sildenafil Citrate:
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is an advanced ailment that has a soaring rate of mortality. Prompt treatment is vital owing to these reasons. Treatment options for pulmonary arterial hypertension are restricted by medication tolerability, medication cost, and inconvenience related to administration methods and dosing schedules. Thus, a therapy that offers oral dosing with restricted side effects would demonstrate convenience in administering numerous patients. Sildenafil citrate, the earliest and greatly publicized oral medicine to accept endorsement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for erectile dysfunction, has currently been endorsed for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Sildenafil restricts phosphodiesterase type 5 or phosphodiesterase 5, an enzyme that metabolizes cyclic guanosine monophosphate, thereby improving the cyclic guanosine monophosphate-mediated relaxation and growth restriction of vascular smooth muscle cells, inclusive of those in the lung. On the basis of investigations, it has been discovered that Sildenafil enhances exercise capability, WHO functional class, and hemodynamics in patients with symptomatic pulmonary arterial hypertension. The utilization of sildenafil citrate in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension is driving the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Sildenafil Citrate Market Challenges
Contraindications And Risks Of Sildenafil Citrate Present Challenges To The Growth Of The Sildenafil Citrate Market:
Sildenafil citrate is contraindicated in patients who can need organic nitrates, like nitroglycerin patches or sublingual tablets, owing to the integration of the medications possibly decreasing blood pressure. Currently, there were 16 recorded cases in which a fatal result was faced with the concomitant application of sildenafil citrate. Men with heart conditions who take medications termed as nitrates can establish dangerously low blood pressure if they consume erectile dysfunction pills too. The greater risk determinants for heart ailment, like smoking, obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol misutilization, soaring cholesterol, and/or soaring blood pressure, the greater issues can be encountered with consumption of erection medications. Headaches, blurred vision and flushes are some side effects associated with the consumption of erectile dysfunction medications. These issues are hampering the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market.
Sildenafil Citrate Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Sildenafil Citrate top 10 companies include:
Aglowmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Ind-Swift Limited
Alembic Chemical Works Co Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Atlas Laboratories Pvt Ltd.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
Sunrise Remedies
Lupin Laboratories Ltd.
Polpharma
Biophore
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In November 2021, Lupin Ltd declared that it has introduced an educational mobile compliant website Sciflix for medical students striving for post-graduation in ailments including the respiratory system. Sciflix is a complete learning platform in pulmonology where all scientific requirements of postgraduate students will be attended to by a multisource library under one roof, the firm declared in a regulatory filing. Sciflix is a special initiative by Lupin to help forthcoming pulmonologists in remaining up-to-date on the most recent medical approaches applicable to their specialty, the firm declared, further appending that the mobile adaptable website can be accessed by both android and apple instruments by medical students across the nation for free.
In February 2021, Lupin declared the introduction of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, consequent to its alliance partner AET Pharma US (part of Tiefenbacher Group) accepting endorsement for its ANDA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, are the generic counterpart of Noxafil Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. These tablets are designated for prophylaxis of invasive Aspergillus and Candida contaminations in patients who are at soaring risk of establishing these contaminations owing to being seriously immunocompromised, like hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients with graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) or those with hematologic malignancies with prolonged neutropenia from chemotherapy.
In April 2020, Lupin Limited declared the introduction of mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets USP, 180 mg and 360 mg. Lupin’s alliance partner Concord Biotech Limited (Concord) had accepted an endorsement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously. Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets USP, 180 mg and 360 mg, is the generic counterpart of Myfortic delayed-release tablets, 180 mg, and 360 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and is designated for prophylaxis of organ rejection in mature grown-up patients accepting kidney transplants and in pediatric patients aged at least 5 years and more who are at least 6 months post kidney transplant and application in integration with cyclosporine and corticosteroids.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Sildenafil Citrate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of erectile dysfunction requiring application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate in the North American region.
Sildenafil Citrate Market growth is being driven by the expanding pervasiveness of erectile dysfunction owing to soaring blood pressure, diabetes and smoking, and the inactive lifestyle. However, the misutilization of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate by completely healthy means for recreational reasons and subsequently become psychologically dependent on the medicine to acquire an erection and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Sildenafil Citrate Market.
Sildenafil Citrate Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sildenafil Citrate Market report.
Related Reports:
A. Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17377/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market.html
B. Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pulmonary-Hypertension-Drug-Market-Research-501992
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Application Type:
The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on application type can be further segmented into Medical Uses and Non-Medical Uses. The Medical Uses Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of sildenafil citrate as a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor in the treatment of ailments like erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The soaring financing in triggering innovation in the different medical applications of Sildenafil Citrate is further propelling the growth of the Medical Uses segment.
Furthermore, the Medical Uses segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of Viagra (Sildenafil) being a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor for the treatment of conditions like mountain sickness, Raynaud’s phenomenon and may help patients with congestive heart failure or diastolic dysfunction based on investigations.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501922
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on the application can be further segmented into Erectile Dysfunction, Angina Pectoris, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Others. The Erectile Dysfunction Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the expanding predominance of erectile dysfunction among men worldwide resulting in the soaring application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate. Observance of “National Impotence Day” and initiatives like Men’s Health Month which boost awareness regarding erectile dysfunction are further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Pulmonary Hypertension segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of Sildenafil Citrate in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension wherein Sildenafil is a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor that brings about pulmonary arterial vasodilation and minimization in pulmonary artery pressures based on investigations conducted on dogs.
Sildenafil Citrate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Sildenafil Citrate Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Sildenafil Citrate Market) held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the rising pervasiveness of erectile dysfunction and the existence of superior healthcare infrastructure in the region. The soaring novel R&D initiatives associated with the establishment of new drug molecules, the great demand for erectile dysfunction medications like phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors including Sildenafil Citrate, and the existence of key players like Torrent Pharma Inc., in the region, are propelling the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like expanded pervasiveness of erectile dysfunction causing contaminations and requiring application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate and the boost in the population of the elderly. The burgeoning generic medications industry in conjunction with prevalent social stigma are further fuelling the progress of the Sildenafil Citrate Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=501922
Sildenafil Citrate Market Drivers
Increasing Predominance Of Diabetes Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Sildenafil Citrate Market:
As per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), “men with diabetes are three times more likely to have ED” where ED refers to Erectile Dysfunction. Further updates on CDC indicate that erectile dysfunction is typical in middle-aged and older men and around 30 million men in the U.S. are enduring this condition and growing older does not bring about erectile dysfunction but it does heighten the possibility of acquiring the condition. Sildenafil citrate (Viagra) is designated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil citrate (Viagra) is a discriminatory inhibitor of cGMP-specific phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5). The physiological technique accounting for the erection of the penis includes the discharge of nitric oxide (NO) in the corpus cavernosum in response to sexual stimulation. NO initiates the enzyme guanylate cyclase, which leads to regionally elevated levels of cGMP, thereby generating smooth muscle relaxation. By restricting phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5), sildenafil citrate improves the natural physiological activity of NO and cGMP, thereby permitting patients to achieve an erection. The expanding pervasiveness of diabetes is likely to boost the count of cases with erectile dysfunction resulting in increased application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate which is fuelling the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Application Of Sildenafil Citrate For Treatment Of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Expected To Boost The Demand Of Sildenafil Citrate:
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is an advanced ailment that has a soaring rate of mortality. Prompt treatment is vital owing to these reasons. Treatment options for pulmonary arterial hypertension are restricted by medication tolerability, medication cost, and inconvenience related to administration methods and dosing schedules. Thus, a therapy that offers oral dosing with restricted side effects would demonstrate convenience in administering numerous patients. Sildenafil citrate, the earliest and greatly publicized oral medicine to accept endorsement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for erectile dysfunction, has currently been endorsed for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Sildenafil restricts phosphodiesterase type 5 or phosphodiesterase 5, an enzyme that metabolizes cyclic guanosine monophosphate, thereby improving the cyclic guanosine monophosphate-mediated relaxation and growth restriction of vascular smooth muscle cells, inclusive of those in the lung. On the basis of investigations, it has been discovered that Sildenafil enhances exercise capability, WHO functional class, and hemodynamics in patients with symptomatic pulmonary arterial hypertension. The utilization of sildenafil citrate in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension is driving the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Sildenafil Citrate Market Challenges
Contraindications And Risks Of Sildenafil Citrate Present Challenges To The Growth Of The Sildenafil Citrate Market:
Sildenafil citrate is contraindicated in patients who can need organic nitrates, like nitroglycerin patches or sublingual tablets, owing to the integration of the medications possibly decreasing blood pressure. Currently, there were 16 recorded cases in which a fatal result was faced with the concomitant application of sildenafil citrate. Men with heart conditions who take medications termed as nitrates can establish dangerously low blood pressure if they consume erectile dysfunction pills too. The greater risk determinants for heart ailment, like smoking, obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol misutilization, soaring cholesterol, and/or soaring blood pressure, the greater issues can be encountered with consumption of erection medications. Headaches, blurred vision and flushes are some side effects associated with the consumption of erectile dysfunction medications. These issues are hampering the growth of the Sildenafil Citrate Market.
Sildenafil Citrate Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Sildenafil Citrate top 10 companies include:
Aglowmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Ind-Swift Limited
Alembic Chemical Works Co Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Atlas Laboratories Pvt Ltd.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
Sunrise Remedies
Lupin Laboratories Ltd.
Polpharma
Biophore
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In November 2021, Lupin Ltd declared that it has introduced an educational mobile compliant website Sciflix for medical students striving for post-graduation in ailments including the respiratory system. Sciflix is a complete learning platform in pulmonology where all scientific requirements of postgraduate students will be attended to by a multisource library under one roof, the firm declared in a regulatory filing. Sciflix is a special initiative by Lupin to help forthcoming pulmonologists in remaining up-to-date on the most recent medical approaches applicable to their specialty, the firm declared, further appending that the mobile adaptable website can be accessed by both android and apple instruments by medical students across the nation for free.
In February 2021, Lupin declared the introduction of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, consequent to its alliance partner AET Pharma US (part of Tiefenbacher Group) accepting endorsement for its ANDA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, are the generic counterpart of Noxafil Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. These tablets are designated for prophylaxis of invasive Aspergillus and Candida contaminations in patients who are at soaring risk of establishing these contaminations owing to being seriously immunocompromised, like hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients with graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) or those with hematologic malignancies with prolonged neutropenia from chemotherapy.
In April 2020, Lupin Limited declared the introduction of mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets USP, 180 mg and 360 mg. Lupin’s alliance partner Concord Biotech Limited (Concord) had accepted an endorsement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously. Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets USP, 180 mg and 360 mg, is the generic counterpart of Myfortic delayed-release tablets, 180 mg, and 360 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and is designated for prophylaxis of organ rejection in mature grown-up patients accepting kidney transplants and in pediatric patients aged at least 5 years and more who are at least 6 months post kidney transplant and application in integration with cyclosporine and corticosteroids.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Sildenafil Citrate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of erectile dysfunction requiring application of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate in the North American region.
Sildenafil Citrate Market growth is being driven by the expanding pervasiveness of erectile dysfunction owing to soaring blood pressure, diabetes and smoking, and the inactive lifestyle. However, the misutilization of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors like Sildenafil Citrate by completely healthy means for recreational reasons and subsequently become psychologically dependent on the medicine to acquire an erection and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Sildenafil Citrate Market.
Sildenafil Citrate Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sildenafil Citrate Market report.
Related Reports:
A. Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17377/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market.html
B. Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pulmonary-Hypertension-Drug-Market-Research-501992
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.