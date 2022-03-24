Fipronil Market Size Estimated to Reach $584 Million by 2027
Fipronil Market Growth Is Being Driven by the Increasing Predominance of Contaminations Amidst Crops and the Burgeoning Agricultural.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2022 ) Fipronil Market size is estimated to reach $584 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fipronil is a broad-spectrum insecticide that is classified amidst the class of the phenylpyrazole chemical family. Fipronil is a broad-spectrum insecticide that upsets the insect central nervous system by obstructing GABA-gated chloride channels and glutamate-gated chloride (GluCl) channels, leading to central nervous system toxicity. This brings about hyperexcitation of nerves and muscles of infected insects. The bioactivity of fipronil is attributed to its capability to aim ionotropic -aminobutyric acid (GABAA) receptors (GABARs) or GABAA receptors. Fipronil serves the role of the non-competing obstructor of the GABAR (GABAA receptors) in the central nervous system (CNS) of insects. The soaring population that outpaces the food production worldwide in conjunction with the great demand for crop protection chemicals including broad-spectrum insecticide like fipronil is set to drive the Fipronil Market. The proliferating crop loss owing to pest invasions is set to propel the growth of the Fipronil Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Fipronil Industry Outlook.
Fipronil Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type:
The Fipronil Market based on product type can be further segmented into Gel, Particle, and Liquid. The Liquid Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive application of liquid-based broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil in the agricultural industry to safeguard crops against insects and pests. Liquid fipronil is utilized as a spot-on spray on pets like cats and dogs to avert contact with ticks and fleas. The soaring application of liquid fipronil as a termiticide spray to destroy termites from wooden structures is further propelling the growth of the Liquid segment.
Furthermore, the Gel segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of gel form of broad-spectrum insecticide recognized as fipronil as a pest eliminating bait for ants and cockroaches.
Fipronil Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
The Fipronil Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Agricultural Industry, and Chemical Industry. The Agricultural segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil in the agricultural industry. Fipronil is extensively utilized to avert the establishment of ants, termites, moles, and additional insects accountable for crop loss. The proliferating utilization of contemporary agricultural techniques employing broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Agricultural segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding application of broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil in the disinfection of crops improving the health and harvest of the crops leading to enhanced food quality.
Fipronil Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Fipronil Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Fipronil Market) held the largest share with 51% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the effortless accessibility of fipronil in the region. The soaring awareness among farmers regarding broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil, the proliferating initiatives by the government in conjunction with accelerated urbanization and industrialization and the existence of key players like Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd in the region is further propelling the growth of the Fipronil Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Furthermore, the European region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the surging application of broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil. The soaring awareness among the population regarding effective crop protection products is further fuelling the progress of the Fipronil Market in the European region.
Fipronil Market Drivers
Different Applications of Fipronil Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Fipronil Market:
Fipronil is a phenylpyrazole insecticide and acaricide. Fipronil has been extensively utilized in seed coatings and granular soil treatments to curb unwanted arthropods in numerous types of food, horticultural, and turf plants. Fipronil including gel baits and sprays have been utilized to destroy ants, and termites in households. Different spray and spot-on products including fipronil have been extensively applied to curb fleas, ticks, and handle mites on pet animals. Targeted pests and non-target organisms are made toxic by feeding upon or having contact with treated hosts (plant or animal), and by way of exposure to the insecticide in the surroundings. Fipronil attaches to soils and sediment particles and it is biodegraded in soil, which offers some safeguard against runoff and surface water infection. Soils with greater organic carbon concentrations are more efficient at fastening fipronil than soils with low organic carbon. Soil binding and biodegradation also assist in safeguarding against leakage into groundwater. The various applications of broad-spectrum insecticide termed Fipronil is fuelling the growth of the Fipronil Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Advantages Of Fipronil Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Fipronil:
Fipronil is a broad-spectrum insecticide that is classified amidst the class of phenylpyrazole chemicals. Fipronil performs by impeding the natural functioning of the central nervous system in insects when they consume it or arrive in contact with it. Like other phenyl pyrazole chemicals, it restricts GABAA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) gated chloride channels in nerve cells. This halts the consumption of chloride ions, which overexcites nerve cells and brings about paralysis and the demise of the insects. Fipronil not only curbs insects and pests efficiently but also demonstrates plant growth improvement impacts like enhanced root growth, greater count of productive tillers and so on which leads to greater yields. Fipronil principally serves as an ingestion toxicant with certain complimentary contact actions and acts by intervening in nerve impulse transmission. These advantages of Fipronil are driving the growth of the Fipronil Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Fipronil Market Challenges
Side Effects Of Fipronil Present Challenges To The Growth Of The Fipronil Market:
Fipronil may bring about numerous side effects in humans. An individual may be poisoned by fipronil. Like other phenyl pyrazole chemicals, it primarily influences the central nervous system. The most typical symptoms of fipronil poisoning are ataxia or uncoordinated movements, hyper-reactivity or exaggerated reaction to stimuli, tremor or uncontrolled trembling or shaking movements, cramps or sudden, involuntary contractions of muscles, convulsions, abnormal gait, and seizure. Additional symptoms involve twitching, nodding, aggression, sweating, nausea, lack of appetite, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, dizziness, agitation, and weakness. Fipronil is also a potential cause of cancer in humans. These side effects of fipronil are hampering the growth of the Fipronil Market.
Fipronil Market Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Fipronil top 10 companies include:
BASF SE
Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd
GSP Crop Science Private Limited,
Gharda Chemicals Limited
Bayer
Bryant Christie Inc.,
Jiangsu Tuoqiu Agrochemicals Co, Ltd
Rotam Agrochemical Company Limited
Abcam
HPM Chemicals
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In May 2020, BASF officially launched its ingenious Melyra® fungicide to purchasers in China. It is the earliest in a range of three designed novel products for the Chinese market that are based on BASF’s fungicide Revysol. Introduced at the time of a live virtual event attended by purchasers from across the nation, Melyra integrates the latest fungicide innovation from BASF in conjunction with the firm’s trusted F500® active ingredient.
In July 2020, BASF Nutrition & Health and Isobionics® introduced their earliest joint product, Isobionics® Santalol. Thanks to its woody odor profile, the novel perfume in BASF’s portfolio is a persuasive substitute to sandalwood oil. The proprietary production technique of Isobionics Santalol makes the product rare.
In March 2020, Bayer Crop Science, and Life Science Company introduced its earliest bio fungicide, Serenade, in the neighboring nation China. As per reports, this product could build a safeguarding obstruction around the root of plants by way of the symbiosis in the root periphery. While assisting plants in absorbing more effective nutrients from the soil, it also allows the root system to grow more active and improves the “immunity” of plants, which minimizes the occurrence of plant ailments.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, Asia-Pacific Fipronil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil in seed treatment in the Asia-Pacific region.
Fipronil Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of contaminations amidst crops and the burgeoning agricultural sector. However, as per scientists’ research, broad-spectrum insecticide termed fipronil is greatly harmful to both freshwater and sea fish and invertebrates and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Fipronil Market.
Fipronil Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fipronil Market report.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets.
