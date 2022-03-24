High Beam Assist Market Size Forecasted to Reach $5.28 Billion by 2027
Increasing Sale of Luxury Vehicles and Rising Road Accidents Are Analyzed to Significantly Drive the Global High Beam Assist Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2022 ) The global High Beam Assist Market size is forecasted to reach $5.28 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Globally, growing demand for luxury vehicles among consumers to get high level of comfort as well as safety features is set to drive the High Beam Assist market during the forecast period. The purpose of High beam assist system is to automatically switch on the headlight settings to low beam from high beam when it detects objects ahead. The increasing need for proper vehicle lighting coupled with the rising number of roads accidents can be considered as a major factor driving the market growth of High Beam Assist. Compared to Dipped beam headlight, High-beam headlights emit much brighter light to detect pedestrians on road. Such benefits influence the market growth of High Beam Assist System during the forecast period 2022-2027.
High Beam Assist Market Segment Analysis-By Technology
Based on technology, the High Beam Assist market is segmented into Halogen, LED and Xenon. LEDs are analyzed to witness the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 5.6%during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the adoption of new technologies in vehicle lighting. Compared to Halogen and Xenon, LED technology provides benefits such as less power consumption, emits brighter light and has better adaptive features. Owing to such benefits, LED technology is considered to be the most used technology in high beam headlight and is expected to further grow in the future, thus raising its adoptability. Furthermore, the development of Matrix LED and OLED lighting has become the new and favorable technologies among automotive lighting manufacturers. In October 2021, Audi announced to provide Digital Matrix LED (DML) headlights as optional equipment ine-tron Sportback and 2021 e-tron vehicle models that can illuminate road ahead. Such developments can further set to drive its market growth in the long run.
High Beam Assist Market Segment Analysis-By Vehicle Type
Based on vehicle type, Passenger Vehicles dominated the global High Beam Assist market with a share of 5.8% in 2021 and is also anticipated to witness significant growth during 2022-2027. The rising disposable income of consumers coupled with increasing demand for private vehicles is the factor that contributes to the growth of this segment. Moreover, increasing production and sales of passenger’s vehicles attributes to the growth of the market. As per OICA report, the global sale of passenger vehicles increased by around 26% during the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2021, compared to last year quarter sales, thus boosting the demand for high beam headlights, influencing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of eco-friendly vehicles such aselectric cars, E-bikes and e-scooters also contributes to the growth of the passenger’s cars segment which further creates opportunities for the scope of using high beam assist headlights. Such factors can be considered as vital in boosting the market growth of high beam assist in the long run.
High Beam Assist MarketSegment Analysis-By Geography
North America region accounted for the largest share of 36% in the global High Beam Assist Market and is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the growing adoption of advanced lighting technology among automotive lighting manufacturers. U.S., Canada and Mexico are top contributors for the rising automotive industry which influences the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing disposable income in this country is resulting in users spending heavily on new premium cars with advanced security and safety features to meet the requirements of the expected lifestyle, thus triggering the growth of the market. According to World Bank Data 2020, U.S. has the highest disposable income with approximately 55419 per capita incomes. As a result citizens of this country spend heavily on premium cars with safety features, thus contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, government vehicle safety regulations also increase the adoption of High Beam Assist System. For instance, all vehicles in Canada must meet the Government of Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, thus influencing the growth of the market in this region. Such developments can influence the market growth in this region.
High Beam Assist Market Drivers
Increasing sale of luxury vehicles positively impacts the market growth
The increasing sale of luxury vehicles can be considered as a major factor driving the growth of High Beam Assist Market.The growing shift towards SUVs and rising disposable incomes of consumers are the major factors that have accelerated the demand for luxury cars globally. Luxury cars offer high level of comfort as well as safety features that creates opportunities for the growth of the High Beam Assist market. High Beam Assist technology helps in detecting pedestrians, oncoming & preceding vehicles and offers a wider field of vision for the drivers thus ensures safer driving. In June 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that Mahindra XUV700 car will come up with high beam assist feature. High beam assist will start working when the sensor detects low lighting conditions in conjunction with the speed of the vehicle to provide wider visibility, thus increasing the safety of the vehicle while driving. Such integration of high beam assist technology in vehicles can influence the market growth forward in the coming time.
Increasing need for proper vehicle lighting coupled with the rising road accidents drive the market forward
Increasing need for proper vehicle lighting coupled with the rising road accidents is set to be one of the factors that can drive the market forward during the forecast period 2022-2027. Vehicle lighting is essential for illuminating the lane and detecting obstacles as well as traffic signs on the road from distance, thus ensuring safety of the drivers on roads with heavy traffic. Moreover, increasing road accidents have become a prime concern for governments across the world. As per World Health Organization (WHO) report released in 2021, around 1.3 million people die each year due to road traffic crashes. Road traffic collision costs most countries 3% of their GDP. The report also highlights that approximately 93% of the world's fatalities occurred due to roads in low and middle-income countries. Therefore, it has become important to improve the driving conditions, which can be attained partially by enhancing the vehicle lighting system. Such facts can be considered vital in boosting the market growth of High Beam Assist during the forecast period 2022-2027.
High Beam Assist Market Challenges
Evolution of latest technology adaptive intelligent front lighting system hampers the market growth.
Though high beam assist technology have lot of advantages but development of latest technology adaptive intelligent front lighting system which acts as a major challenge restraining the growth of High beam assist Market. In comparison to high beam assist technology, Adaptive Intelligent front lighting system comes with the partial light control ability that avoids dazzling effects from happening and ensuring better visibility without disturbing other drivers. Moreover, high cost of LED lights has become a prime concern for the high beam assist market. The cost of production of LED lighting is quite expensive due to the usage of materials such as Indium gallium nitride, Aluminum gallium arsenide and Aluminum gallium indium phosphide, which incurs a huge cost to the manufacturers, thus hampering its adoptability. Owing to the above mentioned factors, adoption of high beam assist will be significantly impacted, thus hampering its market growth.
High Beam Assist Industry Outlook
Partnership, Acquisitions,Collaboration, technology launchesand R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. High Beam Assist top 10 companies include:
Hella GmbH & Co KGaA.
Magnetti Marelli S.p.A
Osram GmbH
Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd
Advanced Leading Technology Co.
Tenneco Inc
Valeo
Robert Bosch GmbH
Bosal International NV
Faurecia SA
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2021, Suzuki announced to launch the new generation Alto for its Japanese customers in 2022. The new generation Suzuki Alto will come up with ADAS based safety technologies such as forward collision warning, high beam assist, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning, thus ensuring safer driving. Such developments will positively impact the growth of the market.
In February 2020, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (KOITO) announced that it had acquired shares of Cepton Technologies, Inc, a startup company that designs, manufactures and sells LiDAR sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous driving. LiDar sensors are an integral part of High Beam Assist system which is used to monitor surroundings, thus increasing visibility and ensuring safe driving. This development was done to positively impact the growth of the market.
In July 2019, OSRAM Continental introduced smart digital HD headlamp system. The system was equipped with low beam coupled with a laser auxiliary high beam assist to provide visibility up to range of 600 meters, thus helps in driving curvy paths and specifically illuminates traffic signs. Such developments positively impact the market growth.
Key Takeaways
LED technology is analyzed to witness the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 5.6%, owing to the adoption of new technologies in vehicle lighting.
Passenger Vehicles is the fastest growing segment in High Beam Assist Market and is estimated to grow at around CAGR 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for private vehicles.
North America High Beam Assist Market held the largest share in 2021, owing to factors such as adoption of advanced lighting technology among automotive lighting manufacturers and rising disposable income.
Increasing sale of luxury vehicles and rising road accidents are analyzed to significantly drive the global High Beam Assist market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
