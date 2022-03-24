Aerospace and Life Science Testing Certification Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.69% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027
Growing Demand of Terrain Awareness and Warning System Technology Accelerate the Growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2022 ) The Aerospace and Life Science Testing Certification Market size is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $165.8 billion by 2027. The Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification is the collaboration of using state-of-the-art flight test techniques with the amalgamation of novel measurement to promote the capabilities of major government as well as industry flight test facilities. The Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Industry is growing due to the enormous investment to advance aerospace and aeronautical components, the growing innovation in electrical and electronic products, along with the heavy machinery related equipment. The growing introduction of the state-of-the-art flight test techniques as well as the prevalence of the NASA aeronautical test facilities, such as Aeronautical Test Range, Research Test Bed Aircraft, Aero-Structures Flight Loads Laboratory and Flight Research Simulation Laboratory are some of the major factors that are contributing to the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification India. In addition, the promising development of the industry’s cutting-edge research and development programs regarding Aviation Management Services and growing awareness towards quality assurance are adding opportunities to the market growth. Simultaneously, the emergence of protocols and certification in the manufacturing operations of aerospace and life sciences sectors to empower safe and reliable products, such as Aviation Management Services and health safety measures contribute to the growth of the market. Therefore, the huge investment to design sophisticated instruments, rise in demand for optimized aircraft performance, including Medical Devices Services, and other pertinent factors attributed to the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market.
Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market Segment Analysis – By Type
The Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market share is segmented into Testing Service, Inspection Service and Certification Service. The Testing Service is estimated to hold the maximum share of 67% in 2021, owing to the significant deployment of the breakthrough testing process and other avant-garde technology offerings, such as Aeronautical Telemetry Services, Integrated Network Enhanced Telemetry (iNET), Flight Test Interoperability (DARPA BRASS) and Flight Test Software. In order to meet government and industry standards, Flight testing is imperative, and also, the proper validation of the design of aircraft and spacecraft are necessary to ensure vehicles’ operation. In November 2021, Spacetech start-up Skyroot Aerospace announced the successful test operation of the Dhawan-1, India’s first privately developed fully cryogenic rocket engine. According to Skyroot Aerospace, the latest test promotes the portfolio of the company to demonstrate this technology across the world. Thus, the growing demand of the performance testing execution and to analyse the product quality is accelerating the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market.
Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market share is segmented into Commercial Aircraft, Military & Defense Aircraft and Helicopter and Others. The Commercial Aircraft holds the maximum share of 54.3% in 2021, owing to the growing demand of the quality, performance, and safety related standards, along with the growing consumer awareness towards increasing product reliability. In November 2019, Airbus Helicopter deployed the Lynx® Multilink Surveillance System from ACSS, an L3Harris Technologies and Thales Company, for the NH90 platforms. The integration of the LYNX product line by the Airbus Helicopter is considered as the light-weight solution for helicopters, which provides enhanced pilot safety operation as well as situational awareness. Thus, the increasing awareness towards TAWS equipment, and various other testing solutions for aircraft and other Aerodromes facilities are considered to drive the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market.
Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America is estimated to dominate the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market in 2021, and hold the share of 51%, owing to the early adoption of the technological advancements in avionics systems, and prominence of leading space infrastructure for the next generation space economy. In fact, the presence of the various aircraft OEMs, including Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp., and more, contribute to a highly competitive market landscape in these regions. In November 2021, a California-based spaceflight technology development firm, SpinLaunch, announced the new space endeavour by utilizing a magnanimous vacuum chamber and a rotating hypersonic rein to throw satellites into the Earth’s orbit in essence. The company just successfully accomplished its foremost kinetic test launch by flinging a vehicle high into the atmosphere. The hurling of the test vehicle by SpinLaunch to estimate the payloads for kinetic launch. In addition, the increasing demand to design high-end fighter planes, equipped business jets, and various other kinds of aircraft adds further growth opportunities. In May 2021, Dassault Aviation launched Falcon 10x, an all-new purpose-built business jet. The latest Falcon 10x delivers a higher level of comfort, versatility and premium addition, such as high-speed wing, latest fuselage with extra-large windows, advanced Digital Flight Control System, and many more. Hence, the growing adoption of advanced technologies and introduction of supreme testing products and service offerings contribute to the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification market in the region.
Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification market Drivers
Huge investment in business collaboration and R&D of Testing solutions are estimated promote the market growth
The potential investment by various leading companies, including Intertek, SGS, Bureau MISTRAS, Veritas, Eurofins Scientific and more to offer the pertinent requirements and fundamental safety of the devices in reference to the manufacturing operations of aerospace is directing the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification market. In fact, the growing strategic partnerships among the top providers to influence customized aviation product innovations further promotes the market growth. In October 2019, Rolls-Royce completed the acquisition of the electric and hybrid-electric aerospace propulsion activities of Siemens, formerly popular as the eAircraft business, and amounted to be $ 1046.52 million. The acquisition was formed to deliver successful ground tests of a hybrid propulsion solution, which can be used across a range of smaller transport platforms such as general aviation aircraft, hybrid helicopters and EVTOLs, hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles. Hence, the growth of the business partnership and various other investments in research and development to design aircraft engine and parts manufacturing solutions are estimated to drive the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Industry.
Growing demand of Terrain Awareness and Warning System technology accelerate the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Industry
The advancement in various terrain mapping technology and the significant demand rise of the latest ground proximity warning system technology for denoting situational awareness in flights, resulting in the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Industry. In fact, the rapid technological innovations in avionics systems, and the growing emphasis on Collision Avoidance System for several aircraft are driving the market growth. In March 2021, a global leader in helicopter services and maintenance, repair and overhaul provision, CHC Group announced the strategic partnership with Shell Brasil and Leonardo Helicopters. The strategic partnership is developed to launch the first global implementation of Leonardo’s Enhanced Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System (H-TAWS) on the CHC AW139 fleet operating in Campos, Brazil for Shell. On the other hand, in January 2020, Airbus announced the increased investment, and expansion of aircraft manufacturing, along with the investment to more than $1 billion in the Gulf Coast city. Therefore, the increase in the demand of the commercial aircraft and the major expansion of the significant industrial investment worldwide is driving the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification market.
Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market- Challenges
Lack of Experts to initiate Testing, Inspection & Certification program that readily hampers the growth of the market
The growth of the various avionics Testing equipment and Inspection models are projected to increase the demand of the seamless, reliable and safe device and solutions in reference to the several aerospace technologies. However, considerable dearth of experts to conduct Testing, Inspection & Certification processes for the respective solution and other designated processes are impacting the growth opportunities of the market. In recent years, the advent of breakthrough testing technologies provides higher visibility and a higher degree of aircraft control, but the lack of availability of skilled workers is set to hamper the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market.
Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Industry Outlook
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification top 10 companies includ
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
TÜV NORD
Eurofins Scientific
Applus+
Element Material Technology
SGS
DNV GL
MISTRAS
Boeing
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In January 2021, The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) conducted the first test of a new type of drone that can be launched from a plane in a swarm and recovered in mid-air when it’s done its job. The test took place in Utah and showed that a military transport plane can successfully launch and monitor the X-61A Gremlin drone.
In July 2019, Boeing launched its 2019 ecoDemonstrator program which provides flight test technologies for enhancing safety and sustainability in aircraft. The deployment of 777 flying test bed offer insight on improvements much quicker and with reliability.
Key Takeaways
North America is estimated to dominate the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification Market in 2021, owing to the early adoption of the technological advancements in avionics systems, and prominence of leading space infrastructure for the next generation space economy.
The Testing Service is estimated to hold the maximum share of 67% in 2021, owing to the significant deployment of the breakthrough testing process and other avant-garde technology offerings, such as Aeronautical Telemetry Services, Integrated Network Enhanced Telemetry (iNET), Flight Test Interoperability (DARPA BRASS) and Flight Test Software.
The potential investment by various leading companies, including Intertek, SGS, Bureau MISTRAS, Veritas, Eurofins Scientific and more to offer the pertinent requirements and fundamental safety of the devices in reference to the manufacturing operations of aerospace is directing the growth of the Aerospace & Life Science Testing Certification market.
