Hemodialysis Catheter Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.12 Billion by 2027
Increasing Predominance of Kidney Ailments Is Projected to Drive the Growth of Hemodialysis Catheter Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2022 ) The hemodialysis Catheter Market size is estimated to reach $1.12 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hemodialysis is a treatment utilized when the kidneys break down (Stage 5 Kidney Disease) and can no longer cleanse the blood and eliminate extra liquid from the body. A hemodialysis access or vascular access is a technique to arrive at the blood for hemodialysis. The catheter utilized for hemodialysis is a tunneled catheter because it is positioned under the skin. There are two kinds of tunneled catheters: cuffed tunneled catheters and non-cuffed tunneled catheters. A non-tunneled hemodialysis catheter is a special tube prepared from plastic. It is utilized for hemodialysis treatment. Renal replacement therapies (RRTs) in the setup of acute kidney injury (AKI) is typically offered by either tunneled or non-tunneled dialysis catheters (TDCs or NTDCs), utilized instantaneously consequent to insertion. The increasing predominance of kidney breakdown requiring renal replacement therapies and incessant renal dysfunction owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive the Hemodialysis Catheter Market. The shortage in the accessibility of kidneys for transplant is set to propel the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Hemodialysis Catheter Industry Outlook.
Hemodialysis Catheter Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type:
The Hemodialysis Catheter Market based on product type can be further segmented into Cuffed Tunneled Catheters, Non-Cuffed Tunneled Catheters, and Non-Tunneled Catheters. The Cuffed Tunneled Catheters Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the considerable benefits of the cuffed tunneled catheter over the non-cuffed tunneled catheter. The cuffed tunneled catheter has a simple insertion, minimizes intravascular coagulation, and has the possibility to be implanted on different sites. Being a soft, cuffed tunneled catheter reduces vascular endothelial damage and this feature is further propelling the growth of the Cuffed Tunneled Catheters segment.
Furthermore, the Non-Cuffed Tunneled Catheters segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing application of non-cuffed tunneled catheters for crisis situations and for brief periods up to 3 weeks.
Hemodialysis Catheter Market Segment Analysis – By Material:
The Hemodialysis Catheter Market based on the material can be further segmented into Silicone and Polyurethane. The Silicone Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing application of novel silicone catheters in hemodialysis. There are two principal kinds of hemodialysis catheters: (i) non-tunneled, uncuffed, planned for short-term venous access of up to three weeks, and (ii) cuffed tunneled catheter for longer application. The advantages of silicone catheters like driving away urine, water, blood, and most organic materials to minimize the occurrence of bacterial attachment and development and silicone being non-porous do not absorb body liquids and remove “Foley Catheter Expansion” are further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Polyurethane segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the application of polyurethane catheters for long-term hemodialysis access in conjunction with restricted to the short-term application of semi-rigid polyurethane catheters in crisis situations in extracorporeal renal replacement therapies.
Hemodialysis Catheter Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Hemodialysis Catheter Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Hemodialysis Catheter Market) held the largest share with XX% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the expanding pervasiveness of kidney ailments like chronic kidney disease and the soaring application of renal replacement therapies in the region. The existence of well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure, expanding renal care centers and the existence of key players like Baxter International Inc. in the region is further propelling the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the extensive development of the healthcare sector in developing economies like India and China and the heightening application of renal replacement therapies in the Asia-Pacific region. The surging cases of renal failure amidst the middle-aged and proliferating government assistance for technological development of hemodialysis catheters are further fuelling the progress of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Hemodialysis Catheter Market Drivers
Increasing Predominance Of Kidney Ailments Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Hemodialysis Catheter Market:
As per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), around 37 million mature grownups in the U.S. are predicted to have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and nearly all are undiagnosed. Treatment in the beginning stages targets handling signs and symptoms and restrict the advancement of the ailment. The treatment in the advanced stage involves hemodialysis or dialysis and kidney transplant. End-stage renal disease (ESRD), also termed end-stage kidney disease or kidney failure happens when chronic kidney disease — the steady loss of kidney function — arrives at an advanced state. In end-stage renal disease, the kidneys no longer perform as they should to satisfy the requirements of the body. The kidneys drain wastes and surplus liquids from the blood, which are then defecated in the urine. When the kidneys lose their draining capabilities, dangerous levels of liquid, electrolytes, and wastes can develop in the body. With end-stage renal disease, hemodialysis or a kidney transplant is required to remain alive. The catheter utilized for hemodialysis is a tunneled catheter owing to its positioning under the skin. There are two kinds of tunneled catheters: cuffed or non-cuffed. Non-cuffed tunneled catheters are utilized for crisis situations and for short periods (up to 3 weeks). The increasing predominance of kidney ailments is therefore fuelling the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Increased Application Of Renal Replacement Therapies Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Hemodialysis Catheter:
Renal replacement therapies involve dialysis (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis), hemofiltration, and hemodiafiltration which are different techniques of filtration of blood with or without machines. Outset Medical Inc is a medical technology firm. The firm has established a machine, Tablo, which minimizes the cost and complication of dialysis. Tablo offers Renal Replacement Therapy in Hospitals, Chronic Care in Dialysis Clinics, and Home Dialysis. Tablo ® is a mobile hemodialysis system established by Outset Medical for the treatment of patients with acute and/or chronic renal failure. The U.S. Food and Medical Administration (FDA) allowed 510 (k) clearance to the hemodialysis system in November 2016. The extensive application of renal replacement therapies is therefore driving the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Hemodialysis Catheter Market Challenges
Hemodialysis Catheter Dysfunction Presents Challenges To The Growth Of The Hemodialysis Catheter Market:
Hemodialysis catheter dysfunction is usually defined as the lack of ability to aspirate blood, a blood flow rate < 300 mL/min, and raised arterial or venous pressure or the lack of ability to distribute a sufficient dialysis prescription. Griffiths et al recorded an analysis of 3,364 hemodialysis patients with tunneled central venous catheters who endured 268,363 hemodialysis sessions. Catheter dysfunction happened at the time of 7.1% of hemodialysis treatment sessions, and the median time to the earliest episode of catheter dysfunction was 95 days. Sixty-three percent of patients had at least one episode of catheter dysfunction, and 30% of patients had 1 episode of catheter dysfunction per month. Certain investigations have recorded that tunneled hemodialysis catheters may not be able to offer sufficient dialysis treatment as decided by dialysis kinetics. A suboptimal rate of blood flow frequently causes the nursing personnel to reverse the configuration of the dialysis bloodlines to keep up a catheter blood flow rate > 300 mL/min. This issue is challenging the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market.
Hemodialysis Catheter Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Hemodialysis Catheter top 10 companies include:
Allmed Medical CorpAsahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.Fresenius Medical CareBaxter International Inc.NIKKISO CO., LTDB. Braun Melsungen AGNIPRO Medical CorporationNxStage Medical, Inc.Toray Medical Co., Ltd.Outset Medical
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In November 2021, Outset Medical, Inc. declared that its Tablo Hemodialysis System has accepted the earliest-ever endorsement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for a Transitional Add-on Payment Adjustment for New and Innovative Equipment and Supplies (TPNIES). This awakening decision will assist in inspiring healthcare providers to embrace novel technology allowing more patients to dialyze at home and recover their freedom. The Tablo Hemodialysis System integrates customer product simplicity, wireless connectedness, and real-time combined water purification in one, compact 35-inch unit.
In September 2021, Baxter International Inc. and Hillrom declared that the firms have entered into a definitive agreement under which Baxter has consented to gain Hillrom for $156.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of nearly $10.5 billion and a total enterprise value of nearly $12.4 billion, inclusive of the assumption of debt. Hillrom brings a great complementary product portfolio and innovation pipeline that will allow Baxter to offer an extensive array of medical products and services to patients and clinicians across the care continuum and all over the world, expediting the distribution of healthcare that is patient- and customer-centered and concentrated on enhancing clinical results. The integration is also anticipated to expedite the growth of the firms into digital and connected care solutions that are more and more allowing patients with access to hospital-level care at home or in additional care settings.
In September 2021, B. Braun Melsungen AG declared that it has gained the minority interest of the cofounders Jean-Philippe Gentes and Bertrand Bolduc in Sterinova Inc. and presently owns 100% of the firm. Sterinova will persist to operate as a different subsidiary of B. Braun Melsungen AG. B. Braun Melsungen AG has finished the acquisition of Sterinova Inc.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the North American Hemodialysis Catheter Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the superior healthcare infrastructure involving non-cuffed tunneled catheters and cuffed tunneled catheters in the North American region.
Hemodialysis Catheter Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and different technological innovations involving cuffed tunneled catheters. However, the application of central venous catheters (CVCs) involves infectious complexities like catheter-related bloodstream infection (CDBSI) and tunnel or exit-site infections and these are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market.
Hemodialysis Catheter Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hemodialysis Catheter Market report.
