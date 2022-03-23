Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size Estimated to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027
Increasing Predominance of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Is Projected to Drive the Growth of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2022 ) Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market size is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a severe incessant ailment that influences the tissue surrounding the air sacs, or alveoli, in the lungs. This condition happens when that lung tissue becomes bulky and inflexible for unrecognized reasons. Supplemental oxygen transferred with standard oxygen therapy (SOT) enhances exercise capability in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is an advanced lung ailment with a poor prognosis. Lung transplantation is the sole intervention demonstrated to boost life expectancy for patients with IPF. However, it is connected to ailment-particular challenges. A pulmonary embolism, or PE, includes a blood clot that cracks loose from another area of the body and crosses to the lungs. Certain research demonstrates that having pulmonary fibrosis raises a hazard of a person establishing a pulmonary embolism as an outcome of venous thromboembolism (VTE). A VTE is a blood clot that establishes in a vein. Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is generally observed in patients with IPF and is usually ascribed to hypoxic vasoconstriction and capillary devastation. The natural past experiences of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) have been typified as a stable, anticipated deterioration in lung function over time. Acute exacerbations of IPF seem to happen at any time during the course of ailment, and for certain patients, maybe the featuring exhibition of their ailment. The burgeoning count of families with past experiences of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which may be accompanied by pulmonary hypertension and the existence of some genes like MUC5B, TERT, TERC, DKC1, RTEL1, AKAP13, DSP, FAM13A, DPP9, and TOLLIP are set to drive the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market. The existence of some viral infections, air pollution, and certain exposures in the firm where one is working are set to propel the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Industry Outlook.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segment Analysis – By Drug Type
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Nintedanib, Pirfenidone, and Others. The Pirfenidone Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of Pirfenidone as an antifibrotic compound endorsed for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis generally occurs with Pulmonary Hypertension. The extensive application of Esbriet (pirfenidone) to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to slow the advancement of the ailment is further propelling the growth of the Pirfenidone segment.
Furthermore, the Nintedanib segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding application of nintedanib primarily ascribed to its security and efficiency in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which regularly happens with pulmonary hypertension with a long-term safety profile.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segment Analysis – By Mode Of Action
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market based on the mode of action can be further segmented into Antifibrotic Agents, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, and Others. The Antifibrotic Agents Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing application of the two antifibrotic therapies endorsed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis termed nintedanib and pirfenidone. These medications delay the deterioration in lung function and minimize the hazard of severe respiratory degenerations linked with very great morbidity and mortality. Pulmonary hypertension is one of the complications associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The increased clinical efficiency of antifibrotic therapy demonstrated by currently completed randomized controlled trials is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the positive outcomes exhibited by tyrosine kinase inhibitor nintedanib in two phases III trials in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which may occur with pulmonary hypertension.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market) held the largest share with 62% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the expanding pervasiveness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which may be accompanied by pulmonary hypertension in the region. The soaring market infiltration in the U.S. and the heightening awareness pertaining to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in conjunction with the existence of key players like FibroGen Inc., in the region are further propelling the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the European region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the existence of a well-developed healthcare system and the surging pervasiveness of incessant ailments like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis frequently noted with pulmonary hypertension. The active involvement of key players in conjunction with the altered lifestyle with the upsurge in smoking is further fuelling the progress of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market in the European region.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers
Increasing Predominance Of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market:
As per the statistics maintained on the medlineplus.gov website, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis has an approximated predominance of 13 to 20 per 100,000 people globally, and around 100,000 people are impacted in the U.S., and 30,000 to 40,000 novel cases are diagnosed every year. When the cause of the ailment is not recognized, the fibrosis may be called idiopathic”. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is the most typical kind of idiopathic interstitial lung disease (ILD). Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis has identical general symptoms as other kinds of pulmonary fibrosis. Lung transplantation may be a suitable treatment for some cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. The expanding pervasiveness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis amidst the mounting air pollution worldwide is fuelling the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
The Existence Of Associated Comorbidities Is Expected To Boost The Demand Of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis:
There are conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) (acid reflux, heartburn, or GERD), sleep apnea, or pulmonary hypertension (PH) that are frequently existing in people who are diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). These conditions are termed “comorbid conditions” or “comorbidities.” The existence of risk determinants and comorbidities offer cues that may be beneficial to a doctor who doubts that an ILD is existing in a patient. Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is generally observed in patients with IPF and is typically ascribed to hypoxic vasoconstriction and capillary destruction. The presence of related comorbidities is therefore driving the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Challenges
Enhancing Survival Presents Challenges To The Growth Of The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market:
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is an ailment with a poor prognosis that seems unaltered over the past decade. The median survival in non-transplanted patients is about 3.5 years consequent to diagnosis. Thus, presently, enhancing survival seems the hardest target to accomplish. No investigation that targeted at demonstrating an impact on survival either as primary or secondary endpoint displayed proof of efficiency in this regard. This could be owing to numerous determinants, inclusive of disease heterogeneity, concomitant conditions affecting clinical response, incomplete knowledge of ailment pathogenetic mechanisms, real dearth of efficiency of the compounds tested so far, the requirement to deal with more than one fibrogenic pathway, which in turn, would need a multi-drug regimen, or case choice since clinical trials have frequently involved greatly chosen patients while plenty is excluded by virtue of their age, ailment severity, or comorbid conditions. This issue is hampering the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis top 10 companies include:
Roche
FibroGen, Inc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Prometic Life Sciences Inc.
Novartis
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Galapagos
Merck & Co., Inc.
MediciNova, Inc.
Cipla
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In September 2021, Novartis declared that it has gained Arctos Medical, including a pre-clinical optogenetics-based AAV gene therapy program and Arctos’ proprietary technology to its ophthalmology portfolio. The acquisition underscores the Novartis dedication to discovering treatments for patients with vision loss and the possibility of optogenetics as the basis of profitable therapeutics. Roxadustat has the possibility to achieve the revolution of treatment for anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
In July 2021, FibroGen, Inc. declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) voted to suggest not endorsing roxadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, for the treatment of anemia owing to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in mature grownup patients. The Committee based its endorsement on data from a global Phase 3 program including over 8,000 patients. While the FDA is not needed to adhere to the Committee’s vote, the agency regards the Committee’s non-binding endorsements when making its conclusion.
In January 2021, Galapagos NV and Selvita S.A. declared that the strategic transaction in which Selvita has gained Fidelta from Galapagos has been finished. The concluding of the transaction comes briefly consequent to its earliest declaration on November 23, 2020. Selvita has gained 100% of the outstanding shares in Fidelta for an enterprise value of €31.2M plus the customary adjustments for net cash and working capital.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis disease which may happen with pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with the surging population of the elderly and smoking habits in the North American region.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market growth is being driven by the heightening pervasiveness of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis disease which may occur with pulmonary hypertension and proliferating R&D activities. However, the basic hardships in diagnosis owing to the complicated process and misdiagnosis wherein idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is frequently misdiagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) resulting in a deferred diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market report.
