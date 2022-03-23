Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Size Estimated to Reach $567.4 Million by 2027
The Growing Cases of Infertility Across the Globe Supplemented by the Increasing Awareness About Therapeutics for Infertility Issues Have Been the Key Drivers for the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market.
The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market size is estimated to reach $567.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin is a hormone that helps in the maternal recognition of pregnancy. Moreover, the following hormone is produced by the trophoblast cells, which surrounds the growing embryo ultimately forms the placenta post-implantation. Additionally, the presence of hCG hormone is primarily detected in some of the pregnancy tests. hCG also helps in stipulating men's testicles to make testosterone but also lowers the overall sperm count when being used by normal men. The hCG hormone is also produced in small amounts within the pituitary glands, liver, and colon. Additionally, the luteinizing hormone is considered a Gonadotropin hormone, owing to its role in controlling the overall function of ovaries in females and testes in males; interestingly, they are revered as gonads. Cases pertaining to paraneoplastic syndromes have been found, which are rare in their nature. However, case studies show that studies have suggested that elevated hCG levels in non-trophoblastic tumors are a sign of aggressive disease and strongly associated with poor prognosis. The growing burden pertaining to infertility supplemented by the usage of the hormone in the detection of cancers has been the key driver for the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Therapeutic Area
The human chorionic gonadotropin market based on the therapeutic area can be further segmented into Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatments, and Others. Female Infertility Treatment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the heavy prescription of the following hormone in treating the causes of infertility across the globe. Additionally, around 10 in every 100 women in the US have trouble getting pregnant within the age bracket of 25-44. Owing to the following statistics and its super-imposition on other global regions, the segment was able to dominate.
Moreover, female infertility treatment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising trends of female infertility seen across the globe. Moreover, urbanization trends have allowed women to grow more educated, thereby putting their career aspirations first, which ultimately translates to late or delayed pregnancy. Hence, the following trends would allow the segment to grow.
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users
The human chorionic gonadotropin market based on end-users can be further segmented into Fertility Clinics, Research Institutions, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Others. Fertility clinics held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Primarily, the injections or pills are given under the supervision of the hormonal doctors to avoid any other complications. Moreover, pregnancy tests are being made to be done in fertility clinics, which allows for the detection of hCG in test kits.
Moreover, Fertility Clinics are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the steep decline in the fertility rates and a need for fertility clinics for child-birth. Whenever hCG therapy is recommended, doctors have to be kept in the loop about the dosage, as too little or too much can hamper the entire test results. Additionally, the number of fertility clinics is growing, which will allow the segment to grow. For example, in the UK, 6700 IVF cycles were reported three decades back, which now is close to 70,000 in 2020. Owing to such factors, the segment is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities.
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography
The human chorionic gonadotropin market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 38% as compared to the other region in 2021. It is owing to the presence of wide variety and support by the government and private bodies to help in getting fertile. Moreover, the region has been seeing a decreasing fertility rate which further propels the market. Additionally, in the US, male: female ratio stands at 97.95: 100, which again has allowed the market to hold a position.
However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to a substantial decrement in fertility rates and an increment in the geriatric age. For example, the population in China and India is expected to shrink in the coming decades from the current levels. China’s population in 2017 was close to 1.35 billion, whereas it is estimated to decrease to 0.75 billion by 2100.
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Drivers
The decrement in the overall fertility across the globe has fuelled the overall market growth
The US FDA has approved the use of hCG for a variety of medical uses, of which the predominant usage is in helping treat woman’s infertility. hCG helps in stimulating the ovaries, which in totality allows the woman’s eggs to mature and get released in the ovarian tubes and then into their uterus. Additionally, health care providers have to remain extremely cautious on the amount of the dosing, as too few or too many can make the overall results get unfavorable. The overall decrement in the fertility rates around the globe has made matters better for the following market. Moreover, various researchers have added on to say that by 2100, the population of Spain and Japan could be half of what it is today. To maintain the balance of population, WHO prescribes the fertility rates to remain above the threshold of 2.1. However, as per the Lancet study, the global fertility rate stands close to 2.1-2.2, which would dip down to 1.7 by 2100. Hence, the following decrement of infertility would allow the growth of hCG.
The steady increase in fertility clinics around the globe has pushed the market forward
A direct correlation is found between the fertility clinics and the use of hCG. Moreover, with the growth of fertility clinics around the globe, the usage for hCG is bound to grow. As per CDC, in 2019, there were a reported 330,773 ART cycles or assisted reproductive technology performed in 448 clinics around the US. Additionally, with their help, around 78,000 live births were recorded, which roughly translates to a success of 24%. Lastly, around 2% of all births in the US are recorded using the assistance of ART. Similarly, in India, the IVF cycles which were close to 1.5 lacs in 2015, will grow to about 3.5 lac by 2022. Owing to the following surge in adopting the IVF centers, the market would deliver strong performance.
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Challenge
The potential side-effects after the usage of hCG impede the market growth
hCG injection is commonly given under the skin of the afflicted patient, hence, the risk for developing a blood clot goes high if taken in a careless manner at home without a physician’s help. Additionally, women consuming the following hormonal drug have developed a condition known as “Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome.” It can be a life-threatening condition, with an annual incidence rate between 0.9%-1.4%, aggravated by severe pelvic pain-swelling of hands and legs. Additionally, with the use of hCG, the chances of having multiple pregnancies increase, which means triplets, quadruplets, and twins formulated by high-risk pregnancy. Owing to such factors, the market’s growth has been impeded.
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin top 10 companies include:
Bristol Myers Squibb Company,
Merck & Co., Inc.,
Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.,
Fresenius Kabi AG,
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,
Lee BioSolutions Inc.,
LUPIN,
Sanzyme,
Scripps Laboratories
Cigna
Recent Developments
In November 2021, Salignostics of Jerusalem launched the world’s first- SaliStick, a pregnancy test on which one would not need pee on. It used the same hormone-based technology, which analyses the Beta-hCG hormone in the saliva during the first day of a missed period. Quintessentially it is the only non-invasive, easy, and hygienic means to detect hormones, viruses, and even diseases. The following marks the journey for a woman who wishes to take pregnancy tests using a more dignified and inclusive approach.
In April 2021, a pair of Pennsylvania graduates created the world’s first bio-degradable and flushable pregnancy test, which has been approved by the FDA. The kit is made from natural fibers, such as that of toilet paper, which allows them to be either composted or flushed. The product would automatically degrade after 10 weeks, which makes it a top contender for reducing the overall plastic burden. The test accuracy is 99% and can detect 25 mIU/ml of the pregnancy hormone, hCG.
In May 2020, FDA removed the hCG, as a weight-loss component from the products available in the market. The FDA went on to say that all the medicines or diets being sold OTC claiming the use of hCG as a weight loss ingredient are fraud and illegal, moreover, there is no research that backs the following claims. Furthermore, FDA went on to say that product sellers have added the restriction of 500 calories a day while taking the supplement, which could prove out to be fatal.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America’s human chorionic gonadotropin market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical infrastructure which greatly helps fertility clinics and fertility device manufacturers to adapt to the demand. Additionally, the region is dominated by an educated and urbanized population, which makes the overall fertility low in women thereby helping the market to occupy a dominant position. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period owing to the overall decrement of fertility rates in the predominant region complimented by the growing research-based activities.
The growing cases of infertility across the globe supplemented by the increasing awareness about therapeutics for infertility issues have been the key drivers for the market. Side effects of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) are anticipated to hamper the market growth of the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Industry.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Report.
