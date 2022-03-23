Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027
Growing Geriatric Population Is Leading to the Increase in Demand for Skin Care Products, Which Is Further Driving the Demand for Cosmetic Antioxidants Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2022 ) Cosmetic antioxidants market size is expected to be valued at US$2.3 billion by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Cosmetic antioxidants are ingredients that are used in cosmetic formulations to increase the shelf life of cosmetics and also helps in protecting human cells against damage. Cosmetic antioxidants such as hydroxytoluene, butylated hydroxyanisole, Vitamin A and Vitamin E are also widely used in various anti-aging, UV protection, anti-inflammatory products such as moisturizers, hair care products, skin care products and other cosmetics. Vitamin C as an antioxidant helps in protecting skin from damaging free radical which is caused by UV exposure. The most important oxygen-containing free radicals in many disease states are hydroxyl radical, superoxide anion radical, hydrogen peroxide, oxygen singlet, hypochlorite, nitric oxide radical, and peroxynitrite radical. The increase in demand for personal care products and cosmetics across the globe is majorly increasing the demand for cosmetics antioxidants market across the globe.
COVID-19 impact
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the cosmetic antioxidants market in many ways. The production was abruptly stopped due to the declined demand and global lockdown across the globe. The supply chain of the cosmetic antioxidants industry was also hugely impacted due to the restrictions in movement and other legal restrictions. The marketing channels withdrew themselves, leaving the cosmetic antioxidants market in huge losses. The investment decreased, which eventually affected the capital expenditure and the spending capacity of the market, eventually leading to heavy irrecoverable losses. It is however set to improve by the year end of 2021.
Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis – By Type
Vitamin C segment held a significant share in the cosmetic antioxidants market in the year 2021. Vitamin C as antioxidant helps in protecting skin from damaging free radicals which is caused by UV exposure. Vitamin C also helps in inhibiting melanin production in the skin which helps in lightening hyperpigmentation and brown spots on skin, even out the skin tone, and enhance radiance of skin. Vitamin C also accelerates the production of both collagen and elastin in human body, which helps in keeping the skin plump and firm. Topical vitamin C can help prevent premature ageing of the skin, restoring a youthful and smooth appearance to the skin. This is majorly driving the Vitamin C segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market.
Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis – By Source
Synthetic antioxidants segment held the largest share in the cosmetic antioxidants market in the year 2021. Natural antioxidants are not widely available across various geographical terrains. Therefore, synthetic antioxidants such as hydroxytoluene and butylated hydroxyanisole are widely used for various purposes such as anti-aging, UV protection, anti-inflammatory products such as moisturizers, hair care products, skin care products and other cosmetics. Hydroxytoluene has considerable anti-aging benefits against the effects of UV rays, smoking and ionizing radiation and is also effective at inhibiting a number of viruses that have a lipid membrane. This is majorly driving the demand for synthetic antioxidants segment in the cosmetic antioxidants market.
Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis – By Function
Hair conditioning segment held the largest share in the cosmetic antioxidants market in the year 2021. The increase in the awareness for healthy hair and maintaining hair in good condition for self-grooming purposes is majorly driving the demand for hair conditioning products. Vitamin A, also known as retinol is used in hair conditioning products which contributes to the overall health of hair. It helps in supporting the secretion of sebum which is a substance/compound that promotes hair strength and helps against hair breakage. It also helps in moisturizing the scalp and helps in keeping the hair healthy. Therefore, the increase in awareness among people for maintaining hair for promoting better healthy and grooming practices is majorly driving the hair conditioning segment in the cosmetic antioxidants market.
Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Skin care segment held the largest share in the cosmetic antioxidants market in the year 2021. The increase in the demand for skin care products such as shaving creams, serums, exfoliators, anti-ageing creams, toners, eye creams, moisturizers, cleansing lotions and facial masks owing to the increase in self-awareness and self-grooming among various range and age of population is driving the demand for skin care segment in the cosmetic antioxidants market. The changing lifestyle and the increasing spending patterns of consumers on premium beauty care products will further fuel the overall growth of the skin care products market. Moreover, the demand for skin lotions and creams is increasing due to the rising awareness about the adverse effects shown due to continuous exposure to the sun. This is driving the demand for skin care segment in the cosmetic antioxidants market.
Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific held the largest share of 45% in the cosmetic antioxidants market in the year 2021. The increase in the awareness for personal image among the young population coupled with the increase in the demand for cosmetics is driving the cosmetic antioxidants such as hydroxytoluene and butylated hydroxyanisole for use in various anti-aging, UV protection, anti-inflammatory products such as moisturizers, hair care products, skin care products and others in Asia Pacific region. The increase in demand for cosmetics owing to the growing awareness about self-grooming and image development is also one of the major factors driving the cosmetic antioxidants market in the region. According to Cosmetics China, the online retail value of sales of cosmetic products was valued at US$27.92 in the year 2019. Additionally, according to the Korean National Statistical Office, cosmetics online shopping transactions grew by 25% year-on-year to US$10.5 billion in 2019. Furthermore, according to Ministry of Economy and Industry (Foreign Trade Administration), the market size of body care in India is set to increase by 36% and hair care by 5%. This is highly driving the cosmetic antioxidants market in the Asia Pacific region.
Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Drivers
The growing demand for personal care products and cosmetics from across the globe is majorly driving the demand for cosmetics antioxidants market
The growing demand for personal care industry across the globe is one of the important factors driving the growth of the cosmetic antioxidants such as hydroxytoluene, butylated hydroxyanisole, Vitamin A and Vitamin E which is widely used in the cosmetics industry for various skin care and hair care products. According to data from Cosmetics Europe, the personal care association in Europe, the revenue of the cosmetics & personal care industry has been increasing in many countries across the globe. The revenue of cosmetics & personal care industry across the globe in various countries increased during the year 2019 as compared to the revenue of cosmetics & personal industry in the year 2018: United States-increase of 15.32% from US$71.79 billion (2018) to US$82.79 billion (2019); India-increase of 10.04% from US$12.25 (2018) to US$13.48 billion (2019); South Korea- increase of 3.11% from US$11.22 billion (2018) to US$11.57 billion (2019) and in Japan-increase of 8379% from US$33.66 billion (2018) to US$36.62 billion (2019). This is widely increasing the demand for cosmetics and personal care products across the world, which is further driving the demand for cosmetic antioxidants market.
The growing geriatric population is leading to the increase in demand for skin care products, which is further driving the demand for cosmetic antioxidants market.
The growing old age population is majorly giving rise to the need for various skincare products and cosmetics across the globe. According to The World Bank, the total population of people above 65 years of age during the year 2020 was 9.31% of the total population as compared to the population of old people of 9% of the total population during the year 2019. Furthermore, according to data from reports of United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, the geriatric population is estimated to increase by 120% by the end of the year 2030. This will majorly increase the demand for cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period.
Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Challenges
Ill-effects associated with chemical antioxidants such as hydroxytoluene and butylated hydroxyanisole is restricting the growth of the cosmetic antioxidants.
The various ill-effects associated with chemical antioxidants such as hydroxytoluene and butylated hydroxyanisole is one of the significant factors restricting the growth of the cosmetic antioxidants market. Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and hydroxytoluene are derivatives of phenol, known for their antioxidant properties and also used as preservatives in various hair care products. Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and hydroxytoluene is connected to cases of disruption in hormones, organ-system toxicity, and other health issues. Long term exposure to butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) can cause allergies to skin which can even end fatally. People are aware of the ill effects caused by such compounds and are refraining from using such products, which is one of the major challenges faced by the cosmetic antioxidants market.
Cosmetic Antioxidants Industry Outlook
Acquisitions and mergers, production expansion, facility expansion collaborations, partnerships, investments, are some of the key strategies adopted by players in the cosmetic antioxidants market. Major players in the cosmetic antioxidants market are
Royal DSM
Nenter & Co. Inc.
Barentz International BV
Ashland Global Holdings
BASF SE
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Wacker Chemie AG
BTSA Biotecnologías Aplicadas, S.L.
Lonza Group
Evonik Industries AG
SEPPIC
Croda International Plc
Eastman Chemical Company
Kemin Industries, Inc.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
On 29 January 2019, Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living created a joint venture with Nenter & Co., Inc., which included all of Nenter’s production and related assets for vitamin E for cosmetic products. The joint venture acquired and operate the vitamin E production facilities in Jingzhou, Hubei, China.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific market held the largest share in the cosmetic antioxidants market owing to increase in demand for personal care products and cosmetics from countries like South Korea, Japan, China and India.
The growing demand for personal care products and cosmetics from across the globe is majorly driving the demand for cosmetics antioxidants market.
The growing geriatric population is leading to the increase in demand for skin care products, which is further driving the demand for cosmetic antioxidants market.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the cosmetic antioxidants market has witnessed slow growth owing to the covid-19 pandemic.
