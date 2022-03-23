Olivia Rodrigo To Debut in Disney Plus Documentary Film ‘driving home 2 U’
Step and Repeat LA Creates Bright and Colorful Media Walls for the Premiere of New Film Starring Olivia Rodrigo!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES – Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame after landing leading roles on the Disney TV shows, Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In 2021, she released her first single, ‘Drivers License’, which shattered various records, including Spotify’s record for daily streams. After receiving several Grammy Nominations for her album, ‘Sour’, as well as being crowned Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year in 2021, and Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2022, Rodrigo will be soon debuting in a brand-new documentary film for Disney Plus entitled, ‘driving home 2 u’ on Wednesday, March 24th at the Regency Village Theater.
The documentary, which was directed by Stacey Lee, follows Rodrigo as she embarks on a road trip from Utah to California, all while “taking a look in the rearview mirror” at her album, ‘Sour’, and reimagining various hit songs...all while making various pit stops in her blue Ford Bronco to perform those re-worked songs along the way.
For the premiere, Step and Repeat LA will be creating a variety of large-format prints to serve as the photo-op backdrops for the event’s red-carpet entrance, as well as providing complete setup of the main backdrops by the company’s experienced crew. Each print will be made using very high-quality, matte-finished fabric in order to absorb all lighting, including that of flash photography, which will guarantee a glare-free photo every time.
The colorful imagery is rich with sunset vibes, and one print was even created to look like a giant California license plate, complete with the hashtag ~ #drivinghome2u
'driving home 2 u' will premiere on Disneyt+ Friday, March 25th.
About Step and Repeat LA
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company that has been providing Media Walls, backdrops and everything VIP for some of the biggest events in Los Angeles. Services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check…not to mention a 24 hour turnaround capability!
