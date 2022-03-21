Ducab to Experience Big Lift in the Power Industry Automation with Accely’s SAP EHS Solution
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2022 ) DUBAI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Accely, a global SAP Gold Partner connected with Tamer Hamed, CIO, Ducab, a power pioneer, to automate its operations and comply with the technologically advanced SAP EHS solution.
In the last two decades, Nilesh Shah, CEO, accely, and his team have empowered businesses across industries worldwide with automated SAP solutions.
“It is an immensely great pleasure for Accely to be associated with Ducab, to facilitate the right SAP solution, and strengthen Ducab’s system performance. With this SAP solution, it can cope at a faster pace with the changing EHS regulations for the power industry and meet diverse customer demands,” said Nilesh Shah.
There is an unexpected surge in demand for energy, and Ducab, a leading power firm, realized that this might lead to a decline in energy deliverables. For that reason, the company wanted an intelligent solution that could assist it in automating activities and managing them effectively.
Accely’s experienced team optimized SAP modules for timely maintenance planning at a large scale. Alongside the SAP EHS, an intelligent grid system facilitated smooth workflow in grid data processing, meter data management, and demand-side management.
As a reliable SAP solution provider, Accely’s team examined the dynamic changes in the power industry, used its expertise, and proposed the best solution to streamline operations, automate the business, and encourage corporate sustainability.
SAP EHS supplies transparent communication across departments and accomplishes a successful energy supply-chain management cycle. This rapid, automated, and organized power generation and supply chain have boosted the overall performance and ROI.
Introducing the CEO
Nilesh Shah, Accely CEO, has 20+ years of experience in SAP solutions and their implementation. His expertise has gained Accely the global presence it maintains today. His keen and forward-thinking mindset has transformed him into a true leader. His business aptitude has led him to make several profitable investments and become the exemplary entrepreneur he is today.
About Accely
Accely is a CMMI Level 3 firm and preferred SAP Gold Partner headquartered in Singapore. With 20+ global offices, more than 1500 employees, and 50+ partner networks, Accely has marked a $100M group turnover. Accely has been honored with being named SAP Game Changer in 2021. Accely helps companies leverage right IT infrastructure through SAP solutions to simplify and streamline business processes. Its end-to-end suite of solutions and services enables businesses to operate profitably.
Contact Information:
Nilesh Shah, CEO, Accely
Tel: +91 22 6116 3300
Email us
