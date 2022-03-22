Less Lethal Ammunition Market to Witness the Highest Growth in North America Region
Less Lethal Ammunition Market by End User (Law Enforcement, Military, Self Defense), Product (Rubber Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Plastic Bullets, Paintballs), Weapon Type (Shotguns, Launchers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2022 ) According to the new market research report on "Less Lethal Ammunition Market by End User (Law Enforcement, Military, Self Defense), Product (Rubber Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Plastic Bullets, Paintballs), Weapon Type (Shotguns, Launchers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The less lethal ammunition market is projected to grow from USD 828 million to USD 1,106 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of civil unrest, political disputes, and threats from extremist groups globally.
Browse 94 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Less Lethal Ammunition Market - Global Forecast to 2023"
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252593903
Based on end user, the law enforcement segment is expected to lead the less lethal ammunition market during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the law enforcement segment is estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market from 2018 to 2023. Less lethal ammunition is widely used by law enforcement agencies to disperse the riots and crowd control. With the increasing controversial shooting fatalities involving law enforcement personnel, a growing number of law enforcement agencies and departments are looking for ways to eliminate fatal encounters between officers and citizens. This factor is expected to drive the law enforcement segment during the forecast period.
The rubber bullets segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on product, the less lethal ammunition market is segmented into rubber bullet, bean bag rounds, polyethylene/plastic bullet, OC/CS and smoke munitions, flash bang rounds, paintballs, and others. The rubber bullet segment is estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market in 2018 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rubber bullets are similar to standard ammunition but are made of rubber instead of lead, and are fired at slower velocities compared to lead projectiles. Rubber bullet rounds have commonly been used by law enforcement agencies in riot-control situations that are designed to incapacitate targets without causing lasting harm. For instance, the US police used rubber bullets and tear gas on protesters outside Portland detention center in 2018. In addition, Argentina fired rubber bullets and other less lethal devices at protesters who marched in front of the Congress against the upcoming 2019 Budget Bill, which contains steep spending cuts aimed at erasing the country’s fiscal deficit.
North America expected to be the largest market for less lethal market during the forecast period.
North America is expected to lead the less lethal ammunition market during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the market is the continuous upgrade of non-lethal weapons and munitions with the latest technologies. The US is the major country increasingly investing in less lethal ammunition and related technologies.
Key Market Players
Key players profiled in the less lethal ammunition market report include The Safariland Group (US), Combined Systems, Inc. (US), Federal Ammunition (US), Nonlethal Technologies (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Security Devices International, Inc. (US), Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (Canada), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), Less Lethal Africa (South Africa), MAXAM Outdoors S.A. (Spain), and Sellier & Bellot (Czech Republic), among others). Acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches were the key strategies adopted by the industry players to achieve growth in the less lethal ammunition market.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252593903
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Browse 94 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Less Lethal Ammunition Market - Global Forecast to 2023"
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252593903
Based on end user, the law enforcement segment is expected to lead the less lethal ammunition market during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the law enforcement segment is estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market from 2018 to 2023. Less lethal ammunition is widely used by law enforcement agencies to disperse the riots and crowd control. With the increasing controversial shooting fatalities involving law enforcement personnel, a growing number of law enforcement agencies and departments are looking for ways to eliminate fatal encounters between officers and citizens. This factor is expected to drive the law enforcement segment during the forecast period.
The rubber bullets segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on product, the less lethal ammunition market is segmented into rubber bullet, bean bag rounds, polyethylene/plastic bullet, OC/CS and smoke munitions, flash bang rounds, paintballs, and others. The rubber bullet segment is estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market in 2018 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rubber bullets are similar to standard ammunition but are made of rubber instead of lead, and are fired at slower velocities compared to lead projectiles. Rubber bullet rounds have commonly been used by law enforcement agencies in riot-control situations that are designed to incapacitate targets without causing lasting harm. For instance, the US police used rubber bullets and tear gas on protesters outside Portland detention center in 2018. In addition, Argentina fired rubber bullets and other less lethal devices at protesters who marched in front of the Congress against the upcoming 2019 Budget Bill, which contains steep spending cuts aimed at erasing the country’s fiscal deficit.
North America expected to be the largest market for less lethal market during the forecast period.
North America is expected to lead the less lethal ammunition market during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the market is the continuous upgrade of non-lethal weapons and munitions with the latest technologies. The US is the major country increasingly investing in less lethal ammunition and related technologies.
Key Market Players
Key players profiled in the less lethal ammunition market report include The Safariland Group (US), Combined Systems, Inc. (US), Federal Ammunition (US), Nonlethal Technologies (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Security Devices International, Inc. (US), Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (Canada), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), Less Lethal Africa (South Africa), MAXAM Outdoors S.A. (Spain), and Sellier & Bellot (Czech Republic), among others). Acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches were the key strategies adopted by the industry players to achieve growth in the less lethal ammunition market.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252593903
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.