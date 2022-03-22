Allergy Treatment Market Size Estimated to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027
Increased Application of Antihistamines to Treat Allergy Symptoms Is Projected to Drive the Growth of Allergy Treatment Market.
The Allergy Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. An allergist is a specialized physician and is experienced in the diagnosis, treatment of allergic disease and associated conditions. The category of allergic disease is inclusive of diseases like asthma, hay fever, sinusitis, rashes, hives, and some types of allergic reactions to foods, insect stings, and medications. Allergy treatment is the process where allergies are curbed and allergic symptoms are alleviated. Antihistamines obstruct histamine, a symptom-causing chemical discharged by the immune system at the time of an allergic reaction. Oral antihistamines are readily accessible over-the-counter and by prescription. Allergen immunotherapy is the reiterated management of allergen extracts to allergic persons to offer long-term alleviation of symptoms and enhancement in quality of life at the time of consequent natural allergen exposure. Allergen immunotherapy is greatly efficient in IgE (Immunoglobin E)-mediated disease in patients with a restricted spectrum (1 or 2) of allergies. The accelerated development of self-medication amidst customers is set to drive Allergy Treatment. The surging pervasiveness of allergic diseases like asthma requiring the application of allergen immunotherapy is set to propel the growth of the Allergy Treatment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Allergy Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Type
The Allergy Treatment Market based on type can be further segmented into Eye Allergy, Rhinitis, Asthma, Skin Allergy, Food Allergy, and Others. The Rhinitis Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of allergic rhinitis and surging government-financed healthcare programs to spread awareness regarding allergic disease. There is an apparent hereditary constituent in allergic rhinitis that has been well established by segregation investigations in twins. The proliferating pollution levels worldwide and the distinct genetic changes are further propelling the growth of the Rhinitis segment.
Furthermore, the Asthma segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the accelerated pervasiveness of allergic disease termed asthma globally that is propelling the requirement for progressive therapeutics for asthma treatment in conjunction with the soaring count of novel product launches.
Allergy Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Treatment
The Allergy Treatment Market based on treatment can be further segmented into Anti-Allergy Drugs and Immunotherapy. The Immunotherapy Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the accelerated application of subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) for allergy treatment. Subcutaneous immunotherapy is the only treatment that changes the immune systems and provides systemic alleviation. The growing application of subcutaneous immunotherapy to avert the further establishment of allergic diseases like asthma in conjunction with soaring launches of ingenious immunotherapy products and heightening endorsement is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Anti-Allergy Drugs segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the augmented application of anti-allergy drugs like antihistamines in delaying asthma and effectively handling asthma in conjunction with the increased affordability of antihistamines and their usage without a prescription.
Allergy Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Allergy Treatment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North American Allergy Treatment Market held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring count of medications under development to treat different kinds of allergies in the region. As per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), a total of 61.9% of adults with asthma had uncontrolled asthma. The increasing predominance of allergic diseases like asthma and the existence of key players like Johnson And Johnson in the region is further propelling the growth of the Allergy Treatment Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the development of suitable healthcare infrastructure and the surging awareness regarding progressive immunotherapy like allergen immunotherapy in allergy treatment. The proliferating food allergy and the increasing requirement for allergy treatment to treat respiratory allergies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are further fuelling the progress of the Allergy Treatment Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Allergy Treatment Market Drivers
Increased Application Of antihistamines To Treat Allergy Symptoms Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Allergy Treatment Market:
An allergy is an immune response, or reaction, to materials (allergens) that are normally not hurtful. Chemicals like histamines are discharged. These chemicals bring about allergy symptoms. One kind of medication that assists in alleviating allergy symptoms is an antihistamine. Antihistamines are medications that treat allergy symptoms by obstructing the impacts of histamine. Antihistamines are available as pills, chewable tablets, capsules, liquids, and eye drops. There are also injectable forms chiefly utilized in health care setups. Antihistamines treat allergy symptoms like blockage, runny nose, sneezing, or itching, enlargement of the nasal passages, hives, and additional skin rashes, Itchy, runny eyes. Treating these symptoms can assist the patient to feel better during the daytime and have a better sleep at the night. The dosage of the antihistamines is reliant on the symptoms of the allergy. The surging application of antihistamines to treat allergy symptoms is therefore fuelling the growth of the Allergy Treatment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Rising Technologies In Allergen Immunotherapy Management is Expected To Boost The Demand Of Allergy Treatment:
Allergen immunotherapy (AIT) was experimentally declared over 100 years ago and instantaneously demonstrated its clinical efficiency in curbing allergic respiratory ailments. Single-plexed diagnostic (SPD) devices have been applied in a few distinct platforms (Phadia Immunosystem [Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waltham, Massachusetts, USA], Immulite [Siemens, Munich, Germany], and Euroline [Euroimmun UK Ltd., London, UK]). Although their techniques are a little distinct, the outcomes are completely comparable. The SPD technique is greatly reliant on every physician’s habits and culture. SPD is hugely based on a physician’s particular requests. Distinct strategies are thus feasible. The simplest (which is also utilized in laboratory medicine) is the ‘reflex test’, which is based on a list of recombinant molecules to experiment when a particular extractive agent is positive. Multiplexed diagnostics (MPD) in allergy treatment are based on allergens (both greatly purified molecules or recombinant constituents) introduced in a pre-defined diagnostic panel. Owing to this, the list of molecules is based on distinct acumen, ranging from the real value in the diagnostic procedure, to the patent coverage, to the capacity of that given molecule to be connected to a solid phase. These kinds of rising technologies in Allergen Immunotherapy Management are driving the growth of the Allergy Treatment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Allergy Treatment Market Challenges
Limitations Of Allergy Shots Present Challenges To The Growth Of The Allergy Treatment Market:
Allergy shots in conjunction with allergy drops are categorized under allergy immunotherapy. There are numerous kinds of immunotherapy utilized for allergies. Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) indicates immunotherapy that is performed under the skin, through a shot. Subcutaneous immunotherapy, therefore, is another term for allergy shots. Allergy shots come with certain limitations. These limitations include soaring up-front costs and redness, enlargement, and tenderness being experienced at the shot injection site. The application of allergy shots needs a considerable dedication of time together with constant in-office appointments. When the injection systematic plan begins, it may worsen allergy symptoms initially. It has a reduced hazard of anaphylaxis and can need supervision for 30 minutes in the office of a doctor. These issues are hampering the growth of the Allergy Treatment Market.
Allergy Treatment Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Allergy Treatment top 10 companies include:
Johnson & Johnson
Allergy Therapeutics plc,
Allergon AB
GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Stallergenes Greer
Sanofi
Circassia
ALK
Allergopharma
McNeil Consumer Healthcare
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In October 2021, Stallergenes Greer declared the introduction of CORAP (Community for Research in Allergic Patients). The CORAP program markedly involves a research plan which targets to offer added knowledge regarding the different kinds of respiratory allergies by way of clinical projects. Patients enduring Stallergenes Greer’s AIT treatment can tie-up with the CORAP community, on a voluntary basis, and therefore participate in the different phases of the research initiatives of the firm.
In October 2021, Stallergenes Greer has paired up with Aptar Pharma to establish a connected tool and associate mobile app for the transfer of its allergen immunotherapy (AIT) treatments. As per a UK-based healthcare firm, non-obedience to an AIT agenda and premature discontinuance of treatment is regarded as a challenge in its administration. Under the partnership, the two firms will establish a progressive and effortless to utilize the connected tools, influencing Aptar Pharma’s Cohero digital health platform.
In September 2021, Allergy Therapeutics PLC pronounced that its ImmunoBON, its protein-based oral product for the treatment of allergies, was chosen Most Innovative Product 2021 at the Pharma Trends Image and Innovation Awards in Germany. The awards, arranged each year, are on the basis of the Pharma Trend benchmark investigation, which looks for the viewpoints of 700 physicians, 100 pharmacists, and 600 patients in Germany. Introduced in Germany and Austria earlier this year, ImmunoBON reproduces the minimized allergic reactions observed in people who reside on or near livestock farms – the so-called ‘farm effect’.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Allergy Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the significant increase in different kinds of allergic diseases like allergic rhinitis in the North American region.
Allergy Treatment Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of allergic diseases like allergic asthma and the soaring inclination towards over-the-counter medications for allergy treatment. However, allergy is an undervalued healthcare problem in the developing economies and the precise conclusion of its burden in low-income set up is subject to compromise and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Allergy Treatment Market.
Allergy Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Allergy Treatment Market report.
