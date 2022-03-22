Salmeterol Market Size Estimated to Reach $615 Million by 2027
Increasing Cases of Asthma Supplemented by COPD Have Been a Key Market Driver for the Salmeterol Market Growth.
Salmeterol Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application
The salmeterol market based on the application can be further segmented into – Asthma, Bronchospasm, and COPD. Asthma held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the prevalence of asthma in the generations, and moreover, salmeterol usage along with fluticasone is gaining immense market traction. Asthma is often triggered by an allergic reaction from pollen, mold, or even by physical activity, The following factors make lungs swell. Additionally, Asthma and COPD overlap is now being actively seen in the masses. In the following condition, the symptoms never really go away. Symptoms can come and go, and you may be symptom-free for a long time. With COPD, symptoms are constant and get worse over time, even with treatment. COPD has made it difficult for 16 million Americans.
Moreover, Asthma is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the worsening weather conditions or the overall impending climate doom. All the associated factors or causes such as ozone layer depleting, or the forming of smog, and the discharge of harmful chemicals owing to rapid urbanization will make the use of salmeterol prevalent.
Salmeterol Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel
The salmeterol market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. As the nature of asthma is dependent on an allergic reaction, and an allergic reaction cannot be predicted, patients tend to purchase the salmeterol drug on an immediate basis. Approximately, 25 million Americans have asthma, which equals 1 in every 13 Americans.
However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the various strategies being followed by the vendors online. For example, Seroflo 250 Rotacap is a combination drug containing salmeterol and fluticasone propionate, which is available offline for a price of INR 431. However, if one avails of the Care Plan by Tata 1 MG, an online medical support site, they can obtain the said drug at a cost of INR 314. Hence, saving a cost close to INR 100. Consumers across the globe are price-sensitive, and the vendor decision relies on better costs. Hence, the segment is expected to register steadfast growth.
Salmeterol Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography
The salmeterol market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 36% as compared to the other regions in the year 2021. It is owing to the predominant product launches being seen in the pharma sector supplemented by the rising budgetary allocation by the drug giants. GSK, the prime drug launcher of Salmeterol has seen an increased allocation for its R&D activities. In 2020, it was close to £5.1 billion or 15% of the turnover of the firm, which the previous year was 12%. Owing to such factors, the region held a dominant share.
However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketer in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the predominant regions having high AQI levels and lower inclination towards preserving the environment. For example, in China, the air pollution levels were 6x more than what WHO has asked the limits.
Salmeterol Market Drivers
The deteriorating environmental factors have been a key reason for market growth.
According to WHO, “exposure to a range of environmental allergens and irritants along with indoor and outdoor air pollution, fumes, dust are some of the plausible and primary causes of growing asthma. Research has time and again shown that air pollution can plausibly worsen asthma symptoms, which in turn forces people to adapt to medication such as corticosteroid and salmeterol along with fluticasone. A study was conducted on a group of young campers, who already had moderated to severe asthma, showed a 40% more likeliness to have cases of acute asthma symptoms, when the pollution in summer days was higher than usual. Moreover, a case study supplementing the fact said, older adults were more likely to visit the ER owing to breathing difficulties when the pollution levels were high. Ozone, a gas, has been a prime trigger for initiating airway irritation and inflammation. Moreover, the ozone increment ratio can disturb the overall breathing capacity. AQIs above 101 have been regarded as a warning sign for people with asthma. Out of all the Indian states, 20 states had the status of “Poor” and “Unhealthy”, as they were all above 101 AQI. Owing to such factors, the salmeterol market registered unprecedented growth.
Global NGOs have allowed the market to space and avenue for growth.
Asthma, as a disease has been included in the WHO Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs and also included in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Moreover, the global NGO has been proactively extending its support for the diagnosis and treatment of asthma. For the treatment aspect, bronchodilators and steroids will be the primary weapon. The WHO Package of Essential Noncommunicable Disease Interventions (PEN) was developed to help improve NCD management in primary health care in low-resource settings. PEN includes protocols for the assessment, diagnosis, and management of chronic respiratory diseases (asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and modules on healthy lifestyle counseling, including tobacco cessation, and self-care. Furthermore, the Global Alliance against Chronic Respiratory Disease also helps the WHO to prevent and also control the chronic respiratory disease. In 2019, WHO expected that 262 million people have had asthma, and the NGO expects the numbers to grow multifold in the decades to come.
Salmeterol Market Challenges
The side-effects pertaining to salmeterol have impeded market growth.
The side-effects pertaining to the use of salmeterol have been a key challenge. Some of the common side-effects include shaking body parts, and uncontrolled headaches, nervousness, dizziness, cough, stuffed nose, runny nose, ear pain, muscle pain, joint pain, sore or irritated throat, flu-like symptoms, nausea, heartburn, tooth pain, dry mouth, sores or white patches within the mouth, red or irritated eyes, difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. Moreover, there have been incidents in which the side-effects were extremely serious such as a growing pounding heartbeat, chest pain, rash, hives, swelling of face, hoarseness, choking, or difficulty swallowing. Lastly, in a large clinical study, more patients with asthma who used salmeterol experienced severe episodes of asthma that had to be treated in a hospital or caused death than patients with asthma who did not use salmeterol. If you have asthma, the use of salmeterol may increase the chance that you will experience serious or fatal asthma problems. Owing to such issues, the market would face challenges in growing.
Salmeterol Market Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Salmeterol top 10 companies include:
Lupin Limited,
MidasCare,
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries,
GlaxoSmithKline,
Intas Pharmaceuticals,
NATCO Pharma Limited,
INVENT FARMA HOLDING SPAIN,
Mylan,
Redwing Pharma,
Axa Parenterals
Recent Developments
In April 2021, FDA approval for a new generic version of Advair Diskus was being made by Lanett for their fluticasone and salmeterol powder. Such approval would be expected to provide a less-expensive alternative to the inhalation treatment that generated about $3 billion in total U.S. sales for the 12 months ending in February 2021, according to Lannett. Originally developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Advair Diskus is approved as a maintenance therapy to ease breathing difficulties in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It also is approved to treat asthma in children ages four and older, when given twice daily.
In April 2021, Hikma resumed the launch of generic medicine- Advair Diskus. The company announced that it has asked for the US following US FDA approval of an amendment Hikma submitted to its Abbreviated New Drug Application in January 2021. The amendment reflected enhanced packaging controls to meet new industry standards adopted since the initial submission of its ANDA. Moreover, the product would be made available in 100 mcg/50mcg and 250mcg/50mcg doses in the state.
In September 2020, Teva Respiratory, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Company launched two new products. The first one is AirDuo Digihaler, which is a fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. While the other one is Armon Air Digihaler, which just contains the former powder. AirDuo Digihaler is a prescription medicine used to control symptoms of asthma and to prevent symptoms such as wheezing in people 12 years of age and older. ArmonAir Digihaler is a prescription medicine for the long-term treatment of asthma in patients 12 years and older.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America’s salmeterol market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the ready availability of the drug, prevalent medical literacy, and a complimentary health budget, which rightly aligns with the government and private manufacturers. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to the increasing pollution factors, which in turn makes asthma common. Moreover, the region is seeing an increasing FDI inflow within the pharma sector, which in turn will help the market to grow.
Increasing cases of asthma supplemented by COPD have been a key market driver for the market. However, no-effect or critical side-effects have hampered the market growth.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Salmeterol Market Report.
