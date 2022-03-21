Pool Floats Are Making Quite the Splash as SoCal Readies for Hot Weather
Step and Repeat LA Offers Customized Pool Floats to Enhance Aesthetics of Pool Parties!
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES – Those of us who have lived in the vast and expansive City of Angels, or Southern California in general, understand all too well just how sizzling our Summers can be. So, a few years ago, LA-based business, Step and Repeat LA, began creating 3-dimensional Pool Floats for clients, both big and small, who were hosting pool parties that required just the right touch of additional aesthetics. Since then, Pool Floats have grown to become one of the company’s most in-demand products, with designs ranging from basic shapes to intricately cut lettering sure to impress any onlooker!
3D logo created by Step and Repeat LA for Tan-Luxe
Customize your own pool float with text or images for your party
Created using 1-2” foam, Step and Repeat LA uses state-of-the-art laser cutting technology to bring virtually any solid shape or text to 3-dimensional life. Pool Floats can be painted a variety of colors using waterproof paint, or even have a high-quality vinyl print applied to the top side of the cut foam. Whether you’re a fun-loving individual hosting a birthday party in your backyard, or a high-end company looking to throw a corporate event that requires your logo to be seen floating atop a glimmering infinity pool, the sky's the limit!
The Pool Floats made by Step and Repeat LA are of the highest quality, and use only materials made right here in the United States. The vinyl prints are so effectively adhered to the foam that they do not peel up, even when the product has become soaking wet.
To guarantee the best aesthetic, Step and Repeat LA even offers delivery and installation, where an experienced crew member will take the plunge, station the pool float wherever needed, and position the Pool Float to remain in place using weights and heavy-duty fishing line.
In the end, what clients of all sizes receive is an impressive and beautiful design that enhances both the look and feel of the party, as well as the power and appeal of the brand or person who is hosting.
About Step and Repeat LA
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company that has been providing Media Walls, backdrops and everything VIP for some of the biggest events in Los Angeles. Services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check…not to mention a 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
