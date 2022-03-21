Cirque du Soleil To Captivate LA Audiences Through Movement With OVO
Step and Repeat LA Creates Media Wall and Event Signage for OVO’s Grand Premiere at Microsoft Theatre
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES – It was in 2009 when Cirque du Soleil's Creative Director, Deborah Colker, premiered OVO in Montreal, Canada, drawing inspiration from the world of insects. OVO, which means “egg” in Portuguese, is not so much about the acts, or even insects…but about movement.
Featuring a score by Berna Ceppas, inspired by Brazilian music, and a cast of actors in exotic costumes, who are leaping and flying in all directions, OVO is debuted at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022 and will run clear through May 1.
According to OVO’s official website, “OVO is teeming with life! Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. [In a world filled] with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion, the awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives.”
Step and Repeat LA received the task of creating a massive 8’ tall by 32’ wide Media Wall for the premiere. Two additional Media Walls were also created, each measuring in at 12’ wide, to serve as backdrops for press interviews. All Media Walls were created using a series of wooden flats, which were then brought together and held up by metallic A-frames for support. The Media Walls were all printed using a special matte-finished fabric to absorb light and prevent any glare from flash photography.
Step and Repeat LA also provided five of their VIP Retractable Displays, which are ideal for travel, along with nearly 65’ of custom green carpet to match the theme of OVO.
From award ceremonies to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
