Bioadhesives Market Size Estimated to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027
Growing Demand of Drug-delivery Systems Driving the Growth of Bioadhesives Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2022 ) The global bioadhesives market size is estimated to reach US$10.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. Bioadhesives are natural polymeric substances that act as adhesives performing similarly to synthetic alternatives and are also environment friendly. Bioadhesives are majorly used for biomedical applications which involve skin or other body tissue due its biomedical property. For instance, Collagen based bioadhesives are used for a variety of medical uses such as wound enclosure, by absorbing blood and coagulation products on its fibers, trapping them and thus effectively adhering to the wound. Petroleum-based synthetic adhesives emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are harmful to the environment as well as to human beings. Bioadhesives are thus preferred as they are produced from bio-based materials which emit low VOCs, this acts as a major driver for the market. Bioadhesives are used extensively in the healthcare industry for applications such as wound healing, as they are made of biological monomers and thus are safer to use. Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a fast growth in the bioadhesives market due to increasing demand. For instance, chitosan based bioadhesives are in high demand due to its applications in biomedical, wood adhesives, adhesives for metallic surfaces and others, which will increase the growth of bioadhesives industry in Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the chitosan demand in the Asia-Pacific region is the easy availability of its raw material, obtained as a waste product from the fishery industry.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 impacted the bioadhesives market, as the outbreak of COVID-19 created an imbalance on the global economy. With the lockdown of international borders and the shutdown of economic activities across countries, there was a huge recession globally. The packaging industry had a mixed impact in the pandemic as the demand for a certain types of packaging like industrial packaging was declining where packaging for e-commerce shipments, healthcare products and others were in demand. Plant-based bioadhesives such as starch based bioadhesives are used majorly in the packaging industry as they offer excellent properties such as viscosity, possess quicker tack, and are economical compared to others. The construction industry got impacted negatively due to covid due to lockdown and infection spreading concerns. Bioadhesives find applications in the construction industries as pipes, cladding panels and others. Thus, bioadhesives industry was negatively impacted due to a recession in the construction and infrastructure industry. Whereas, the demand for bioadhesives in the medical industry has faced significant high growth, as there is a high demand in medical applications such as dentistry, tissue sealing, drug delivery system and others. Bioadhesives are used extensively in the healthcare sector due to their environment friendly and low toxic nature.
Bioadhesives Market Segment Analysis – By Type
The plant-based adhesives segment accounted for more than 55% of the global market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9% in the forecast period. Plant-based bioadhesives are derived from various sources such as starch, soyabean, lignin, rubber and others. Though the use of synthetic materials is prominent in biomedical applications, they pose a non-biocompatible threat. Plant-based adhesives are cheaper and are a reliant replacement to the synthetic adhesives. Plant-based bioactive component offers mucilage and gums, which can be used as excipients in the formulation of drug delivery system as well as a wound dressing. Some of the other applications of Plant-based bioadhesives include paper products, wallpaper paste, laminating, tube winding and others. Due to its high demand from almost every sector, there is an increasing demand in bioadhesives industry. Starch based bioadhesives are more efficient than other plant-based bioadhesives due to their of properties like; more viscous than other bioadhesives. Starch-based bioadhesives are derived from roots, seed, and stalks of staple crops, such as corn, rice and others. Starch-based adhesives majorly find use in wood and furniture applications. For instance, Scion, a bioadhesives manufacturer, produces bioadhesives and resins which are petrochemical free, and are purely made of natural resources including forestry and agriculture waste, and thus have very low formaldehyde emissions which makes them more environment friendly.
Bioadhesives Market Segment Analysis – By Application
By application, corrugated boxes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% in the forecast period. The corrugated boxes are preferred to be manufactured by plant-based bioadhesives due to their properties like quick tack, strong bond, and others. Starch bioadhesives are extensively used in corrugated boxes as they are more viscous than other bioadhesives and have better fluid properties. Thus the increase in the growth of corrugated boxes will drive the bioadhesives market. For instance, LD Davis manufactures various types of eco-friendly glues and starch glues which are considered eco-adhesives. LD Davis manufactures corrugated fiberboard and the bioadhesives used are starch bioadhesives. Owing to these factors the market is expected to grow during the assessment period.
Bioadhesives Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
Healthcare segment will hold the largest share in the Bioadhesives market and is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 8% in the forecast period. In the rush of the pandemic, market players are rapidly developing artificial intelligence and data analytics in healthcare, paving the way for the future of the technologies. Researchers have leveraged these tools to do everything from tracking hospital capacity to identifying high-risk patients. Bioadhesives such as tissue adhesives, hemostatic agents, and tissue sealants have gained increasing popularity in different healthcare operations. Bioadhesives have their applications in external and internal usage. For external applications, they are used in wound healing wounds, epidermal grafting, and others. For internal applications, they are used in chronic organ leak repair, excessive bleeding reduction and others. Bioadhesives are majorly used in drug-delivery systems. The drug and delivery systems market is growing at a rate of around 5% in the forecast period. Gelatin-based bioadhesives which is made of Gelatin, a collagen derivative, can be adjusted to maximize drug-loading efficiency and thus, has been extensively used as a drug delivery carrier for many classes of drugs. For instance, Henkel, a major player of bioadhesives market, have PROLOC bioadhesives technology which provides a superior means to deliver therapeutic agents across mucosal membranes. PROLOC bioadhesives provide higher capacity for drug loading, while remaining gentle to the mucosa.
Bioadhesives Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe held the largest share in the global bioadhesives market due to the rise in the construction industry. The construction industry in Europe was severely impacted during the Pandemic, but witnessed a growth of around 20% in 2021, with an increase in residential construction activities and various institutional projects. Bioadhesives are extensively used in different construction applications. For instance, animal-based and a variety of plant-based bioadhesives, majorly soybean bioadhesives are used extensively in wood-based applications like plywood, wood flooring and others. Additionally the plant-based polyurethane bioadhesives were are also found to give superior bonding properties to commercially available bioadhesives used for wood joints as they make strong joints. The Europe polyurethane market is expected to grow in the forecast period and its demand is driven due to increased application in construction and automotive industry. Germany is the major consumer of bio-based adhesives in the European region as it is a major producer of natural rubber- and starch-based adhesives in the global scenario. Additionally, production of bio-succinic acid in Germany has supported the production of bioadhesives. Biosuccinium-based bioadhesives are used for architectural coatings. The sharp rise in the construction activities, will also drive a demand in other industries such as plastic, painting and coasting industry and others, in Europe which will further drive the bioadhesives market. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing bioadhesives market. The rapid development of economy in the developing countries, increase in healthcare industry, and the technological advancements will drive the market of this region over the forecast period.
Bioadhesives Market Drivers
Increasing demand for environmentally-friendly products
There is an increase in research and development of safe adhesives such as Bioadhesives which are made up of natural polymeric material like proteins and carbohydrates, and as a result, they are biocompatible in nature. Whereas, the manufacturing processes of petroleum-based synthetic adhesives involve grinding and machining and are responsible for producing hazardous emissions. There is an increase in government regulations to use bio-based products. For instance, agencies, like the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), give preference to the use of bio-based contents in adhesives, thus driving the bioadhesives market globally.
Growing demand of drug-delivery systems
There is an increase in demand from the healthcare sector for bioadhesives in biomedical application due to stringent environmental rules towards adverse effects of synthetic materials, thus, driving the global bioadhesives market growth. The major growth is seen in the drug and delivery system. The rise in the drug and delivery systems is due to increase in prevalence of multiple chronic diseases. The use of bioadhesives restricts the delivery system directly to the desired location and thus is an efficient technique as this increase the duration of the drug as well.
Bioadhesives Market Challenges
Large Investments in R&D
The manufacturing of bioadhesives requires innovative technologies and advanced formulation. The R&D expenses which is involved in the development of these bioadhesives are comparatively higher than synthetic adhesive formulations. Additionally, only the major players can make large investments in new product innovations. Thus, the huge challenge for the smaller players in the bioadhesives industry compete the products from the leading companies in the global market which are providing latest quality bioadhesives through innovating technologies.
Bioadhesives Industry Outlook
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies which are adopted by the dominant players in this market. Bioadhesives top 10 companies include:
Henkel AG
EcoSynthetix Inc.
3M Company
Arkema SA
Cryolife Inc
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Beardow Adams Group
Jowat SE
Ingredion Incorporated
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In August 2021, Arkema announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Ashland’s Performance Adhesives business. Arkema and Ashland are amongst the top 10 companies of the bioadhesives market. The offer was reportedly made on the basis of a $1.65 billion enterprise value.
In 2020, Jowat Adhesives, introduced Jowatherm Grow 853.22, in the Jowatherm Grow product range, which stands out due to particularly high content of bio material of more than 50%. This new product is characterized by its reliable bonding of even the difficult surfaces like coated material surfaces.
Key Takeaways
Plant-based bioadhesives drives the market as the majorly used in applications like, laminating, paper-products, plywood and others as they are more viscous and economical.
Europe will be dominating bioadhesives market owing to the increase in production due to the increase in constructions in May 2021.
The major opportunity for bioadhesives industry is in the medical and healthcare industry as bioadhesives have properties like, biodegradable, biocompatible and not toxic to human body.
