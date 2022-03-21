Desloratadine Market Size Estimated to Reach $1,048 Million by 2027
Owing to the Presence of Various Allergic Conditions and Growing Medical Infrastructure That Will Aid the Desloratadine Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2022 ) The Desloratadine Market size is estimated to reach $1,048 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Desloratadine is an antihistamine that is popularly used for acne treatment, allergic rhinitis treatment, and hives treatment. Moreover, the said antihistamine is used to relieve allergy symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and other cold functions. As the name suggests, anti-histamine works by blocking the histamine which one’s body makes while going through an allergic reaction. Further, as per recent trends over one-third of cough, cold, and allergy medicines that are sold are anti-histamines owing to their effectiveness in reducing inflammation. However, one of the major drawbacks of this drug is that it causes drowsiness and loss of awareness amongst the predominant consumers. Moreover, COVID-19 fuelled the demand for desloratadine, as people were stock-piling anti-histamine owing to the common symptom of COVID-19 being cough, cold, and other flu-like symptoms. Owing to the increase in the cases of seasonal flu and the ready availability of desloratadine in the market have been the key factors driving the Desloratadine Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Desloratadine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type
The desloratadine market based on product type can be further segmented into oral tablets and injection. Oral tablets held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the high availability of such medication in treating asthma and various allergic diseases. In the United States, around 24 million people have asthma, while allergies rank 6th leading cause of chronic illness in thregion. Interestingly, the US spends close to $18 billion a year to help patients in recovering from such flu and influenza. However, the availability of flu shots reduces the symptoms by up to 85%, thereby hampering the segment growth. However, the Injective segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the immediate infusion of the said in one’s bloodstream, which in turn allows for better ramifying of events.
Desloratadine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel
The desloratadine market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online retail. The offline segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Allergies often are unpredictable. Hence, patients afflicted with allergies often rush to the ERs or nearest medical stores to take on medications. Hence, the following is one of the core situational advantages the following segment takes and thrives.
However, the online- segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the new strategies of discounts, cashback, and membership being excessively advertised. Further, the MRP of Dozit 5G by Sun Pharma is available for an offline retail price of INR 147. However, if one avails Tata 1MG services to buy such product, using their Care Plan, they can avail it for INR 108. Owing to the heavy price differential, the market is positively poised.
Desloratadine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography
The desloratadine market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America’s desloratadine market held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical players within the region, moreover, the companies thrive to create new and advanced drugs to counter the previous versions. For example, Desloratadine is a III gen anti-histamine drug. Such advances from their researchers have aided the market growth and presence.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers. It is owing to changing dynamics of the health infrastructure within the region. Korea has been a forefront leader in med-tech, where Japan has been pioneering and researching advanced drugs and solutions. Further, China and India provide ample space to foreign players to substantiate their market. Owing to such reasons, the market is estimated to offer steadfast returns in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Desloratadine Market Drivers
Newer studies culminating in curing certain cancers have aided the market growth
Bladder cancer has been growing in numbers globally, for example, the American Cancer Society estimates that around 84,000 cases of bladder cancer have been diagnosed in the US. Moreover, around 18,000 deaths from the said cancer are reported, which is close to 25%. Desloratadine inhibited cell viability of EJ and SW780 cells in a dose- and time-dependent manner. Desloratadine treatment was also revealed to suppress colony-formation ability and induce cell cycle arrest at the G1 phase in EJ cells. Desloratadine promoted cell apoptosis via modulating the expression of Bcl-2, Bax, cleaved caspase 3, and cleaved caspase 9 in EJ and SW780 cells. Additionally, desloratadine inhibits cell migration, invasion, and epithelial to mesenchymal transition in bladder cancer cells.
The prevalence of seasonal-flu supplemented by COVID-19 has aided the market growth
Seasonal-Flu has been so common, that there are no exact numbers one can predict. Hence, at a given amount of time, around 3%-11.3% among all the seasons are present. However, owing to COVID-19, doctors were prescribing medications that used Desloratadine as a common treatment course. The common symptoms as listed by CDC, are cough, cold, and fever. Moreover, anti-histamine or h1 from the third generation is able to curb the severity of the symptom. In February 2020, the country of the US had logged 130,000 positive diagnosed cases. The numbers were substantially aided by COVID-19 induced flu as well. Moreover, environmental factors are severely contributing to the prevalence of flu, which has readily supplemented the desloratadine market.
Desloratadine Market Challenges
Side-effects pertaining to the use of desloratadine presents a grave market challenge
The development of side-effects has been even noticed in the third-degree anti-histamine, such as for Desloratadine. However, few central nervous system and adverse drug reactions have been noticed. To start with, anti-histamines have long been known to induce sleep and drowsiness, hence, active job participants tend to avoid such medications, which is a major drawback for the market. Secondly, in independent research conducted, it was found that 49 cases pertaining to depression or depressed mood were detected by the global WHO ADR database. Moreover, it takes close to three days for the symptoms to onset. Additionally, owing to the spread of COVID 19, people have become vigilant in terms of wearing masks and sanitizing their hands, which has hence reduced the overall cases of the confirmed flue. For example, in the period 2017-2018, cases close to 100,000 were recorded and maintained numbers till the period 2019-2020. However, the cases in the same period during January 2020-2021 was less than 2000.
Desloratadine Market Competitive Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Desloratadine top 10 companies include:
Abbott Laboratory,
Apollo Pharmaceuticals,
GlaxoSmithKline Plc,
Mayne Pharma Inc,
Mylan N V,
Pfizer Inc,
Schering Plough Corporation,
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd,
Teva Pharmaceutical Industry
Cipla
Recent Developments
In September 2021, A clinical trial was conducted by independent researchers, which found out that the combination of desloratadine and compound glycyrrhizin is a promising option for patients suffering from CU or Chronic Urticarial. It is owing to its ability to decrease the associated Ige levels and improve the proportions of CD4+T and CD8+T. The combination treatment showed better results than standalone usage of desloratadine. Owing to such nuances, medical companies can think of adopting the following chemicals and drugs in formulating improved solutions.
In February 2021, Independent researchers went on to establish that with the use of H1- Antihistamines such as desloratadine and loratadine, the survival rates of cancer can significantly go up. Moreover, researchers believe that desloratadine as a treatment of tumor with few therapy options and dismal prognoses, such as pancreatic cancer. The results could be confirmed in a clinical setting new, potentially curative, therapies could result for several tumors, including ones with dire prognoses and limited treatment options.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America’s Desloratadine held a dominant share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising cases of allergic rhinitis in the regions. Additionally, increasing health expenditure with growing medical awareness has been a key factor for the region’s position. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative opportunities to the marketers owing to the presence of various allergic conditions and growing medical infrastructure that will aid the market growth.
Newer studies culminating in curing certain cancers have aided the market growth. However, residual side-effects both physically and psychologically have been a market dampener.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Desloratadine Market Report.
