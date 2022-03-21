Etanercept Market Size Estimated to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2027
An Increase in the Geriatric Population Supplemented by Lifestyle Diseases Is the Key Identified Driver for the Etanercept Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2022 ) The Etanercept Market size is estimated to reach $21.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Etanercept is a drug that is commonly prescribed to patients suffering from auto-immune diseases. Etanercept is a fully human recombinant molecule consisting of two soluble TNF receptor (p75) subunits fused to the Fc portion of human IgG1, a fusion protein paradigm. TNF alpha or Tumor necrosis factor gets made whenever the body faces inflammation owing to a disease or injury; the following drug interferes with the TNF alpha by acting as a TNF inhibitor. Hence, TNF receptors are the primary factors being involved in apoptosis and inflammation. Hence, the common indications for which the drug is being recommended is used to treat severe or moderate rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and various other immune disorders. Benepali is a bio-similar medicine gaining immense traction, as it contains etanercept as an active ingredient, and the reference medicine- Enbrel has made the overall approval process in the regions such as the EU easier. Benepali is always prescribed for patients suffering from arthritis and various other inflammatory conditions. Owing to a rise in the geriatric population worldwide substantiated by the growing numbers of auto-immune and inflammatory conditions, the Etanercept Industry is projected to grow at a steadfast pace in the period of 2022-2027.
Etanercept Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application
The etanercept market based on the application can be further segmented into Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), Others. Rheumatoid Arthritis held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide presence of following arthritis in the geographies around the globe. Out of every 100,000 people in the US, 71 people develop the following condition. Moreover, around 2 million confirmed cases of the following condition can be found in the region. The condition attacks the synovial tissues of the joints. Additionally, it is a systemic disease that carries the potential to infect the entire body and can cause severe swelling or inflammation of the heart, lungs, or any other vital organ. Etanercept, as a salt, is a TNF inhibitor that stops the probable course of inflammation.
Moreover, rheumatoid arthritis is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the common triggers of the condition and their growing numbers. Growing age, higher female population, and obesity are some of the common causes which are only rising, thereby supplementing the growth and demand for the segment.
Etanercept Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel
The etanercept market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to favorable reimbursement policies and the growing adoption of AI supplementing an easy purchase. Moreover, it is a prescription medicine. Hence, offline retailers dispatch the said medicine every month to the afflicted patient’s house.
However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the strategies being adopted by online retailers such as discounts, cash-backs, and various others. For example, Etacept Injection by Cipla costs only INR 3200 on Tata 1MG, against the MRP of INR 3500. Moreover, if a third-party vendor payment is adopted, then one can get it for INR 3000. Owing to such cashback and discounts, the price-sensitive customer preferences would start to change, thereby fuelling the segment growth.
Etanercept Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography
The etanercept market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America’s etanercept market held a share of 34% as compared to other regions in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of major pharma giants in the region. Additionally, the US government budgetary allocation for medical R&D has been a key factor for the overall growth of the market. Around $180 billion each year is attributed to medical R&D betterment. Moreover, private players have been key in advancing and aggressively finding new and targeted medicines.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to an increase in the prevalence of the geriatric population, and they’re correlated with various disease applications. Additionally, CROs have been growing, which will further allow the region to grow.
Etanercept Market Drivers
The correlation between the geriatric population and rheumatoid arthritis has been a key market driver.
Rheumatoid Arthritis is a form of arthritis that commonly affects old age people, and they incur pain, swelling, stiffness, and even loss of functions in their joints. Moreover, the following form of arthritis affects the wrist and fingers and affects more women than men. As per CDC, the likeliness of incurring and developing serious rheumatoid arthritis is when one is in their 60s. As per various analyses and reports, the overall population is only growing older. For example, the fertility rates in low- and middle-income countries have decreased from 2.6 children per woman to 2.1 per woman. Additionally, owing to robust medical infrastructure, the life expectancy of such regions has increased by up to 6 years. Furthermore, CDC estimates that woman is more likely to develop the following form of arthritis, and as per the recent report from India, for the first time in India, the demographic ratio of women: men have increased. Owing to such reasons, the usage of etanercept has and will continue to grow.
Lifestyle-related health risks have pushed the market and have acted as a key driver.
Lifestyle-related health risks have been on the rise owing to sedentary lifestyles and urbanization pertaining factors. Owing to such factors, obesity has become a mass-disease causing factor amongst the masses around the globe. As per US CDC, the prevalence of obesity was close to 42.4% in 2018, and the % had only grown from 2000 when it was close to 30.5%. Additionally, obesity has been linked with developing higher chances and severity of ankylosing spondylitis. Various researchers have been trying to find a relation, and interestingly it exists. In independent research, most spondylitis patients were overweight. Additionally, etanercept is being actively prescribed to such patients, which in turn is increasing its usage and adaptability.
Etanercept Market Challenges
The cohort side-effects of using etanercept have impeded the market growth.
The medicine deeply affects one immune system and makes it susceptible to catching foreign infections. Additionally, the body loses its capability to fight foreign invasions and hence surrenders quickly, thereby increasing fatality from common flu-like symptoms. Moreover, healthcare providers are also advised to test the probable patient for TB before and during medications. Additionally, a negative TB result is a prerequisite for starting the medication. Covid-19 has further weakened the market participation, as there are strong findings between increasing fatalities and compromised immune functionality. As per WHOs 30th November 2021 report, there were around 255 million cases of the Sars-Cov-19 virus around the globe. Moreover, the chance of lymphoma increases multifold by taking the following medication. Owing to such factors, the market’s growth has been hindered.
Etanercept Market Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Etanercept Market. The top 10 Etanercept Market companies are-
Pfizer
Takeda
Johnson & Johnson
GlaxoSmithKline
Samsung Bioepis
Roche
Cipla
Novartis
Celltrion
Clover Biopharmaceuticals
Etanercept Market Developments
In May 2021, Sandoz was denied the request for Enbrel biosimilar for eight years. The US court denied the petition for reviewing the Federal Circuit decision last summer in Erelzi, its biosimilar of the Amgen reference medicine, Enbrel, which is used to treat auto-immune diseases. The patent litigation has been stopping the launch from 2016, and additionally, it would not be available in the US till 2029.
In December 2019, Clover Biopharma initiated Phase III studies for the Etanercept Biosimilar Candidate SCB-808 in China. The company announced that the first patient was dosed with an injection of the biosimilar being developed in the prefilled syringe formulation for the treatment of rheumatic diseases, including ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis. It is to assess the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of SCB-808 and originator drug Enbrel® in patients with ankylosing spondylitis (radiographic axial spondylarthritis) via subcutaneous administration.
In November 2019, Samsung Bioepis announced a strategic commercialization agreement with Biogen for two biosimilar candidates. the agreement provides Biogen an option to extend the commercialization term for Samsung Bioepis’ three anti-TNF biosimilars – BENEPALI (etanercept), FLIXAB (infliximab), and IMRALDI (adalimumab) – in Europe for additional five years, extending the original ten-year agreement. BENEPALI is the most prescribed etanercept in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK). IMRALDI is the leading adalimumab biosimilar in Europe. The agreement also provides Biogen an option to receive commercialization rights to BENEPALI™, FLIXABI™, and IMRALDI™ in China in exchange for royalties on sales in the market.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America’s Etanercept Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the factors such as high medical literacy, favorable reimbursement scenarios, high budget allocation by government and private companies for R&D pertaining activities which are further propelling the advancement and usage of drugs for various uses. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the increase in the causing factors for developing a disease, which in turn will make the sales more prevalent.
An increase in the geriatric population supplemented by lifestyle diseases is the key identified driver for the market. However, imperial side-effects post consumption of the following drug has impeded the overall market growth.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Etanercept Market Report.
