Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Size Forecast to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027
Increase in Demand From the Agriculture, Building, and Construction Industry Acts as a Major Driver for the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2022 ) The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market is forecast to reach US$11.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is a thermoplastic copolymer that provides crack resistance, flexibility, along with adding toughness to certain materials. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate copolymers are commonly used in a wide range of applications such as solar cell encapsulation, film manufacturing, wires and cables, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and as redispersible polymer powder in plasters and cement renders. An increase in demand from the agriculture, building, and construction industry acts as a major driver for the market. Problems associated with the use of EVA in photovoltaic packaging may act as a major constraint for the market.
COVID-19 Impact
There is no doubt that the COVID-19 lockdown has significantly reduced construction, and production activities which in turn, has resulted in the country-wise shutdown of construction sites, shortage of labor, and the decline of supply and demand chain all over the world, thus, affecting the market. Studies show that the outbreak of COVID-19 sharply declined the production of raw materials in 2020 due to a lack of operations across multiple countries around the world. However, a slow recovery in new development and construction contracts has been witnessed across many countries around the world since 2021. For instance, the Iron Bridge Magnetite project that is expected to deliver 22mtpa of high-grade 67 percent Fe magnetite concentrate product is currently undergoing development. The overall cost of the project is expected to reach around £1.96 billion (US$2.35 billion) Mota-Engil.
Since the use of EVA or thermoplastic copolymers play a major role in the modern construction industry, a slow and steady increase in building and construction activities will require the use of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate for construction materials like adhesives, sealants, protective coating for steel and as redispersible polymer powder in plasters and cement renders. This will eventually lead to an increase in demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate indicates a slow and steady recovery of the market in the upcoming years.
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Analysis – By Type
High-Density thermoplastic copolymers (EVA) held the largest share in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. High density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate has better chemical resistance, better impact resistance to a lower temperature, better UV resistance, and are more cost-effective in comparison to low and medium Ethylene Vinyl Acetate. Moreover, high-density EVA is generally preferred for the production of construction materials like adhesives, sealants, protective coatings, plasters, and cement renders. Hence, these factors are most likely to increase their demand in the upcoming years.
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The Solar Cell Encapsulation segment held the largest share in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021. This is mainly because Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) layer is generally a thermoplastic that contains cross-linkable ethylene vinyl acetate, which is primarily used for the encapsulation of photovoltaic cells. The primary purpose of encapsulation is to bind the multiple layers of the module together. A typical formulation of EVA or thermoplastic copolymer for PV modules constitutes 28–33% of vinyl acetate by weight that is compounded with additives such as ultraviolet (UV) absorbers, curing agents, thermo-antioxidants, and photo antioxidants. Furthermore, EVA materials are commonly used for encapsulation of around 80% of photovoltaic or PV modules. EVA has lots of advantages, such as low processing temperature, high adhesion strength, excellent adhesive property, and high transparency, along with glass-like transmission properties. In addition to this, the price of EVA is also comparatively low which makes it an ideal material for solar cell encapsulation. Hence, the rise in demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the purpose of solar cell encapsulation will help increase the market growth in the upcoming years.
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The Building & Construction Industry held the largest share in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. For instance, according to Volvo CE, the construction sector saw an increase in the production and manufacturing of construction materials across multiple regions since the fourth quarter of 2020. South America saw an increase of 12%, Asia by 39%, Europe by 20%, and China by 28% in 2020. All of these factors increased the demand for construction materials like adhesives, sealants, protective coatings, plasters and cement renders across the globe. This, in turn, increased the demand for the use of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate required for the production of these construction materials, thus, leading to the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021 up to 28%, with China being the one to dominate the market. For instance, China holds the largest market share around the world when it comes to food packaging. According to a recent study published on Interpack, the consumption of food packaging is expected to increase to 447,066 million in 2023. Likewise, it also states that the Chinese packaging companies such as 3D, SIP, and WLCSP alone achieved a revenue of around $5.88 billion with end packaging. Since Ethylene Vinyl Acetate is the primary component required in the production of packaging materials, it is expected to lead the growth of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in the upcoming years.
Furthermore, the Middle East also saw significant growth in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021. EVA or thermoplastic copolymers are also widely used in the production of construction materials across the world. The FIFA World Cup that is to be held in 2022 in Qatar is expected to generate the huge potential for construction materials used in the country. A company called Larsen and Toubro signed a contract worth $360 million along with its joint venture partner in Qatar, in order to build a 40,000 seater stadium. This project required the use of construction materials like adhesives, sealants, plasters, protective coatings, cement renders, and other raw materials in order to build such a huge stadium. Likewise, other countries such as Kuwait, Morocco, and Iran are also estimated to have higher growth in the construction sector during the forecast period. All of the above factors will directly result in an increase in demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate that is required for the production of these raw materials in these regions, thus, boosting the market growth.
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Drivers
An increase in building and construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region is most likely to increase demand for the product
Building and Construction activities are considered to be the pillar of growth for a country and also play a major role in increasing the overall global economy. According to recent studies, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate in the building and construction sector. Since 2019, countries like China and India has come up with multiple construction projects. For instance, the Indian government had made an announcement of the World One Tower project worth $321 million which is to be built in Mumbai region and is currently undergoing development in 2021. Similarly, the Indian government has also invested in another construction project for building Gujarat International Finance Tec-City is undergoing development in 2021. The project is valued at a total cost of US$20 billion and is expected to cover a construction area of around 8.5 million square meters which will include 200 skyscrapers. The project also includes the construction of buildings and towers for the powerhouse.
Furthermore, the government of China approved 26 infrastructure projects with an estimated total investment of 981.7 billion yuan ($ 142 billion) in 2019. Other countries like Bangladesh also have two ongoing power plant projects estimated at $17.65 billion in total which is due delivery by 2025. In this way, an increase in building and construction activities will most likely increase the demand for raw materials such adhesives, sealants, protective coatings, plasters and cement renders, and other raw materials. Since EVA or thermoplastic copolymers are widely used for the production of these construction materials due to the properties that it provides like longer durability, higher flexibility, high strength, better chemical resistance, crack resistance and better resistance to corrosion, this can lead to significant growth in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in the upcoming years.
An increase in agricultural activities is most likely to increase demand for the product
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is also used in agrochemicals such as pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides. The major advantage of using EVA is that it has a lower frequency of applications in soil, it provides a continuous and regular supply of nutrients to plants, it helps reduce the nutrient loss caused by leaching, provides greater convenience over handling fertilizers help in the mitigation of root damage caused by a high concentration of salts, along with a reduction in production costs. Recent insights from “Statistics Times” show that China is the leading contributor to the agricultural economy with 19.49% of the total global agricultural output, followed by India with 7.39%. Furthermore, other countries like the US, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, and Sweden obtain 0.9%, 6.2%, 13.9%, 3.9%, and 50% respectively of their GDP from the agricultural sector. An increase in agricultural activities and production also increases the use of agrochemicals that require EVA during their production, thus, resulting in the growth of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in the upcoming years.
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Challenges
Problems associated with the use of EVA in photovoltaic packaging can cause an obstruction to the market growth
According to recent research published on U.S. Department of Energy Office of Scientific and Technical Information, EVA when exposed to UV rays or atmospheric water, generally tends to decompose in order to produce acetic acid, which in turn, lowers the pH and increases the surface corrosion rates of embedded devices. In most cases acetic acid is produced at a very slow rate, however, it usually does not take much to catalyze reactions that can lead to rapid deterioration of the module. Hence, this problem associated with the use of EVA in photovoltaic packaging is likely to confine the market growth.
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Industry Outlook
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate top 10 companies include:
Arkema S.A.
Braskem S.A.
Celanese Corporation
DOW Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Hanwha Chemical Co, Ltd.
Lyondell Basell Industries N.V.
Sinopec Corporation
Lotte Chemical Corporation.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In August 2021, BASF and SINOPEC announced to further expand their Verbund site functioned by BASF-YPC Co., Ltd. (BASF-YPC), which is a 50-50 joint venture of both companies in Nanjing, China. It involves the capacity extension of numerous downstream chemical plants, including a new tert-butyl acrylate plant in order to support the growing Chinese market.
In Nov 2019, Repsol signed an agreement in order to license a high-pressure technology that is capable of producing EVA/EBA copolymers (ethylene vinyl acetate/ethylene butyl acrylate) along with the American company called Engineers & Constructors International (ECI).
Key Takeaways
Building and Construction Industry in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market is expected to see the fastest growth, owing to increasing demand for thermoplastic copolymers (EVA) for the production of adhesives, sealants, cement, and other construction materials.
EVA has properties such as longer durability, higher flexibility, crack resistance, and corrosion resistance that makes it ideal for the production of various construction materials.
Asia-Pacific dominated the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021, with China most likely to drive the market growth. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand of adhesives and plastics from the packaging industry, along with construction activities that require the use of these thermoplastic copolymers (EVA), thus, boosting the market growth.
The Solar Cell Encapsulation segment held the largest share in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market since the demand for EVA has been increasing for this segment due to the ideal properties that the EVA holds.
