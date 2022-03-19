Postpartum Haemorrhage Market Size Estimated to Reach $710 Million by 2027
Increasing Count of Cases With Pregnancy Complications Like Obstetric Hemorrhage Is Fuelling the Growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2022 ) Postpartum Haemorrhage Market size is estimated to reach $710 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Postpartum hemorrhage is surplus bleeding subsequent to the birth of a child. Postpartum bleeding or postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is frequently defined as the loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml of blood within the earliest 24 hours succeeding childbirth. Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is the chief cause of global maternal mortality. Prophylactic uterotonic drugs may minimize blood loss and are normally endorsed. An obstetric hemorrhage can happen prior to or following delivery, but over 80% of cases develop postpartum. The increased bleeding following Cesarean delivery (C-section) resulting in postpartum bleeding is set to drive the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market. The augmented risk in conditions like placental abruption, placenta previa, overdistended uterus multiple baby pregnancy, and high blood pressure ailments of pregnancy is set to propel the growth of the Postpartum Hemorrhage Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Postpartum Hemorrhage Industry Outlook.
Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type:
The Postpartum Haemorrhage Market based on product type can be further segmented into Uterine Balloon Tamponade – Foley Catheter, Bakri Balloon Tamponade, By-Cath Balloon, Rusch Balloon, Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment and Uniject Prefilled Injection System. The Uterine Balloon Tamponade – Foley Catheter Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of Uterine Balloon Tamponade – Foley Catheter in the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding. The advantages of Uterine Balloon Tamponade – Foley Catheter-likeability to treat serious postpartum hemorrhage and averting the requirement for surgical intervention completely are further propelling the growth of the Uterine Balloon Tamponade – Foley Catheter segment.
Furthermore, the Uniject Prefilled Injection System segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to it being a one-in-all auto-disposable drug delivery system for subcutaneous or intramuscular injections utilized in the treatment of postpartum bleeding..
Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Segment Analysis – By Drug Type:
The Postpartum Haemorrhage Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Oxytocin (Pitocin), Carboprost (Hemabate), Misoprostol (Cytotec), and Others. The Oxytocin (Pitocin) Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increased efficiency of oxytocin in treating postpartum bleeding or postpartum hemorrhage, even if it has already been utilized for inducing labor or augmentation or as part of active handling of the third stage of labor. The surging application of oxytocin as the initial medicine for the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Carboprost (Hemabate) segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive utilization of carboprost in the treatment of serious bleeding following childbirth typically termed postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding.
Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Postpartum Haemorrhage Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Postpartum Haemorrhage Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing occurrences of postpartum bleeding or postpartum hemorrhage in the U.S. in the North American region. As per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), for the period 2011-2015, the pregnancy-associated demise of around 1/3 (36%) occurred at delivery or in the week after, and around 1/3 (33%) occurred 1 week or 1 year postpartum. The progressive healthcare infrastructure and the increasing spending on healthcare in conjunction with soaring awareness of progressive postpartum hemorrhage treatments are further propelling the growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like heightening occurrences of postpartum bleeding or postpartum hemorrhage in countries like India in the Asia-Pacific region. The soaring concentration of key players like Cook Medical Inc. and Becton, Dickinson, and Company is further fuelling the progress of the Postpartum Hemorrhage Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Drivers
Complications Like Obstetric Haemorrhage Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Postpartum Haemorrhage Market:
Complications like acute postpartum hemorrhage are driving the growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market. Obstetric hemorrhage is the most typical and hazardous complexity of childbirth. Conventionally, postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) has been defined as more than 500 mL approximated blood loss in a spontaneous delivery or more than 1000 mL approximated blood loss at the time of cesarean delivery. This was redefined in 2017 by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology as an accruing blood loss of more than 1000 mL with signs and symptoms of hypovolemia within 24 hours of the birth procedure, disregarding of the route of delivery. While this alteration was made with the knowledge that blood loss at the time of delivery is normally neglected, blood loss at the time of spontaneous delivery of more than 500 ml should be regarded abnormal with the possible requirement for intervention. Primary postpartum hemorrhage is bleeding that happens in the earliest 24 hours following delivery, while secondary postpartum hemorrhage is typified as bleeding that happens 24 hours to 12 weeks postpartum. The increasing count of cases with pregnancy complications like obstetric hemorrhage is fuelling the growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Conditions Increasing the Risk Of Postpartum Haemorrhage Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Postpartum Hemorrhage:
After the delivery of a baby, the uterus usually persists to contract and expel the placenta. After the placenta is delivered, these contractions assist in the constriction of the bleeding vessels in the area where the placenta was bound. If the uterus does not contract powerfully enough, termed uterine atony, these blood vessels bleed freely and hemorrhage takes place. This is the most typical cause of postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding. If tiny pieces of the placenta stay bound, bleeding is possible. Other conditions like placenta abruption which is the initial disconnection of the placenta from the uterus and placenta previa where the placenta wraps or is close to the cervical opening raise the hazard of Postpartum Haemorrhage. The rising occurrences of conditions like placental abruption are driving the growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Postpartum Hemorrhage Market – Challenges
Measuring Blood Loss In Obstetric Haemorrhage Presents Challenges To The Growth Of The Postpartum Haemorrhage Market:
Postpartum hemorrhage brings about nearly 11% of maternal deaths in the U.S. and is the chief cause of demise that happens on the day of birth. Significantly, 54-93% of maternal demises owing to obstetric hemorrhage could be avertable. Investigations that have assessed determinants related to recognition and treatment of postpartum hemorrhage have discovered that inaccurate health care provider estimation of actual blood loss at the time of birth and the instantaneous postpartum period is a chief cause of deferred response to hemorrhage. Though present data do not back any technique of quantifying blood loss as better than another, quantification of blood loss, like utilizing graduated drapes or weighing, offers a more precise evaluation of actual blood loss than visual assessment; however, the efficiency of quantitative blood loss assessment on clinical results has not been displayed. Successful obstetric hemorrhage bundle implementation is related to enhanced result measures associated with obstetric hemorrhage. However, further research is essential to better assess the specific impact of quantitative blood loss measurement in minimizing maternal hemorrhage-associated morbidity in the U.S. and maybe other parts of the world. This kind of issue is hampering the growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market.
Postpartum Hemorrhage Industry Outlook
Product launches are the key strategies adopted by players in this market. Postpartum Haemorrhage top 10 companies include:
3RD Stone Design, Inc.,
Bactiguard AB
Zoex Niasg
Cook Medical, Inc.
Utah Medical Product, Inc.
Vitality Medical
Revmedx Inc.
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
Teleflex Medical
InPress Technologies
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In October 2021, PRIDE Industries has been chosen by 3rd Stone Design to transfer a life-saving medical device for babies in developing countries. The social enterprise will be constructing, assembling, and kitting 3rd Stone Design’s most novel product, BiliDx, a bilirubin measurement device utilized to screen for jaundice in babies. The product’s great quality, the low-cost design allows it to be utilized in developing countries, assisting to increase the standard of health care in those areas.
In October 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) declared the introduction of the BD SCF™ PremiumCoat®† Plunger Stopper in partnership with Aptar Pharma. BD SCF™ PremiumCoat®† is a syringe plunger stopper planned to back the injection of biologics into subcutaneous tissue with a 1mlL pre-filled syringe. The plan includes Aptar Pharma’s state-of-the-art rubber formulation and endorsed film technology targeted to restrict medication component interactions and guarantee medication integrity.
In March 2020, Bactiguard introduces HYDROCYN aqua®, a water-based product that has been endorsed to have a strong impact on destroying former variants of coronavirus within 15–30 seconds. Former experience displays that the endorsed impact can be transferred to novel variants of coronavirus and tests on COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) are presently in progress at the Karolinska Institute to confirm this. The impact of HYDROCYN aqua® on coronaviruses has experimented and it is documented that it destroys 99.9 percent of former variants within 15–30 seconds.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Postpartum Hemorrhage Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing rate of postpartum bleeding or postpartum hemorrhage in the U.S. in the North American region.
Postpartum Haemorrhage Market growth is being driven by the rising pregnancy complexities like surplus bleeding and loss of blood following childbirth owing to typical causes like improper contraction of the uterus subsequent to birth. However, the precise evaluation of blood loss, recognition of hazard determinants, and timely identification of postpartum hemorrhage or postpartum bleeding are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market.
Postpartum Haemorrhage Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Postpartum Haemorrhage Market report.
