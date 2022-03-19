RNA Sequencing Market Size Estimated to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027
Increased Application of Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Is Projected to Drive the Growth of RNA Sequencing Market.
RNA Sequencing Market size is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. RNA Sequencing is a chain approach that utilizes next-generation sequencing (NGS) to disclose the existence and amount of RNA in a biological sample at a given moment, evaluating the continued altering cellular transcriptome. Particularly, RNA Sequencing promotes the capability to look at substitute gene spliced transcripts, post-transcriptional adjustments, gene fusion, mutations/SNPs and alterations in gene expression over time, or differences in gene expression in distinct groups or treatments. As per updates by Thermofisher Inc., the Ion PGM™ sequencer equalizes RNA-Seq (RNA Sequencing). With the Ion Total RNA-Seq Kit v2, Ion semiconductor sequencing produces data that surpass microarray sensitivity, with added quality control offered by the Ambion® ERCC Spike-In Controls. Ion semiconductor sequencing also allows the discovery of novel transcripts, gene fusions, and differences in allele-specific expression, all in a single experiment. RNA from either ripe fruits (ten species) or three ripening stages (two species) and leaf RNA (one species) were utilized to build and evaluate de novo transcriptomes resulting in de novo transcriptome assembly. Expression profiling is a logical next step succeeding in sequencing a genome: the sequence indicates what the cell may potentially do, while the expression profile indicates what it is really doing at a moment in time. RNA-sequencing is a procedure that can analyze the amount and sequences of RNA in a sample utilizing next-generation sequencing (NGS). It examines the transcriptome, performing genetic screening signifying which of the genes encoded in the DNA are turned on or off and to what magnitude. The earliest step of RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) is RNA library preparation. Roche's RNA library preparation kits provide stranded and smooth workflows for an extensive assortment of RNA-seq applications, inclusive of whole-transcriptome sequencing, tumor profiling utilizing degraded inputs, and sequencing of blood-derived RNA. The surging count of research activities pertaining to RNA sequencing involving RNA library preparation is set to drive the RNA Sequencing Market. The accelerated development in the precision medicine market is set to propel the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
RNA Sequencing Market Segment Analysis – By Products And Services:
The RNA Sequencing Market based on products and services can be further segmented into Sample Preparation, RNA Sequencing Platforms And Consumables, RNA Sequencing Services, Data Analysis, Storage, and Management. The RNA Sequencing Platforms And Consumables Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the persistent technological upgrades in the market. The soaring accessibility of ingenious and cost-effective RNA sequencing platforms involving library preparation is further propelling the growth of the genome engineering segment.
Furthermore, the RNA Sequencing Services segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of RNA Sequencing Services like RNA Isolation, library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis as a comprehensive Sample to Insight solution.
RNA Sequencing Market Segment Analysis – By Technology:
The RNA Sequencing Market based on technology can be further segmented into Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single Molecular Real-Time Sequencing, and Nanopore Sequencing. The Sequencing By Synthesis Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the establishment of novel and progressive next-generation sequencing platforms. RNA sequencing involves library preparation. The soaring demand for systems developed by Illumina like the HiSeq and MiSeq series utilizing Sequencing By Synthesis technology is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Nanopore Sequencing segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to its ability to be the only sequencing technology with straightforward RNA sequencing capabilities and promoting sequencing of full-length RNA strands and altered RNA nucleotides utilizing a clear library preparation, without the requirement of transformation to double-stranded DNA.
RNA Sequencing Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The RNA Sequencing Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (RNA Sequencing Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the extensive cancer research activities and the accelerated development of RNA Sequencing products in the region. The existence of key players like Illumina in the region in conjunction with the increased application of techniques like ion semiconductor sequencing is propelling the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the accelerated expansion of next-generation sequencing services in the region. The surging application of next-generation sequencing equipment for research in countries like India in conjunction with a boost in the number and variety of library preparation techniques is further fuelling the progress of the RNA Sequencing Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
RNA Sequencing Market Drivers
Increased Application Of Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of RNA Sequencing Market:
Ion semiconductor sequencing uses natural nucleotides and clear sequencing chemistry, generating precise reads that are at least two times as long as reads produced with fluorescent sequencing-by-synthesis (SBS) chemistry. Sequencing precision typically declines as read length rises, but this slope is relatively flat for the Ion PGM™ sequencer in comparison with fluorescent SBS chemistry. Ion semiconductor sequencing uniquely allows both precise long reads and paired-end sequencing. Ion Torrent currently introduced a long-read kit for the Ion PGM™ sequencer with modal great-quality read lengths of 225 bases. Read lengths higher than 500 bases are possible as displayed by the production of an ideal 525 bases read. A new paired-end sequencing (PES) protocol for the e-Ion PGM™ system has been established. Ion PES further improves precision. The count of indel errors was minimized 5-fold, and the complete count of consensus errors was minimized 10-fold. The surging application of ion semiconductor sequencing is fuelling the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Advantages Of RNA Sequencing Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of RNA Sequencing:
RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) is transforming the investigation of the transcriptome. A greatly sensitive and precise instrument for gauging expression across the transcriptome, it is offering researchers with perceptibility into formerly undiscovered alterations taking place in ailment states, in response to therapeutics, under distinct environmental conditions, and across a wide series of additional study designs. RNA-Seq permits researchers to discover both recognized and new characteristics in a single assay, allowing the discovery of transcript isoforms, gene fusions, single nucleotide variants, and other features without the limitation of former knowledge. Ion semiconductor sequencing permits the detection of novel transcripts, gene fusions, and differences in allele-specific expression, all in one experiment. RNA-Seq with next-generation sequencing (NGS) provides innumerable benefits over gene expression arrays. A wider dynamic range allows a more sensitive and precise assessment of gene expression. These advantages of RNA sequencing are driving the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
RNA Sequencing Market Challenges
Cost Of Library Preparation And Disadvantages of Short Reads Present Challenges To The Growth Of The RNA Sequencing Market:
Library preparation for human whole-genome sequencing, at around $50 per sample, is still a comparatively minor part of the complete cost. But for additional applications, like sequencing bacterial genomes or low-depth RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), it can make up most of the cost. Numerous groups are working on multiplexed homebrew solutions to reduce the effective costs, but unfortunately, there have not been many improvements on the commercial front. Illumina reigns supreme in the sequencing market meaning that the ample majority of the data that has been produced till now is based on short reads. Having a large count of short reads is a good fit for a number of applications, like discovering single-nucleotide polymorphisms in genomic DNA and counting RNA transcripts. However, short reads alone are inadequate in numerous applications, like reading through greatly repetitive regions of the genome and deciding long-range structures. These issues are hampering the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market.
RNA Sequencing Market Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the RNA Sequencing Market. Key companies of this market are:
Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.,
Qiagen
Perkin Elmer, Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc.,
Illumina
Tecan Genomics Inc.,
Roche Sequencing Solutions (RSS)
GE Healthcare (Cytiva)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,
Sigma Aldrich
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In June 2021, QIAGEN N.V. accepted the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) endorsement of its therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Kit for an extended scope of application. The most recent regulatory go-ahead allows it to be utilized as a companion diagnostic in leading treatment with Amgen’s AMGN newly-endorsed lung cancer targeted medication LUMAKRASTM (sotorasib). QIAGEN has also made the instantaneous introduction of this extended scope of companion diagnostic (CDx) claims for therascreen KRAS Kit succeeding the endorsement.
In March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., declared the introduction of the Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler, a novel surveillance solution planned to transfer speedy and greatly trustworthy insight into the existence of in-air pathogens, inclusive of SARS-CoV-2. Individual testing will persist in being essential in the COVID-19 pandemic response owing to its ability to allow and apprise clinical diagnoses, patient triage, and treatment decisions. As civilization recovers to pre-pandemic actions, extended and complementary supervision of environments will be decisive in offering useful insights into virus existence.
In March 2021, PerkinElmer, Inc. declared the introduction of two Research Use Only (RUO) solutions, PKamp™ VariantDetect™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay and Next Generation Sequencing-based NEXTFLEX® Variant-Seq™ SARS-CoV-2 Kit. Utilizing nucleic acid extracted from samples that formerly tested positive, laboratories can utilize these assays to recognize genomic mutations described in connection to SARS-CoV-2 variants. Public health agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have notified clinical laboratories and the healthcare community regarding SARS-CoV-2 viral mutations.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America RNA Sequencing Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increased government backing by way of funds for genomics research and progressive RNA Sequencing products involving RNA library preparation in the North American region.
RNA Sequencing Market growth is being driven by the benefits of RNA Sequencing involving RNA library preparation over traditional technologies and a boost in the count of RNA Sequencing grants. However, an efficient technique to normally isolate and process big counts of individual cells for in-depth sequencing and to do so quantitatively is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the RNA Sequencing Market.
RNA Sequencing Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the RNA Sequencing Market report.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research.
