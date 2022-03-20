ACNE Medication Market Size Estimated to Reach $12.8 Million by 2027
Prevalence of Acne Across the Globe Has Made the Acne Medication Market Grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2022 ) The Acne Medication Market size is estimated to reach $12.8 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Acne is a common skin problem, which is faced by millions of people globally. It occurs when the hair follicles become plugged with oil or dead skin cells. The following results in whiteheads, blackheads, and pimples. Predominantly, there are four factors that can cause acne to develop. The factors are, excess oil production within the skin, bacterial formation, inflammation within the skin layers, and hair follicles being clogged by oil and dead skin cells. The common positions where one can see the development of acne apart from the face are the chest, upper back, and shoulders. The following regions of skin have the most oil present owing to the presence of the sebaceous gland. Further, these hair follicles are wired to these glands. Acne can be treated with topical medication, but in cases where such OTC products don’t reap results, a doctor consultation would often start on oral medication (s). Further, minocycline has been an effective drug for killing the acne causing bacteria and also in reducing inflammation. Owing to rising awareness pertaining to acne treatment and medication and rise in disposable income which has made people conscious about their looks are some of the predominant factors driving the acne medication industry in the projected period for 2022-2027.
Acne Medication Market Segmentation Analysis – By Type
The acne medication market based on type can be further segmented into OTC and Prescription Medicines. OTC held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to a wide array of products offering treatment for ramifying acne. Further, the following acne classes can treat mild or moderate acne breakouts. Lotions, gels, foams, and other leave-on-products are easily available on the retail shelf. Moreover, the predominant medication launches are being done within the same segment, which has allowed the market to hold a substantial share.
However, the Prescription Medicines segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to an increase in the cases of an inflammatory type of acne. For the following acne, OTC products rarely work, and often derma treatment is preferred. Additionally, as per the latest research, Americans spend close to $2 billion at dermatologist clinics to find the right solution, which is expected to rise in the future, which in turn will drive the segment forward.
Acne Medication Market Segmentation Analysis – By Therapeutic Class
The acne medication market based on the therapeutic class can be further segmented into Retinoid, Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide, Complete Treatment, and Others. The retinoid segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide awareness pertaining to the benefits the following solutions offer. Retinoid is a substitute name for retinoic acid. Further retinoic acids are available in gels, ointments, and creams and can be directly applied to one’s skin. Further, the retinoic acid receptor is a type of nuclear receptor, which gets activated by the all-trans-retinoic acid and 9-cis retinoic acid.
However, the Complete Treatment segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the presence of various therapeutic classes present in the said form. Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, retinoic acid, glycolic acids, and various other ingredients. Each ingredient exhibits a unique feature on one’s skin, which allows the segment to grow. For example, AHA or glycolic acid helps in exfoliating skin, BHA or Salicylic acid allows to undergo the skin and unclog pores, Zinc reduces redness and promotes a faster healing process, while each other ingredient exhibits a unique feature. Moreover, predominant product launches within the segment will allow the segment to grow.
Acne Medication Market Segmentation Analysis – By Geography
The Acne Medication Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America’s Acne Medication Market held a dominant share of 37.2% as compared to the other counterparts in the year 2021. Acne affects close to 40-50 million Americans in a year; further, as per various reports, the toxication within the environment and UV exposure are on a constant rise. Factor such as these, along with the ready availability of dermatologists on telecall, has allowed the market to occupy the position.
Moreover, Asia-Pacific is set to outgrow the other regions and offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers. It is owing to a plethora of product launches seen in the region. Further, an uprising in the nutraceutical segment has positively impacted the region. Lastly, brands are following the green-environment product preference which will allow the market to grow in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Acne Medication Market Drivers
The prevalence of acne across the globe has made the medication market grow
Acne has been part and parcel of life for every adult or adolescent. Hormonal changes, medication, regular diet, and stress are some of the common triggers for acne. For the hormonal factor, androgens in boys and girls increase, which substantially enlarges the sebaceous gland, which in turn can cause acne breakouts. Similarly, patients on drugs such as steroids or for hormonal balance maintenance can develop acne. Lastly, stress and diet play one of the most important factors for youth and adults to develop acne. In the United States, acne affects around 50 million people in a year. Moreover, 80% of the population is likely for developing acne in their lifetime. Owing to the prevalence of such conditions, the market has been growing at an optimal pace. Further, every adult has to go through puberty, and avoiding stress is next to impossible; hence, the factors leading to acne has and will remain constant.
A plethora of acne medications in the market has allowed the industry to grow
As discussed in the previous point, acne prevalence is growing constantly owing to the factors related. To counter such a surge, major manufacturers and product developers explore various countermeasures, such as creams, lotion, or oral medication. Further, the market is highly competitive, which might look to be disadvantageous, but presents great options to the buyers. Further, various manufacturers have aligned their pricing to avoid starting a price-sensitive war. For example, Anti Acne Gel by Mars GHC, which contains Niacinamide, Salicylic acid, Glycolic acid, Zinc PCA, and Aloe vera, is available for INR 499; additionally, Acne Clarifying Gel by Reequil containing the same ingredient is marketed for INR 495. Hence, the cost alignment allows the consumers to make a better decision, and no manufacturer will enjoy monopolistic rights and options.
Acne Medication Market Challenges
Non-responsiveness to medications and severe side effects have hampered market growth
Acne treatment has been a long-studied and debated topic. Further, medications such as Accutane have presented severe side effects to patients suffering from acne. Studies, time and again have linked that certain treatment regimens such as Accutane exhibit symptoms of IBD, depression, and even suicide. Further, side effects such as muscle pain, eye-related troubles, and others are also observed in patients. Further, the use of Accutane has been linked to miscarriages and severe birth defects, if the medication is taken while being pregnant. Hence, patients, especially the ladies in the US have to show their pregnancy tests report while also signing up for an online iPledge program. Further, after reading through testimonials of various acne-treating patients, it can be ascertained that medication’s chance to work is highly dependant on the body’s immune factors and other ailments. Hence, OTC products might not just cure a strong handed acne.
Acne Medication Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Acne Medication Market. Acne Medication top 10 companies include:
Almirall SA.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)
Johnson & Johnson
Galderma S.
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Mylan N.V
Pfizer Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Recent Developments
In November 2021, Sun Pharma launched their anti-acne cream, Winlevi in the US Market. It can be used to treat acne vulgaris in patients above the age of 12. It is the first US FDA-approved acne cream that works by inhibiting the effects of androgen receptors in cells of the sebaceous glands, which in turn reduces sebum (oil) production and inflammation. Further, it is suited for both males and females. The innovative medication for the derma-afflicted patient will only allow the market to grow deeper and wider.
In August 2021, FDA approved the topical medication- Twyneo. The medication will use Sol-Gel patented technology, which would entrap tretinoin —a retinoid—and benzoyl peroxide within silica-based microcapsules to stabilize tretinoin from being degraded by benzoyl peroxide and to slowly release each of the active drug ingredients over time to provide a favorable efficacy and safety profile. The patent for Twyneo is protected until 2038. Sol-Gel, which partnered with Galderma to commercialize Twyneo in the United States.
In October 2020, The Derma Co launched their Retinol Serum to the masses of India. The product has been launched to address the rising needs of helping with aging signs, hyperpigmentation, acne and many other skin related ailments. The product also has vitamin C, which will further help in collagen synthesis which will further protect the skin from free radicals and also reduce the damages from photodamage. Moreover, Combination of Glycolic Acid and Salicylic Acid, AHA-BHA Complex exfoliates the skin to reduce the appearance of blemishes.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America’s acne medication market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the preference of predominant people suffering from acne to get it ramified. Further, numerous developments related to acne therapeutics have helped the region to hold its market dominance. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is set to outgrow the other regions, which would allow it grow at a substantial pace. It is owing to a multitude of product launches and surge in healthcare expenditure will allow the market to grow.
Increase in the prevalence of acne diseases has been identified as the key driver for the market. However, non-responsiveness to medications hampers market confidence.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Acne Medication Market Report.
