Retinoic Acid Market Size Estimated to Reach $277.2 Million by 2027
Growing Number of Cancer Patients Globally Has Made Retinoic Acid a Key Ingredient/Metabolite Alternative is Driving the Growth of Retinoic Acid Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 18, 2022 ) The Retinoic Acid Market size is estimated to reach $277.2 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Retinoic acid is formed by the process of synthesis. The two most common enzymatic reactions can be reversible oxidation of retinol, while the other is an irreversible oxidative reaction to the acid. The retinoic acid receptor is a type of nuclear receptor, which gets activated by the all-trans-retinoic acid and 9-cis retinoic acid. Retinol is usually denoted under the category of vitamin A and is more commonly known as Vitamin A1. Vitamin A cannot be made from animals and is only available in plant foods. After consuming it, the retinol gets esterified and gets stored in the liver. Hence, if one aims to take on the maximum amounts of retinoic acid, they should consume the liver of the said animal. Retinoic acid is a low molecular weight-based compound and is highly soluble. Moreover, it is a light-sensitive compound. Hox genes have been actively researched, and more recently, the researchers have culminated that retinoic acid is an important regulator of pattern formation in vertebrates. More recently, researchers have culminated that retinol dehydrogenase can help in regulating the vitamin metabolism for visual function. Owing the use of retinoic acid in cancer therapeutics along with the deployment of the said ingredient in the cosmeceutical industry have been identified as the key factors driving the Retinoic Acid Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Retinoic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis- By Source
The retinoic acid market based on the source can be further segmented into plant and fruits & animal meat, or organs. The plant and fruits segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising preference for using products that are “vegan” in nature. Moreover, apart from consuming vegan food, people have started to adopt products whose ingredients are also sourced from plant and fruit-based staples. Additionally, retinoic acid is found in products such as carrot, parsley, peaches, bell pepper, and many other varieties of such products. People have started growing aware of the harmful practices being adopted by animal husbandries or meat shops, thereby afflicting the overall quality of the meat being consumed.
Moreover, the plant and fruit segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. As per our analysis, the ingredient manufacturers are facing heightened pressures from the regulatory bodies as well as the consumers to obtain ingredients from vegan sources if the option is available. Moreover, out of the ten available retinoic acid products available in the market, eight are being sourced from fruits and animals, thereby showing dominance.
Retinoic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application
The retinoic acid market based on the application can be further segmented into Cancer Treatments, Cosmetic Purposes, Supplemental Diet Preferences, and Others. Cosmetic purposes held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to its early approval and deep market penetration for over two decades. In 1996, FDA approved the use of topical retinoid solutions to reduce wrinkles and treat other acne-related issues. Moreover, product launches are actively made within the following application, as skincare without going for extensive surgeries has become a prevalent trend. Additionally, product manufacturers are using claims such as “natural,” “green,” and “sustainable-practices,” which have been readily accepted by the consumers.
However, the Cancer treatment segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising costs the government is spending to treat the causes of cancer. Moreover, the prevalence of cancer is on the rise. As per the National Cancer Institute, the USA has observed close to 1.9 million new cases of cancer, and out of which the most prevalent were breast cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, and lung cancer. All following cancer can be suppressed using the metabolite. Thereby substantiating the demand.
Retinoic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography
The Retinoic Acid Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America’s retinoic acid held a dominant share of 35% as compared to the other counterparts in the year 2021. Acne affects around 40-50 million individuals living in the US; moreover, the numbers are increasing owing to the toxication of climate and UV exposure. As per NASA, UV exposure has been at its maximum for the last thirty years. Owing to such factors, retinoic acid was predominantly used as a skin-care solution product.
However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the recent availability and product launches pertaining to the cosmeceutical industry. Wow-Science, The Derma Co., and various other brands have been gaining substantial traction and market penetration owing to the enhanced consumer preference. Additionally, brands are following green initiatives which are further propelling their demands in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Retinoic Acid Market Drivers
The growing number of cancer patients globally has made retinoic acid a key ingredient/metabolite alternative.
Retinoic acid’s use in treating and suppressing cancer has been its predominant driver over the years. It belongs to the chemical compound of being an important metabolite of vitamin-A. Its role in cell development and differentiation helps the patients multifold. Researchers have culminated that high or low doses of retinoic acid can help in causing cell cycle arrest and cell apoptosis. The common cell cycle inhibiting protein, p27, and the new cell cycle regulator, Cdk5, is involved in retinoic acid’s effects. Results provide new evidence which indicates that the molecular mechanisms of/in retinoic acid may control cancer cells’ fates and thereby help in timely curing of the afflicted patient. Hence, by adding retinoic acid to one’s diet, cancer progression can be halted. Moreover, Cancer costs as per the US for their well-being was close to $208 billion in 2020, which earlier (2015) was close to 190.2 billion. Hence, the government around the globe are trying to find ways through which the overall impact per case can be bough down.
Cosmeceutical usage of retinoic acids has readily pushed the market and acted as a key driver.
A person’s skin is affected by complex factors such as synergistic, intrinsic, and extrinsic locus. The following reflects in the problems such as photoaging. However, photoaging has been primarily attributed to the skin’s exposure to ultraviolet radiation. The topical retinoic acid solutions are now readily available in the market, which is seeing immense traction as they follow the process of following a non-invasive procedure. Moreover, people afflicted with skin problems are now tending to avoid surgeries and thereby prefer the use of such metabolites. Retinol changes the behavior of aged skin cells and propels them to work in a youthful manner. It helps in treating aging, improving skin texture and overall radiance. Additionally, the trends such as “green” and “clean” beauty have further helped the retinoic acid market to grow.
Retinoic Acid Market Challenges
Sales of counterfeit products and chances of high skin irritation have halted the growth of the market.
Instances pertaining to counterfeit drugs have not been new; however, there has been an increased number of incidences being reported for the retinol acid and topical solution. Recently, Priceline Pharmacy of Australia was found to be selling counterfeit products. Most of the retinol products on the shelf were sourced from The Ordinary, which doesn’t have permission to be sold in the said region. Hence, the store was to conduct an internal investigation on how the fake products were being sold in four of the pharmacy locations. Lastly, Granactive Retinoid 2% and Emulsion 100% Plant Squalane are currently sold in Priceline but may be counterfeit if bought from one of the Priceline stores named. Additionally, irritating side effects were noticed in the cases of retinoic acid usage. The condition pertaining to the reaction of the retinoid solution has been termed -> retinoid dermatitis. Hence, the ingredient has been actively facing friction owing to such factors.
Retinoic Acid Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Retinoic Acid Market. Retinoic Acid top 10 companies include:
LGM Pharma,
GF Health Products, Inc.,
GYMA Laboratories of America, Inc.,
Genemed Synthesis Inc.,
IMCoPharma a. s.,
Chongqing Huabang Pharmacy Co., Ltd.,
Olon S.p.A.,
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Mama Earth
The Derma Company
Recent Developments
In October 2021, No7 beauty company launched their pure retinol collection, which can be effectively formulated skincare that can be applied on the skin for everyday use. The campaign follows the slogan-> WE SEE YOU. The newly introduced No7 Pure Retinol Night Eye Cream and Night Cream improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven pigmentation, dark circles, and other common skin concerns.
In October 2020, The Derma Co launched their Retinol Serum to the masses of India. The product has been launched to address the rising needs of helping with aging signs, hyperpigmentation, acne, and many other skin-related ailments. The product also has vitamin C, which will further help in collagen synthesis which will further protect the skin from free radicals and also reduce the damages from photodamage. Moreover, a combination of Glycolic Acid and Salicylic Acid, AHA-BHA Complex exfoliates the skin to reduce the appearance of blemishes.
In May 2020, Naturium Retinol Complex Serum was launched. It is a blend of 2.5% microencapsulated retinol and bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative, to keep skin radiant and free from flaking—some users even reported a soothed result—in this luxe, pH-balanced formula. Moreover, the company has a product portfolio that focuses on using a plant base and follows sustainable practices.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America’s retinoic acid market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing number of cancer cases, in which the following supplement is actively given. Additionally, major researchers pertaining to manufacturing are concurrently happening in the following region. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the growth of CROs within the region, and an advanced outlook for developing better medical facilities.
The growing number of cancer cases has readily aided the market growth. However, problems owing to sustainable practices and sales of counterfeit drugs have halted the market growth.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Retinoic Acid Market Report.
