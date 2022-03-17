Liquid Sand Paper Market Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 2.2% During the Forecast 2022–2027
Increase in the Number of Do It Yourself Activities is Fueling the Growth of the Liquid Sand Paper Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 17, 2022 ) The liquid sand paper market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast 2022-2027. Liquid sand paper is a chemical solution that removes the glossy layer from a painted item, enabling it to paint over the object without the paint dripping off. Liquid sand paper is also referred to as deglosser, liquid sander, and wet sanding. Unlike regular sand paper it just removes the gloss. The advantage of using liquid sandpaper instead of regular sand paper is that it’s easier to apply as there is not much physical strength required as compared to traditional sand paper. The increase in the number of Do it yourself (DIY) activities is fueling the growth of the liquid sand paper market.
COVID-19 Impact
The pandemic affected the global economy with repercussions for both supply and demand. Due to the rapidly rising cases, containment measures in place such as lockdowns and social distancing brought manufacturing to a complete standstill and led to the closure of factories. The chemical industry plays an important role in the production of paints, plastics, fertilizers, medicines, packaging, etc. Hence, the chemical industry can be regarded as the backbone of most of the manufacturing industries. The pharmaceutical industry is also dependent on the chemical industry to carry out their manufacturing activities as they cannot function without the basic chemicals like caustic soda, chlorine, sulphuric acid, ethyl alcohol, etc. To an extent, certain chemicals were in shorter supplies due to a lack of raw materials. This also impacted the liquid sand paper market.
Liquid Sand Paper Market Segment Analysis – By Formulation
The water-based segment held the largest share of more than 60% in the liquid sand paper market in 2021 as these are non-toxic and do not harm the environment. The solvent-based liquid sand paper uses solvents such as naphtha and toluene which causes the release of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). Water-based liquid sand paper is less toxic and produce fewer VOCs than their solvent-based counterparts. Water-based deglossers are not flammable, and some are even biodegradable, making them safer for the environment than solvent-based varieties. Based on all the advantages, water-based liquid sand paper is set to dominate the liquid sand paper market during the forecast period.
Liquid Sand Paper Market Segment Analysis – By Chemical Composition
The ethyl alcohol segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the liquid sand paper market in 2021. Liquid sandpaper or deglosser is ? type of chemical solution which is used for similar purposes as sandpaper. This solution contains chemicals such as toluene, methyl chloride, ethyl alcohol, and naphtha, among others. Ethyl alcohol in liquid sandpaper functions as a stain remover and is used because of its relatively mild properties as a solvent. Liquid sandpaper is mainly used to remove high gloss paint from walls and furniture. It strips off the layers of paint from a surface and leaves behind a rough surface that provides a better level of adherence for new paint. This is necessary because a glossy surface does not allow proper adhesion when another coat of paint is applied over it. Therefore, the ethyl alcohol segment is expected to dominate the liquid sandpaper market.
Liquid Sand Paper Market Segment Analysis – By Substrate
The paint segment held the largest share of more than 30% in the liquid sand paper market in 2021. A smooth paint finish depends on surface preparation. This important step is the most labor-intensive part of a refinishing project. Paints flake and peel if applied to a glossy surface. Sanding roughens the surface and creates a bond with new finishes. Liquid sand paper solutions achieve this by dissolving the uppermost layer of paint making it easier to repaint over. Liquid sand papers do a good job of dulling paints and removing the wax, grease, and oil from the surface. Therefore, the high demand from the paint segment is expected to dominate the liquid sand paper market during the forecast period.
Liquid Sand Paper Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The building and construction segment held the largest share of more than 45% in the liquid sand paper market in 2021. During the beginning of the pandemic, stay-at-home mandates and lockdowns were implemented to contain the spread of the virus, people were confined to their homes for months. Online classes and work from home became the new norm. In order to adapt to this people began to redecorate their living space and took up many do-it-yourself (DIY) activities at home. CouponFollow, a homeowner savings resource, conducted a survey of more than 1,000 Americans about the DIY projects they took up during the pandemic. According to the survey, the five most common and successful projects during the pandemic were building/installing shelving and cabinetry, house painting, building/enhancing the garden, bathroom decoration and bedroom decoration. As using liquid sand paper is much easier and practical compared to sanding, this boosted the liquid sand paper market during the forecast period.
Liquid Sand Paper Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America held the largest share in the liquid sand paper market in 2021 up to 35%, owing to the increase in DIY activities in the region. Several Americans stuck at home during the pandemic found new hobbies to pass the time or tried to spruce up their living space. Many streamers started showcasing their DIY activities online inspiring others to take on a similar project such as repainting the house, or furniture or even the car. The supplies for DIY projects were at an all-time high demand during the pandemic. For instance, Home Depot’s sales soared during 2020, growing by US$22 billion dollars over fiscal 2019, and has continued the momentum into 2021 with first-quarter sales growing more than 32%. Hence, due to the rising DIY activities in the region, North America is set to dominate the liquid sand paper market during the forecast period.
Liquid Sand Paper Market Drivers
Ease of Application
Liquid sand paper is a type of solvent with a liquid base that does the same job as sandpaper so it is also known as wet sanding. While regular sandpaper requires elbow grease to achieve smoothening down a surface or prepping the surface for a new paint job, liquid sand paper is easy to use. It is just dabbed onto a cloth and the object is wiped down, or it can be applied with the help of a brush. It is also available as a spray. Liquid sand paper is less labour intensive compared to regular sandpaper. Its liquid application makes it ideal for covering all the surface area, even on intricate ornate design pieces, and gets into nooks and corners that is impossible to work with sandpaper alone. Hence, this ease of application is the main driver for the liquid sand paper market.
Increasing DIY activities
During the early stages of the pandemic, most of the world was confined to their homes for months due to lockdowns and stay-at-home mandates. With people stuck at home the urge to upgrade the living space was of paramount importance as they were unable to travel or spend on experiences such as going to the malls, cinemas or restaurants. Some of the major reasons behind these home improvement activities were revamping living spaces to make room for kids studying remotely, adapting the garden for exercise or entertainment, and converting spaces into home offices or workspaces. DIY activities were also a healthy way to cope with some of the stresses of the pandemic, according to a 2020 study by the International Journal of Applied Positive Psychology. While the pandemic brought professional home remodeling to a halt, DIY projects surged. This rise in DIY projects is causing hardware stores to register a sales boost. For instance, Lowe’s, a home improvement store, reported total sales of $27.3 billion and net profits of $2.8 billion in Q2 2020. Comparable sales were up 34.2% system-wide from 2019. Sales on the website spiked 135% year-over-year. The increase in DIY projects and activities is driving the liquid sand paper activities.
Liquid Sand Paper Market Challenges
Flammability of Solvent Based Liquid Sand Paper
Some of the liquid sand paper available is solvent-based. The solvent-based liquid sand paper uses solvents such as naphtha, ethyl alcohol, and toluene. These chemicals are highly flammable and volatile. Hence care must be taken when using such products. Due to their volatile and flammable nature, such products should be used in well-ventilated spaces. Some of the liquid sand papers also cause skin and eye irritation so protective gear must be used. As solvent-based products might release VOCs into the environment, water-based alternatives are preferred. These factors may pose a challenge to the liquid sand paper market.
Liquid Sand Paper Industry Outlook
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the liquid sand paper market. Liquid sand paper market top companies are:
Rust Oleum
Sherwin Williams
Polycell
Jasco
Klean Strip
Heinrich Konig
Wilson Imperial
Savogran
Norton|Saint-Gobain Abrasives
WM Barr
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In June 2021, Norton|Saint-Gobain Abrasives, an abrasive manufacturer, launched its Farécla line of products which includes a new liquid sand paper product ‘Profile Premium Liquid Compound’ which can be used for removing sanding marks of P1200 and finer.
Key Takeaways
North America dominates the liquid sand paper market, owing to the increasing DIY activities in the region.
Just like regular sandpaper, liquid sand paper has many different uses. It works on paint, varnish, enamel, lacquer, polyurethane, and stain
Liquid sand paper is often referred to deglosser, as it removes finishes if applied liberally, and rubbed consistently, removing layers of gloss or paint from a given object, including both wood and metal.
The major opportunity for this market is high research spending and growing awareness of its ease of application. Furthermore, it is also an opportunity for this market to develop eco-friendly and sustainable liquid sand paper products.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503332
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=503332
