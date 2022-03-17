RNA Interference Market Size Estimated to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2027
Growing Inclination To Develop Better Medical Infrastructural Capabilities Has Aided in the RNA Interference Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 17, 2022 ) The RNA Interference Market size is estimated to reach $45.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. mRNA molecules have been the most utilized biochemical tool that has helped in the regulation of the predominant gene expression. The compendium, RNAi, which involves small RNAs, especially less than 30 bases helps in regulating the expression of a particular gene in a vast array of eukaryotic organisms. Primarily, RNAi was used to manipulate the gene expression in the Caenorhabditis elegans. Researchers have been undergoing studies to understand its multiplicative applications, and to date, RNAi can be successfully used in functional genomics, therapeutic interventions, agriculture or crop modifications, and various others. Additionally, it has been found that double stranded RNA was/is more potent and effective in producing interference than the individual strands. In the field, clinical trials are being rapidly paced, moreover, FDA has been keen on seeing the development of the RNAi owing to its spectacular abilities to help in curing high-fatality rate diseases. Owing to the growth of healthcare infrastructure alongside the development of robust technologies to substantiate its use in different applications have been the key drivers for the RNA Interference Industry in the forecast period.
RNA Interference Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application
The RNA interference market based on application can be further segmented into Drug Discovery and Development, Therapeutics, Agricultural Crop Modifications, and Others. Therapeutics held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the recent innovations, which have made it a popular alternative in the treatment of various diseases. Within the therapeutics, oncology, ocular disorders, hepatitis B and C, and various other neurological disorders can be ramified. Cancer, as governed by the WHO, is the second leading cause of death globally, and around 9.8 million deaths happened due to the said disease. The development of siRNA technology and its tolerance to nucleons helps in the development of non-viral vectors, which overcomes and facilitates its use in the therapeutic segments. Moreover, therapeutic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the multitudes of products under clinical-stage trials, and hence, the pipeline of product launches in the forecast period will help drive the segment.
RNA Interference Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users
The RNA interference market based on end-users can be further segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academia and Research Centers, and Others. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to vast research being done by the following users. Moreover, predominant companies spent heavily in the period of 2022-2021. For example, Incyte spent $2.216 billion in 2020, which in the former year was $1.1 billion. Additionally, the predominant position was seen in number of employees being held in the R&D team. As for Incyte, 930worked in the R&D team out of 1773 employees.
However, Contract Research Organizations are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising preferences of the foreign drug researchers to outsource the research pertaining activities to foreign locations, which in turn helps them in saving costs and the additional activities to hire pupils for different activities and purposes.
RNA Interference Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography
The RNA Interference Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Geographically, North America’s RNAi market held a dominant market share of 34% over the other regions in the year 2021. It is owing to the region’s advanced outlook for developing technologically advanced and robust medical infrastructure. Moreover, countries like the US spends around $11582 per person, and has been seeing an increment allocation for healthcare budgets. Lastly, major drug and pharma companies are headquartered in the said region, which further allowed the market to hold a significant share.
Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising focus of various countries to enhance their medical infrastructure, and fund projects which have the potential to reduce disease fatality. Furthermore, India saw a 137% increase in the budgetary allocation for its healthcare in 2021 from 2020. Such aspects will allow the region to grow.
RNA Interference Market Drivers
The use of RNAi in cancer therapy and molecular diagnosis has been the penultimate driving factor for the market
The effectiveness of using RNAis for cancer therapy has been a much researched topic for a decade and a more. By induction of silencing in the advanced stages of growth-transmission of the silenced gene to the next generation-and low cost compared to the other potential methods of gene therapy, especially its high specificity compared to the other methods such as chemotherapy are its prime advantages. Owing to its precise functional mechanisms, and high specificity, it is successful in targeting multiple genes, which are of different cell pathways, thereby involved in tumor progression. Moreover, specific drugs can be developed which are personalized on the need of a patient, which has the potential to stop the tumor growth. Lastly, using the said methodology, it can overcome the potential bottleneck of drug resistance. Furthermore, the case load of cancer has been growing in some regions, while in some it has remained constant. For example, around 2 million cases of cancer came forward in the US for the year 2021.
The growing inclination to develop better medical infrastructural capabilities has aided in the market growth
Healthcare expenditure is a growing aspect for the government. Moreover, countries like the US spent close to $21 billion to treat cancer in the year 2021. Thereby, federal bodies are now looking to bring private players in the field of chemical biology, which carries the potential to eliminate the disease at its benign stage. The following strategies help both parties. For one, start-ups or researchers can fund their studies, and if successful the medication/ treatment line can help in saving billions of dollars for the federal government. Moreover, the recent projections are highly influenced by the growing geriatric population, hence, countries like the US are estimating the healthcare cost to increase by nearly 20% in the next decade. To overcome those costs, private players are heavily motivated to find solutions.
RNA Interference Market Challenges
The operational challenge(s) in directing the RNAi to the desired organs along with unknown challenges at the cell levels poses itself as a market challenge
The small double-stranded RNAi can efficiently target or trigger the transcriptional gene silencing. However, the delivery of siRNA poses a major challenge in the therapeutic approach for humans. The barriers are heavily dependent on the target organs and dependant on the route of administration. RNAi can be potentially delivered via systemic administration and localized administration. The former offers more challenges than the latter, as the latter offers high bio-availability of the target site and avoids barriers to the target site. The siRNA systemic delivery has various challenges that limit the siRNA bioavailability at the target site. Upon intravenous injection, unmodified naked siRNA is degraded by endogenous enzymes. Also, due to their small size siRNA is eliminated through kidneys. The siRNA is a negatively charged molecule, and it is almost impossible for siRNA to cross the biological membrane.
RNA Interference Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the RNA Interference Market. RNA Interference top 10 companies include:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Arcturus Therapeutics
Arrowhead
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Merck & Co. Inc. (Sigma Aldrich)
Silence Therapeutics PLC
Qiagen NV
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Recent Developments
In October 2021, Alnylam Pharmaceutical Inc announced its phase-3 study of Vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of the polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. The following gained fast track approval from FDI, as it scored Neuropathy Impairment Score of mNIS+7, and all the other required markers were well tolerated. Moreover, the results also established that the reduction of neurologic impairment and improvement in life was observed and maintained.
In October 2021, Dicerna Pharmaceutical announced its results for the PHYOX4, which evaluated the study and tolerability of a single subcutaneous dose of Nedosiran. The therapy targets the hepatic enzyme lactate dehydrogenase, whereas lumasiran targets the hepatic enzyme glyoxylate oxidase. Dicerna has received Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA.
In October 2021, Teprasiran, from Quark Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Novartis, is being developed as a prophylactic treatment for acute kidney injury (AKI) after transplant or cardiovascular surgery. The therapy has undergone several clinical trials and Quark is currently recruiting for a phase 3 trial to test teprasiran against placebo in patients at high risk for AKI following cardiovascular surgery.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America’s RNAi market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the region’s advanced outlook for developing technologically advanced and robust medical infrastructure. Moreover, the region has huge numbers of pioneers in the field/ market in consideration. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the deployment and inclusion of FDI from the foreign players to outsource research-based activities.
The growing use of RNAi in cancer diagnosis and molecular diagnosis is the identified key driver for the market. However, unknown changes at the molecular levels while being adopted in disease ramifications are the market hurdles.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the RNA Interference Market Report.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502175
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=502175
