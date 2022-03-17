Laparoscopic Surgery Market Major Revenue Surge is Expected in Near Future - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases, in order to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 17, 2022 ) According to the new market research report, "Laparoscopic Surgery Market by Mesh Fixator (Glue And Tack Applicators), Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India) - Forecast to 2022", The laparoscopic surgery market is projected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.18 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Laparoscopic Surgery Market"
8 - Tables
0 - Figures
79 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260433127
Global Industry Growth Boosting Factors:
The increasing adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries, rising geriatric population, new product developments, and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of the hernia mesh repair surgery market during the forecast period.
In this report, the laparoscopic surgery market has been segmented on the basis of type of surgery and type of mesh fixator. On the basis of type of surgery, the market is categorized into open hernia repair surgery and laparoscopic hernia repair surgery. By type of mesh fixator, the market is classified into tack applicators and glue applicators.
In 2017, the open hernia repair surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the hernia mesh repair surgery market in 2017. Open hernia repair does not require any advanced equipment and takes 25% lesser time than laparoscopy. This makes open hernia repair more cost effective. Moreover, this type of surgery is preferred for hernias that have been present for a long period of time. However, the laparoscopic hernia repair surgery segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as less postoperative pain, less chances of wound infection, and early recovery.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260433127
Based on the type of mesh fixator, the tack applicators segment commanded the largest share of the laparoscopic surgery market in 2017. Reduction in surgery time is the major factor driving the growth of the tack applicators segment for mesh fixation. However, glue applicators are expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The cost effectiveness, reduction in surgery time, and lower pain associated with glue fixation are driving the adoption of glue in hernia mesh fixation.
The report covers the hernia mesh repair surgery market across ten countries, namely, the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India. The US accounted for the largest share of the laparoscopic surgery market in 2017. The large share of the US is attributed to the large patient population, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, and presence of a well-established medical reimbursement policy in the country. However, India is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient population in the country.
The major players in the hernia mesh repair surgery market profiled in this report are Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), and W.L. Gore (US).
Speak to Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=260433127
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Laparoscopic Surgery Market"
8 - Tables
0 - Figures
79 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260433127
Global Industry Growth Boosting Factors:
The increasing adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries, rising geriatric population, new product developments, and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of the hernia mesh repair surgery market during the forecast period.
In this report, the laparoscopic surgery market has been segmented on the basis of type of surgery and type of mesh fixator. On the basis of type of surgery, the market is categorized into open hernia repair surgery and laparoscopic hernia repair surgery. By type of mesh fixator, the market is classified into tack applicators and glue applicators.
In 2017, the open hernia repair surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the hernia mesh repair surgery market in 2017. Open hernia repair does not require any advanced equipment and takes 25% lesser time than laparoscopy. This makes open hernia repair more cost effective. Moreover, this type of surgery is preferred for hernias that have been present for a long period of time. However, the laparoscopic hernia repair surgery segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as less postoperative pain, less chances of wound infection, and early recovery.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260433127
Based on the type of mesh fixator, the tack applicators segment commanded the largest share of the laparoscopic surgery market in 2017. Reduction in surgery time is the major factor driving the growth of the tack applicators segment for mesh fixation. However, glue applicators are expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The cost effectiveness, reduction in surgery time, and lower pain associated with glue fixation are driving the adoption of glue in hernia mesh fixation.
The report covers the hernia mesh repair surgery market across ten countries, namely, the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India. The US accounted for the largest share of the laparoscopic surgery market in 2017. The large share of the US is attributed to the large patient population, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, and presence of a well-established medical reimbursement policy in the country. However, India is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient population in the country.
The major players in the hernia mesh repair surgery market profiled in this report are Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), and W.L. Gore (US).
Speak to Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=260433127
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.