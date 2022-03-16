New Indie Electronic Music Duo Turns It Up At The Roxy
Step and Repeat LA Creates Photo-Op Backdrop For Forester
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2022 ) West Hollywood – Palm Tree Records is a relatively new label founded by Kygo, in partnership with Sony Records, in 2018. According to the label’s website, Palm Tree Records is “a new label imprint focused on identifying and cultivating emerging artistry in Dance and Electronic music.”
One of Palm Tree’s latest discoveries came during the Pandemic. When the world was experiencing the hardship of COVID-19, two inspiring artists drew the attention of Kygo - Xander Carlson and David Parris, both of whom are singers, songwriters and producers. Together they formed the indie electronic duo, Forester, whose music “blends acoustic instrumentation with electronic elements that transport the listener to wide open spaces, allowing for introspection as well as the desire to dance.”
The duo signed with Kygo’s label in May of 2020 and released their sophomore album, “A Range of Light”, on December 4th of that same year. Since then, Forester has performed for countless sold-out audiences, including a recent show on March 13th at The Roxy in West Hollywood, and are already making quite the splash in the music scene!
Step and Repeat LA created a unique photo-op backdrop for the concert. Measuring in at 8’ tall by 8’ wide, the backdrop featured solid white logos for both Forester and Palm Tree Records, which were laid against a cool ombre backdrop of pastel cyan and soothing orange. The entire backdrop was very cohesive with Forester’s music, reminding onlookers of a relaxing Summer sunset.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, providing Media Walls and large-format printing for nearly 15 years! Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check…not to mention an impressive 24 hour turnaround capability!
