Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market Size Expected to Be Valued at $3.4 Billion by 2027
The Increase in the Number of Pest Populations is One of the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2022 ) Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market size is expected to be valued at US$3.4 billion by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. The increase in the number of pest populations is one of the major factors driving the demand for slow and controlled release pesticides market. Slow and controlled release pesticides, otherwise known as nanopesticides are effective in enhancing stability, decreased volatility, control in the release of the content and reduces odors in the pesticide formulation. Slow and controlled released nanopesticides contain compounds such as organophosphates and organochlorines that are lipophilic and cause disruption to the enzymes of the pests without doing much damage to the crops. Slow and controlled released nanopesticides are also a class of carbamates, that are used as sprays or baits. The enhanced properties and the increased performance provided by slow and controlled released pesticides is majorly driving the demand for slow and controlled released pesticides market.
COVID-19 impact
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the slow and controlled released pesticides market was majorly affected owing to the various economic restrictions laid down by many governments across the globe. Owing to the various restrictions laid down during the pandemic across the globe, the slow and controlled released pesticides market share was hugely affected in terms of production, sales and distribution. This hugely impacted the slow and controlled released pesticides market, as the supply & sales decreased due to the exponential decrease in demand for slow and controlled released pesticides. The situation of the slow and controlled released pesticides market is however set to improve by the year ending 2021.
Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market Segment Analysis – By Pesticide Type
Insecticide segment held the largest share in the slow and controlled release pesticides market in the year 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Insecticides are used to kill most types of insects and pests. It is also used in various applications ranging from agriculture to use in commercial spaces and buildings. Insecticides also include ovicides and larvicides which are used for controlling the larvae and eggs laid by insects. This way, the infestation can be curbed from the early stages. Insecticides also comes in nanopesticides form, which can be easily applied and used. It is also easier to use and gives the user the option of releasing it according to their requirement in a controlled manner. This will help in not damaging the crop. Therefore, the demand for insecticide segment in the slow and controlled release pesticides market is increasing and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.
Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
Agricultural segment held the largest share in the slow and controlled release pesticides market in the year 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Slow and controlled release pesticides are widely used in the agricultural sector to help reduce the growth of pest population on crops. Slow and controlled release pesticides or nanopesticides also have this advantage of being sprayed in a controlled and limited manner, such that the crops don’t get affected and it leaves a residue on the crops. The increase in the growth of the agricultural industry across the globe coupled with the growing demand for food is also driving the slow and controlled release pesticides market. This is majorly driving the slow and controlled release pesticides industry.
Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 30% in the slow and controlled release pesticides market in the year 2021. The growing population in countries like China, India and Indonesia along with the increase in the demand for food consumption is majorly increasing the demand for agricultural activities in the region. According to data from World Bank, the value-added percentage of GDP from agriculture, forestry, and fishing in China increased from 7.14% in 2019 to 7.65% during 2020. Furthermore, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the agriculture industry is the primary source of livelihood for around 58% of India’s livelihood. Additionally, according to World Bank, the value-added percentage of GDP from agriculture, forestry, and fishing in Indonesia increased from 12.71% in 2019 to 13.70% during 2020. This will further drive the demand for slow and controlled release pesticides and increase the slow and controlled release pesticides market size.
Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market Drivers
Enhanced performance of nanopesticides is driving the demand for slow and controlled release pesticides market
The enhanced performance of nanopesticides is one of the major factors driving the slow and controlled release pesticides market. Slow and controlled release pesticides or nanopesticides can be released in a controlled and limited manner. This helps in only releasing the required number of pesticides on to the crops or on the surface it is being used. Nanopesticides provide efficient results as it is done in a controlled and desired manner. It is also more durable and exhibits a reduced amount of active ingredients deposition on the crops or the surface. Nanopesticides provide efficient results and is also easy to be stored. Therefore, the properties and advantages of slow and controlled release pesticides or nanopesticides is driving the demand for slow and controlled release pesticides market.
The growing agricultural industry across the globe is increasing the demand for slow and controlled release pesticides
The growth in the agriculture industry across the globe is one of the major and significant factors driving the demand for slow and controlled release pesticides market across the globe. According to National statistics of UK, the production of seeds increased by 17% in Europe during the year 2020 and the production of plant protection products increased by 10%. Additionally, according to World Bank, the value-added percentage of GDP from agriculture, forestry, and fishing in across the world increased from 3.31% in 2018 to 3.54% during 2019. The value-added percentage of GDP from agriculture, forestry, and fishing in South Korea increased from 1.62% in 2019 to 1.75% during 2020, and the value-added percentage of GDP from agriculture, forestry, and fishing in Brazil increased from 4.4% in 2019 to 5.9% during 2020. The value-added percentage of GDP from agriculture, forestry, and fishing across the world increased from 3.31% in 2018 to 3.54% during 2019. This will further increase the demand for slow and controlled release pesticides market.
Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market Challenges
Risks and uncertainties of using nanopesticides is limiting the growth of the slow and controlled release pesticides market
Nanopesticides may include new kinds and types of contamination of soil and waterways as it possesses enhanced properties that included advanced compounds and components. Nanopesticides include enhanced transport, higher toxicity and longer persistence, which requires the chemicals to stay longer on the crops or surface. This increases the chances of the toxicity staying longer in the crop or surface. This increases the risk of it being transferred to humans and other animals, causing severe health conditions. This is one of the major challenges restricting the growth of the slow and controlled release pesticides market.
Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market Industry Outlook
Investments, production expansion, acquisitions and mergers, facility expansion collaborations, partnerships, are some of the key strategies adopted by players in the Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market. Major players in the Slow and Controlled Release Pesticides Market include:
Syngenta
DAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.,
The Dow Chemical Company
BASF SE
Arysta LifeScience Corporation
Monsanto Company
Bayer AG
DuPont,
Kingenta Group
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In March 04, 2021, Kingenta Group, a leading producer of slow and controlled release pesticides acquired Noberfun Agriculture Co. Ltd, China. This helped Kingenta Group in increasing their production and expanding their portfolio.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow in the slow and controlled release pesticides industry due to the growing population coupled with the increase in demand from the food industry.
The enhanced properties of nanopesticides such as controlled release and usage is also contributing to the demand of slow and controlled release pesticides market.
The growing agricultural industry is also driving the demand for slow and controlled release pesticides market.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the slow and controlled release pesticides market witnessed a major setback due to decrease in demand and production owing to the many economical and legal restrictions.
