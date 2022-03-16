Satellite Ground Equipment Market Size Analysed to Grow at a CAGR of 19.6% During the Forecast 2022-2027
Popularity of M2M Satellite Communication Is Influencing the Possible Opportunity for the Satellite Ground Equipment Industry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2022 ) The Satellite Ground Equipment Market size is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $54.8 Billion by 2027. The Satellite Ground Equipment is considered as the complete portfolio of the Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE), which are integrated to ensure successful collecting and streaming satellite data. The Satellite Ground Equipment Industry has experienced a massive growth rate due to the impeccable advancement of radio communication solutions such as noc equipment, growing demand of mobile radio communications, and significant deployment of public safety applications. Furthermore, the profitable introduction of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite systems and High Throughput Satellites (HTS), along with the Ku- and Ka-band satellites are adding a lucrative growth opportunity. Simultaneously, the humongous demand of autonomous and connected vehicles that are used for various applications in the sectors, including commercial government and defence, require sophisticated customized SATCOM-on-the-move antennas for highly trusted operation, resulting in driving the Satellite Ground Equipment Market. The sizable investment by the leading market players, such as for aiming high-definition intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) videos, demand for high-end satellite network infrastructure, developing Testing Satellite Servicing Tech and more are driving the market growth. Hence, the demand for prompt connectivity, the competitive presence of numerous well-established players and technological advancements, such as vsat equipment, are some of the promising factors that are estimated to accelerate the growth of the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
Satellite Ground Equipment Market Segment Analysis – By Product
By product, the Satellite Ground Equipment Market is segmented into NOC Equipment, VSAT Equipment, Antennas, Power Units, Gateways, Test and Monitoring Equipment and others. The Antennas is analysed to hold the highest share and grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the exponential integration of Antennas to aim transmit and receive satellite communications. The antenna technologies for space is an indispensable design factor to be used in various space missions, and thus, a diversified kinds of antennas are deployed to manage various feeds and higher accuracy. In August 2020, Bill Gates invested $78 Million in Satellite Antenna Firm Kymeta. The investment is formed to enhance the advancement of the pizza box-sized antennas for superior installation on cars, trains and boats. With the investment, the company is planning to develop a monthly subscription service for satellite-based internet to the government, which again strengthens the expensive and high-risk endeavour for designing a satellite antenna bundle for $1,000. Therefore, the significant demand from the government and other commercial sectors for satellites in high orbital altitudes which can link to moving planes and vehicles, along with the remote places are driving the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
Satellite Ground Equipment Market Segment Analysis – By Application
By Application, Satellite Ground Equipment Market is segmented into IoT/M2M, Communication, Earth Observation & Meteorology, Military & Intelligence, Scientific Research & Exploration, Weather and other. The communication segment held the major share of 34% in 2020 in the Satellite Ground Equipment Market, due to the successful introduction of game-changing software for the satellite communication industry along with new business opportunities to expand remote location operation and real-time asset monitoring. In March 2020, a leading provider of next generation content connectivity solutions, NOVELSAT announced a comprehensive solution for mission critical satellite communications. The solution by Novelsat is designed to deliver the highest levels of transmission security, resilience and robustness, with a comprehensive wide-ranging security suit, including, transmission security (TRANSEC), communication security (COMSEC), low probability of detection (LPD) and low probability of interception (LPI). Therefore, the growing demand for optimum levels of security and protection for business operations and other mission critical communications of across defense, security and government is estimated to drive the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
Satellite Ground Equipment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 38% in 2021, along with Europe, owing to the eminent requirement for responsive defense forces, massive investments for breakthrough custom-designed satellites, along with rigorous commercial services demand for satellite bandwidth and network solution. The industry is poised to continue its rapid growth as SpaceX and others put up constellations of thousands of satellites intended to serve areas without access to broadband. In order to deliver beta testers download speeds, and robust internet coverage from space, worldwide, in May 2019, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched another 60 Starlink internet satellites into Earth’s orbit. The proposal of SpaceX’s satellite internet was initiated in 2018, with the successful launch of the two Starlink test craft, known as TinTinA and TinTinB, designed to transfer huge amounts of information rapidly in comparison to fiber-optic cable. Thus, the Satellite Ground Equipment industry is poised to grow as large scale space organizations are offering “space as a service” to enable business enterprises with accessibility to data, specific to business requirements. Simultaneously, the market of Satellite Ground Equipment is witnessing potential growth in Asia Pacific region, owing to the digitalization across industries and vast majority of demonstrative space debris clearance service. In March 2021, Astroscale, a Japan-UK based company launched a mission aimed at removal of debris from Earth’s orbit. With Elsa-d, a small satellite under the “End-of-Life Services” offerings by Astroscale, the mission was developed for a space debris removal system. Therefore, the significant intended areas to serve by the lower-cost satellite technologies and surging demand for Earth observation satellites in these regions are estimated to drive the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
Satellite Ground Equipment Market Drivers
Popularity of M2M Satellite Communication is influencing the possible opportunity for the Satellite Ground Equipment Industry
The M2M Satellite Communication technologies is majorly driven by the potential launches of cloud-based solutions, and growing demand from various end-users to expand their business reach globally, are estimated to drive the Satellite Ground Equipment Market. In addition, rugged, superior and cost-effective Satellite Terminals and telematics devices are becoming a part of the present-day comprehensive fleet management solution, which also boost the market growth. In December 2020, the leading GPS Tracking Systems provider, Rewire Security launched GPS & Telematics software for fleets. The latest software by Rewire enables enterprise owners to generate the location of vehicles in real-time, monitor fleet driver behaviour, observe driver route history and other GPS & Telematics software features. Based on the increasing needs of visibility across the transportation sectors, in October 2020, ORBCOMM, a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, launched ST 2100, a state-of-the-art satellite communications device that enables solution providers for seamless Satellite connectivity to IOT applications, and also several other targeted verticals, such as fleet management and utility. Thus, the latest versatile Communication device launches and power-efficient platforms, such as Satellite Antenna for maximum reliability and security drive the growth of the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
Potential demand for Maritime Satellite Communication solution is rising the demand for Satellite Ground Equipment industry:
The promising requirements to seek enhanced and reliable connectivity between the land and sea operations, along with VSAT connectivity for on-board security and surveillance of shipping industry influence the demand of Maritime Satellite Communication platforms, thereby drive the growth of the Satellite Ground Equipment Market. The technology innovations across maritime sectors are expanding due to the introduction of gyro-stabilized ground terminals, Minisatellite platforms and multi-frequency dish antennas to reduce the time lag during data transfer. In April 2019, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, ZTE, announced the collaboration with Zhejiang Branch of China Mobile to launch “Heweitong”, a marine broadband satellite solution. The Heweitong offers seamless extension of the mobile network to the ocean, and mitigate other issues, such as high cost, poor coverage and slow data rate. Simultaneously, for the growing demand, Amazon is investing $10 billion for Project Kuiper to install 578 satellites in the orbit. Therefore, the growing emergence of new marine communication with ubiquitous connection for exceptional service is estimated to drive the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
Satellite Ground Equipment Market Challenges
Compatible Issues and Exorbitant prices are hindering the growth of the Satellite Ground Equipment market:
The Satellite Ground Equipment is designed to deliver advantageous services and indubitably, there are several successful launches around the world and other possible space missions that eventually supported the mass production of platforms such as the CubeSat for upgraded communications role. However, there are many low-cost Satellite Ground Equipment that is not compatible with every kind of operation due to being launched in various orbits and also, tend to have a shorter lifespan. Furthermore, the expensive design lasts for years, but is not feasible for many vendors to allocate. On the other hand, the affordable ground equipment gets decayed with time, and shows error. Therefore, all these factors act as a major concern along with other mentioned design flaws, which hinder the growth of the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
Satellite Ground Equipment Industry Outlook
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in Satellite Ground Equipment. The Satellite Ground Equipment Market top 10 companies include
EchoStar Corp.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
NovelSat
Viasat Inc.
VT iDirect, Inc.
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
L3Harris Technologies
Lockheed Martin
Magellan Aerospace
Maxar Technologies Inc.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In November 2021, SpaceX’s internet-from-space initiative Starlink unveiled a new rectangular dish to offer broadband internet coverage to people on the ground. The latest application by SpaceX has 12-inch width notably matches antenna that rival internet satellite initiative. The antenna is developed by Project Kuiper, and also it will be cost effective for the users.
In September 2020, L3Harris Technologies collaborated with Airbus Defence and Space to develop a space reflector antenna for a next-generation satellite. The latest innovative antenna is designed to provide mobile telecommunication services throughout the Central Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe.
Key Takeaways
North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 38% in 2021, along with Europe, owing to the eminent requirement for responsive defense forces, massive investments for breakthrough custom-designed satellites, along with rigorous commercial services demand for satellite bandwidth and network solution.
The Antennas is analysed to hold the highest share and grow at highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the exponential integration of Antennas to aim transmit and receive satellite communications.
The M2M Satellite Communication technologies is majorly driven by the potential launches of cloud-based solutions, and growing demand from various end-users to expand their business reach globally, are estimated to drive the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
