3-Side Seal Pouches Market Size Forecast to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026
Growing Demand for Packaged Foods Driving the Growth of 3-Side Seal Pouches Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 10, 2022 ) 3-Side Seal pouches market size is forecast to reach US$5.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. 3-side seal pouches are flexible packaging formats that are sealed on three sides and one side is heat-sealed. Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl chloride are the key polymers used in the manufacturing of 3-side seal pouches. These pouches are also known as flat pouches. The pouches are available in different sizes from small sachets to large packing pouches. The growing consumption of beverages such as soft drinks, dairy products, tea, and coffee are propelling the market growth for 3-Side Seal Pouches. The growing consumer spending along with changing lifestyles among developing nations are supporting the market growth for 3 side seal pouches. The growing consumption of packed food such as snacks, confectionery, and frozen food among others supporting the growth of the 3-side seal pouches market. These pouches are user-friendly, can be easily packed in boxes and cases, and are recyclable. They offer various properties such as durability, leakage proof, moisture resistance, and better sealability among others. However, fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting different industries; one of the few industries that were largely hit to some extent was the packaging industry. The demand for food processing & beverage polymers is moderate during the covid-19 crises. The food & beverage industry is considered under essential goods, so many governments across the globe gave relaxation to this particular industry. However, the food & beverage industry also faced problems related to the supply chain, lack of workforce, and lack of raw materials supply.
3-Side Seal Pouches Market Segment Analysis - By Material
The Polyethylene (PE) segments accounted for approximately 35% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Polyethylene materials have high potential in the market due to consumer preference, low shipping costs, and fewer storage requirements. These products are widely used in the food & beverage sector due to their flexible nature and recyclability. Polyethylene is available in two types for the packing industry namely high density and low-density polyethylene. These products will protect food from damage, provides food safety, and extends the freshness of food among others. The aluminum foil market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Aluminum packaging can be easily recyclable, light, and flexible. Aluminum foils keep the food fresh for a long time and also protect the food products from light, ultraviolet radiation, and microorganisms among others. Aluminum foils are used in tea and coffee, jam, instant beverages, and baby food packaging among others.
3-Side Seal Pouches Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The food & beverage segment accounted for more than 80% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Growing demand for packaged foods such as ready-to-eat meals, frozen meals, and snack foods in developed and developing nations are driving the market growth for the food & beverage industry. The growing demand for functional beverages, such as tea, relaxation drinks, coffee, energy drinks, and ready-to-drink is driving the market growth. According to the research paper PepsiCo., Tyson Foods, and Nestle are the top three companies operating in U.S. food & beverage market. The companies generated approximately US$204.8 Billion in revenue in 2019. The home & personal care segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle along with growing awareness regarding health & hygiene products among consumers is boosting the market growth between 2021-2026.
3-Side Seal Pouches Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the 3-Side Seal Pouches market in 2020 up to 40%, owing to the rapid growth in the food & beverage sector in the region. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region. The rapid growth in population, growing number of working individuals, and growth in income levels are some of the major factors driving the regional market. Abundant raw material sources and availability of workforce also supporting the regional demand. According to the Euro monitor report, the Asia Pacific region holds the second position in soft drink production. The North American region is expected to hold a significant share in the global market. The presence of key food & beverage companies including Nestle, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, STARBUCKS CORP, and others are driving the demand for 3-Side Seal Pouches.
3-Side Seal Pouches Market Drivers:
Growing consumption of non-alcoholic beverages
Beverages play an important role in human life, almost every person starts their daily activities with tea or coffee. Non-alcoholic beverages include tea, coffee, soft drinks, energy drinks, fruit juices, carbonated water, and others. The growing concerns regarding obesity and other health awareness are triggering the growth of functional beverages. Based on data published by a research paper, an average of 113.5L of non-alcoholic drinks are consumed by each person in 2021. The rapid growth of organized retail sectors and globalization are supporting the growth of the beverage industry. Manufacturers of beverages are using 3-side seal pouches packaging applications. According to the Tea Association of USA, approximately 3.8 billion gallons of tea are consumed in the U.S. during 2019-2020. Black tea occupies 84% and 15% was green tea of all tea consumed in the United States.
Growing demand for packaged foods
The food & beverage industries are adopting advanced packaging solutions for better transportation of products without any damage. The packaged food offers various properties such as easy consumption, handling, and safety from external tampering. Changing lifestyle, increased health awareness and the convenience of food consumption, are the major factors supporting the growth of the packaged food. Packaged food includes snacks, biscuits, jam, sauces, candies, ice creams, spices, and others. The growing organized retail sector along with an increasing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets in developing nations are supporting the demand for packaged foods. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the United States has approximately 115,526 food stores and sold US$ 717 billion of retail food and non-food products in 2019. The Association also mentions the total food sales at supermarkets, other grocery stores, warehouse clubs, and supercenters reached approximately US$653 billion in 2019.
3-Side Seal Pouches Market Challenges:
Environmental issues
Polymers are the key material used in the manufacturing of 3-side seal pouches. Polymers such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and MET PET among others are used in the pouches. These materials are not easily degradable due to their water-repelling characteristic and remain as a permanent waste on the earth. Plastic-based pouches are not easily degradable and lead to various environmental issues. Plastic materials cause air pollution and water pollution. It is also estimated that approximately 100 million metric tons of plastic are dumped in marine systems annually. Governments across the globe are implementing strict rules and regulations on plastic usage. These are some of the challenges likely to restrain the market growth.
3-Side Seal Pouches Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the 3-Side Seal Pouches market. Major players in the 3-Side Seal Pouches market are:
Glenroy, Inc
A & M Packaging
Bemis Company, Inc.
Mondi Group Plc
Berry Global, Inc.
Amcor Limited
Sonoco Products Company
Innovia Films
Paras Printpack
Duropack Limited
Foxpak
Sirane
Food Pak, and others
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In April 2021, US-based flexible packaging company Glenroy launched environmentally sustainable packaging products under the Glenroy Sustainable Packaging brand. These products are used in the food, pharmaceutical, pet food, nutraceutical, personal care, and household products industries to achieve lower emissions while providing recyclable and post-consumer recycled (PCR) solutions.
In May 2020, Nosco company purchased a Karlville KS-DSUP-400 Pouching Machine for its flexible packaging operation in Carrollton, Texas. Karlville KS-DSUP-400 Pouching Machine is used to manufacture 2-side-seal pouches with optional zipper and 3-Side-Seal pouches with optional zipper
Key Takeaways
The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Changing lifestyles, increasing consumer spending, emerging economies, and rapid population growth are the major factors driving the market growth.
The food & beverage segment is expected to hold a major market share between the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing consumption of packaged food is supporting the market growth.
Increasing penetration of modern retail along with technological developments in the packaging industry is the key factor responsible for the adoption of 3-side seal packaging solutions.
