Antibleeding Gel Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Traumatic Injuries to Continue the Prevalent Trend Will Drive the Usage of Antibleeding Gel in Treatment.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 10, 2022 ) The anti-bleeding gel market was valued at $4.8 billion in the year 2020. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. As the name goes by, antibleeding gel denotes a medical product that helps a patient/animal by stopping the overall blood flow or oozing. It comes in the form of semi-clear gel and has the characteristic of instantly sticking to one’s skin or organ and stopping the bleeding. Plant-based polymers use has been the latest invention in anti-bleeding, which was discovered and commissioned by VETIGEL. Polysaccharide based hemostatic system is yet another way to stop the bleeding mostly in EMR and is prevalently used in endoscopic related injury or bleeding. Its application is what is favouring its usage across the market. The extracellular matrix is yet another critical component of the skin that helps heal wounds or any scars. The rising prevalence of trauma-related cases in most geographical regions, along with the increasing road accidents, will be one of the leading causes and reasons for the growth of this industry in our study period.
Antibleeding Gel Market Segment Analysis- By Indication
The antibleeding gel market is segmented into two types based on product type: veterinary use and other human use. Human use dominated the market segment in the year 2020. It is owing to the use of antibleeding gel across the body and in various cases of accidents. Cancer and its diagnosis require biopsies to be done on the regions. Apart from the use in detecting cancer, it is used to detect various infectious, autoimmune disorders. The prevalence of cancer follows an upward trajectory; to quote figures, the majority of the disease is 442.4 per 100,000. The estimated survivors in the region of North America alone are 16.9 million, which are projected to go up to 22.2 million by 2030. CDC recommends an annual biopsy to be done to gain insights into any corrupted tissue or abnormality.
A paradigm shift is to be noticed in this segment, as Veterinary use promises to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Owing to massive urban civilization and destroying of natural habitats, the incidence related to accidents of stray and wild animals are on the rise. For example, in the city of Nagpur, India- 9 animals are injured every day by a vehicle of any kind. An estimated 1.33 million deer collisions happened in the USA for a period of one year. Crashes primarily result in bleeding or any internal damage to the animal. The following factors will help the industry moving forward.
Antibleeding Gel Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel
The antibleeding gel market can be segmented into three types based on distribution channels: Retail, online, and veterinary. Retail pharmacy ruled the market in the year 2020. It is owing to the easy availability of anti-bleeding gel in the following setups. After road accidents, people tend to look for nearby medical shops to buy such products to stop the bleeding. Hence, the following became a principal reason for the year 2020.
Retail Pharmacy is set to show supremacy and grow at a lucrative CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the broader availability of products at disposal and the nature of the product’s usage. For example, antibleeding products are primarily needed in emergency cases; hence people tend to buy these products on hand rather than ordering them via any online pharmacy.
Antibleeding Gel Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America held the dominant market share of 35% in the year 2020. It is mainly owing to the increased road accidents and the prevalence of cancer which need the use of biopsies. Close to 31,44,000 people tend to meet road accidents in this region, while the majority of cancer in these areas are close to 40%.
Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities for market participants. It is because of multiple reasons. For example, as per the index released by World Road Statistics, Indonesia, China, and India are amongst the most prone countries to road accidents. Accidents per lakh cases are under 100, while the western countries have numbers above 500. Secondly, the growing industrialization has hampered the wildlife environment. Due to the ever-increasing demand by the population across- the demand for automobiles, machinery of various kinds, real estate and other household equipment are rising. To meet those needs government is sanctioning different grounds and forests, which are hampering the wildlife flora and fauna, causing them to hail from those places and adapt to new living.
Antibleeding Gel Market Drivers
Traumatic Injuries to continue the prevalent trend will drive the usage of antibleeding gel in treatment.
Traumatic injuries happen instantaneously, and the severity of which is on a higher side. The traumatic injury can be one or a culmination of many injuries, which can disable a person for his entire life. For example, the statistics released by US CDC conveys those unintentional injuries/deaths in the form of poisoning or fall. The share of deaths due to accidental falls accounted for 39,433. The ratio is close to 12 per 100,000, which had increased from the previous year when it was close to 10 per 100,000. The falls mostly have internal and external bleeding, which would help grow the market for antibleeding gel. The numbers gain exponential growth in low- and middle-income countries. As around 547,200 people die in such countries, out of a total of 684,000.
Additionally, the incidents of road-related accidents have seen an upward trajectory in the past years. For example, 33,244 people required immediate medical attention post their accidents, and an accident mostly has bleeding of any sort. Similarly, the numbers in Asia- Pacific countries such as India and China are following an upward trajectory. India has accounted for 4,51,361 cases in 2020, which is 4% more than the year 2014. China is following a similar trend. Most of the given cases are fatal and require immediate medical intervention and procedures to stop the bleeding, both internal and external. Hence, it will serve as the driving force for this market.
Geriatric population is at a higher risk of falls, and the further growth in this age group will create a demand for antibleeding gels.
Older or Geriatric populations are more likely to fall than middle-aged men. First, it is due to the various diseases one gets over time, which is also due to loss of balance. As per the numbers of the United States, 20-30% of all adults who fall need immediate medical care and attention. The fall may result in fracture, bleeding, or disability for life. Secondly, the senior population has been increasing in mainly all the regions such as ten countries will be under the category of an "aging country" instead of eight countries.
Similarly, 11 countries will be super-aged by 2050, which is just one in 2020. Americas aged population has increased its prevalence rate, from 15.4% in 2016 to 23.4% by 2034. By the year 2034, the population of the old will be equal to those below them.
Antibleeding Gel Market Challenges
Side effects reported by using antibleeding gel has been a worrisome factor for the market.
The customers who have used these gels to heal or stop bleeding have reported numerous side effects. Although the numbers are on the lower side, for example, 3 in every 100 patients who use these gels experience any sort of side effects. The side effects can be problematic as they can induce severe rash, peeling of the skin, and even lead to high fever. Out of those three people, 33% or 1 in 100 people reported a significant increase in the heartbeat. It is mainly associated with the ingredient the gels have; for example, evithrom has a presence of human plasma, which may or may not contain certain viruses, which can, in turn, lead to multiple diseases. Secondly, the doctor strictly recommends not to use these gels if you suffer from extensive bleeding or are even allergic to beef-related products.
Antibleeding Gel Market Landscape
The industry believes in adopting to the strategies such as product developments or enhancements, along with mergers and acquisitions. The top 10 companies operating in the antibleeding gel market are-
Cresilon Inc
Baxter Healthcare Corporation
Z-Medica,
Steve Kelly
Ethicon
Pfizer Inc
CR Bard
Hemcon Medical Technologies Inc
Abbott Laboratories
Johnson & Johnson
Product Launch
In May 2021, Vanderbilt University and Hybrid Plastic went on to create a product known as StatBond. The purpose of the invention is to cure and heal or close the bleeding wounds of the soldiers. The following product has the capacity to work on hard-to-treat areas such as one’s organs, groin area or even close to neck. The product can be wiped off, as well as can be absorbed by the body without causing any side effects.
Key Takeaways
The North American region had a dominant share in the year 2020 owing to the rising cases of trauma-related accidents in the USA.
Asia- Pacific shows an opportunity for lucrative growth in the forecast period due to the rising number of road accidents and fatalities related to humans and animals.
The premium report will contain an in-depth analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats.
The side effects of using the antibleeding gel can be an obstruction to the growth of the market.
