GCC Catalyst for Polymer Production Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
Rising Demand for Polymers in Medical Applications Driving the Growth of GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 10, 2022 ) GCC Catalyst for Polymer Production Market size is forecast to reach US$1.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. Globally, various catalysts are used in the polymer industry, and new catalysts are created every year. Even in the same reactor, different catalysts are utilized to make polymers with different characteristics. Polymer catalysts are increasingly being utilized in a variety of organic synthesis reactions. Owing to their insolubility, the rising usage of cross-linked polymers frequently as polymer support materials is driving the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for polymers in packaging applications will further support the growth of the market for catalysts for polymer production in GCC. The growing demand for polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and other polymers, in medical applications, is further estimated to drive the demand for GCC catalysts for polymer production.
Impact of Covid-19
The global GCC catalyst for polymer production industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fiscal year 2020, production and demand for polymers faced a huge declination, due to which the demand for catalysts for polymer production in different countries of the GCC severely declined. Also, the insufficient supply of raw materials due to import-export trade disruptions widely affected the growth of the GCC catalysts for polymer production industry.
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Segment Analysis -By Type
Ziegler-Natta held the largest share in the GCC catalysts for the polymer production market in 2020.The Ziegler-Natta catalyst polymerization is a useful and adaptable polymerization reaction for polymer production in GCC. It is essential since it enables the creation of polymers with certain tacticity. Ziegler-Natta catalyst is particularly beneficial because it can produce polymers that can't be made in any other way, such as linear unbranched polyethylene and isotactic polypropylene. The increasing usage of Ziegler-Natta catalyst for the production of high and low-density polyethylene, thermoplastic polyolefins, polybutylene, crystalline polypropylene, and other polymers is estimated to drive the demand for Ziegler-Natta catalyst in GCC. Also, this would further drive the GCC catalysts for the polymer production market over the forecast period.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18894
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Segment Analysis -By Application
Packaging segment held the largest share in the GCC catalysts for polymer production market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Demand for effective packaging solutions has increased as the demand for locally manufactured items has increased, propelling the packaging industry in major GCC countries to new heights. Also, government assistance for domestic food production is continuing to reduce dependency on imports, which is helping local food and beverage businesses grow and drive the packaging sector. Petroleum polymers is one of the most often utilized packaging materials in the end-use sectors. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low and high-density polyethylene (LDPE and HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polystyrene are examples of such polymers. Rapidly increasing demand for polymers is estimated to drive the growth of the catalysts for polymer production in GCC.With the rising growth of the packaging sector the GCC catalysts for the polymer production market is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Segment Analysis – By Country
Saudi Arabia region dominated the GCC catalysts for polymer production market with a share of 45% in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2021-2026). In GCC, Saudi Arabia is the leading producer of plastics. Globally, low crude oil prices highlighted the need for a stronger non-oil sector. Saudi Arabia has been undertaking many initiatives and regulatory reforms, such as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), Vision 2030, and others, to develop the country's non-oil economy, which is intended to boost regional industrial production. Furthermore, the robust growth in non-oil sector revenues, as well as a significant recovery in the Saudi Arabian economy as a result of rising crude oil prices, is predicted to boost the country's packaging business. With the rapidly rising packaging industry the demand for polymers would also rise. Thus, this will raise the demand for catalysts for polymer production in GCC and drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18894
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Driver
Rising Demand for Polymers in Medical Applications
Polymers or plastics have transformed the medical business and are now the most widely utilized materials in medical technology. Advanced medical-grade polymer materials that meet regulatory criteria particularly developed for medical purposes or frequently found polymers used in consumer packaging are both employed in healthcare. Polymers are prized in the healthcare industry for their adaptability, ease of use, sterility, patient and provider safety, cost-effectiveness, and utility in novel applications and solutions. Moreover polymers today have an almost infinite number of medical applications. For instance, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) can be found in all disposable medical devices, such as flexible fluid bags, tubing, surgical gloves, masks, and others. In addition, polycarbonate (PC) has largely replaced glass in medical devices and equipment, including blood oxygenators, hemodialyzers, intravenous connectors, and high-pressure syringes, as well as safety glasses and face shields. Furthermore, polystyrene (PS) is utilized for a variety of applications, including tissue culture trays, test tubes, Petri dishes, diagnostic components, and housings for animals, due to its clarity and simplicity of sterilizing. With the growing demand for polymers in medical applications, the market for GCC catalysts for polymer production is estimated to rise over the forecast period.
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Challenges
Rising Health effect from Polymer is Estimated to Hamper the Growth of the Market
People are not as poisoned by polymers as they are by the monomers they contain. Polymers and their byproducts, on the other hand, can produce hazardous dust and fumes when cut, heated, or manipulated. For instance, EVA contains vinyl acetate, which can harm the heart, nervous system, and liver. It can also cause cancer among workers. In addition, polyurethane contains urethane, which is toxic to the kidneys, liver, brain, and bone marrow. It has the potential to harm a kid in the womb, diminish men's fertility, and cause miscarriages. It can even lead to malignancies of the liver, brain, lungs, and other organs. Workers who work with PVC in the electronics industry are frequently exposed to lead, cadmium, and phthalates. Thus, the rising health effect from polymers is limiting the production and demand for various polymers, which is further anticipated to affect the growth of GCC catalysts for polymer production over the forecast period.
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the GCC catalysts for polymer production market. Major players in the GCC catalysts for polymer production market are:
1. Abu Dhabi Polymers
2. Al-Bilad Catalyst Company Limited
3. W.R. Grace & Co.
4. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
5. Univation Technologies LLC
6. Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV
7. PQ Corporation
8. Toho Titanium Co. Ltd.
9. SABIC, and among others.
Key Takeaways
Saudi Arabia region dominated the GCC catalysts for polymer production market owing to the rising production of polymers in the country.
The growing demand for ziegler-natta, chromium, metallocene, and other catalysts in GCC for the production of polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyurethane, is anticipated to raise the growth of the market.
Moreover, infrastructure improvements and modernization of local refining, petrochemical/chemical, polymer, and environmental catalyst applications is further anticipated to drive the growth of the GCC catalysts for polymer production market.
Relevant Reports
A. Industrial Catalyst Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15191/industrial-catalyst-market.html
B. Polyethylene Catalyst Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19125/polyethylene-catalyst-market
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Impact of Covid-19
The global GCC catalyst for polymer production industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fiscal year 2020, production and demand for polymers faced a huge declination, due to which the demand for catalysts for polymer production in different countries of the GCC severely declined. Also, the insufficient supply of raw materials due to import-export trade disruptions widely affected the growth of the GCC catalysts for polymer production industry.
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Segment Analysis -By Type
Ziegler-Natta held the largest share in the GCC catalysts for the polymer production market in 2020.The Ziegler-Natta catalyst polymerization is a useful and adaptable polymerization reaction for polymer production in GCC. It is essential since it enables the creation of polymers with certain tacticity. Ziegler-Natta catalyst is particularly beneficial because it can produce polymers that can't be made in any other way, such as linear unbranched polyethylene and isotactic polypropylene. The increasing usage of Ziegler-Natta catalyst for the production of high and low-density polyethylene, thermoplastic polyolefins, polybutylene, crystalline polypropylene, and other polymers is estimated to drive the demand for Ziegler-Natta catalyst in GCC. Also, this would further drive the GCC catalysts for the polymer production market over the forecast period.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18894
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Segment Analysis -By Application
Packaging segment held the largest share in the GCC catalysts for polymer production market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Demand for effective packaging solutions has increased as the demand for locally manufactured items has increased, propelling the packaging industry in major GCC countries to new heights. Also, government assistance for domestic food production is continuing to reduce dependency on imports, which is helping local food and beverage businesses grow and drive the packaging sector. Petroleum polymers is one of the most often utilized packaging materials in the end-use sectors. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low and high-density polyethylene (LDPE and HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polystyrene are examples of such polymers. Rapidly increasing demand for polymers is estimated to drive the growth of the catalysts for polymer production in GCC.With the rising growth of the packaging sector the GCC catalysts for the polymer production market is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Segment Analysis – By Country
Saudi Arabia region dominated the GCC catalysts for polymer production market with a share of 45% in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2021-2026). In GCC, Saudi Arabia is the leading producer of plastics. Globally, low crude oil prices highlighted the need for a stronger non-oil sector. Saudi Arabia has been undertaking many initiatives and regulatory reforms, such as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), Vision 2030, and others, to develop the country's non-oil economy, which is intended to boost regional industrial production. Furthermore, the robust growth in non-oil sector revenues, as well as a significant recovery in the Saudi Arabian economy as a result of rising crude oil prices, is predicted to boost the country's packaging business. With the rapidly rising packaging industry the demand for polymers would also rise. Thus, this will raise the demand for catalysts for polymer production in GCC and drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18894
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Driver
Rising Demand for Polymers in Medical Applications
Polymers or plastics have transformed the medical business and are now the most widely utilized materials in medical technology. Advanced medical-grade polymer materials that meet regulatory criteria particularly developed for medical purposes or frequently found polymers used in consumer packaging are both employed in healthcare. Polymers are prized in the healthcare industry for their adaptability, ease of use, sterility, patient and provider safety, cost-effectiveness, and utility in novel applications and solutions. Moreover polymers today have an almost infinite number of medical applications. For instance, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) can be found in all disposable medical devices, such as flexible fluid bags, tubing, surgical gloves, masks, and others. In addition, polycarbonate (PC) has largely replaced glass in medical devices and equipment, including blood oxygenators, hemodialyzers, intravenous connectors, and high-pressure syringes, as well as safety glasses and face shields. Furthermore, polystyrene (PS) is utilized for a variety of applications, including tissue culture trays, test tubes, Petri dishes, diagnostic components, and housings for animals, due to its clarity and simplicity of sterilizing. With the growing demand for polymers in medical applications, the market for GCC catalysts for polymer production is estimated to rise over the forecast period.
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Challenges
Rising Health effect from Polymer is Estimated to Hamper the Growth of the Market
People are not as poisoned by polymers as they are by the monomers they contain. Polymers and their byproducts, on the other hand, can produce hazardous dust and fumes when cut, heated, or manipulated. For instance, EVA contains vinyl acetate, which can harm the heart, nervous system, and liver. It can also cause cancer among workers. In addition, polyurethane contains urethane, which is toxic to the kidneys, liver, brain, and bone marrow. It has the potential to harm a kid in the womb, diminish men's fertility, and cause miscarriages. It can even lead to malignancies of the liver, brain, lungs, and other organs. Workers who work with PVC in the electronics industry are frequently exposed to lead, cadmium, and phthalates. Thus, the rising health effect from polymers is limiting the production and demand for various polymers, which is further anticipated to affect the growth of GCC catalysts for polymer production over the forecast period.
GCC Catalysts for Polymer Production Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the GCC catalysts for polymer production market. Major players in the GCC catalysts for polymer production market are:
1. Abu Dhabi Polymers
2. Al-Bilad Catalyst Company Limited
3. W.R. Grace & Co.
4. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
5. Univation Technologies LLC
6. Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV
7. PQ Corporation
8. Toho Titanium Co. Ltd.
9. SABIC, and among others.
Key Takeaways
Saudi Arabia region dominated the GCC catalysts for polymer production market owing to the rising production of polymers in the country.
The growing demand for ziegler-natta, chromium, metallocene, and other catalysts in GCC for the production of polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyurethane, is anticipated to raise the growth of the market.
Moreover, infrastructure improvements and modernization of local refining, petrochemical/chemical, polymer, and environmental catalyst applications is further anticipated to drive the growth of the GCC catalysts for polymer production market.
Relevant Reports
A. Industrial Catalyst Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15191/industrial-catalyst-market.html
B. Polyethylene Catalyst Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19125/polyethylene-catalyst-market
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.