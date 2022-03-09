Outskirts Press Announces the Release of a New Children’s Science Story Book: A Cosmic Voyage by Geeta Pati
“Science begins in wonder and curiosity. Geeta Pati’s imaginative rendering of the strange world revealed by modern physics brings it to life for young people.” — Dr. Frank Wilczek, physics professor at MIT, Nobel Prize winner in Physics, 2004.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2022 ) – Denver, CO and San Francisco, CA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the first in a unique new book series for young readers. A Cosmic Voyage by Geeta Pati is designed to teach physics and astronomy through entertaining stories and stunning illustrations.
The focus of this volume is on The Big Bang, a fundamental theory that explains the origins of the universe. This series aims to encourage the next generation of children to enter STEM fields as our planet faces unprecedented existential threats. The story and the characters are fictional, but the science and the scientific facts in the book are current and widely accepted. To make science interesting for children, the elementary particles and other space entities are personified: they talk, sing, and even dance like performers on the stage. A Cosmic Voyage is truly unique because the science is not oversimplified for young readers but written in an accessible way with captivating illustrations.
After the moon adventure of three animal astronauts in A Trip to the Moon—a fish named Finny, a rabbit named Happa, a crow named Chalu, and their counselor, a wise owl named Guru—are stranded on a lunar orbit and helplessly wait for rescue. Guru decides to teach the animal astronauts about the universe and its contents while they wait. Listening to Mr. Guru, Finny is astonished to suddenly find himself alone, zipping through total darkness in space-time in a spaceship—an ultimate time machine with an on-board Supercomputer.
Finny travels 13.8 billion years back in time, and witnesses the Big Bang and the creation of the basic elements of matter in the universe within the first three minutes of the Big Bang. After a lo-o-o-ng interval of 380,000 years, Finny witnesses the creation of atoms, leading to the creation of stars and galaxies in the cooled-down universe.
The visionary goal of A Cosmic Voyage is simple. “From my experience as a mother of four and a teacher,” the author writes, “I have found that most children avoid reading pure science books on their own because they appear monotonous. Children love stories, so I have combined science with an interesting story of the talking animal characters hoping children will enjoy reading the story and simultaneously learn science.”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/CosmicVoyage.
At 76 pages, A Cosmic Voyage is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-0063-1 Format: 8 x 10 color paperback Retail: $26.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION
About the Author: Geeta Pati is a children’s science writer, the published author of several books in India and the US. Geeta received a graduate degree in psychology prior to immigrating to the United States. She was a volunteer elementary school teacher in Maryland, helping children with reading and math. Since then, she has devoted her life to the education of children in the physical and biological sciences. Currently residing in the San Francisco Bay Area, Geeta strongly believes in teaching science to children through interesting and humorous stories and illustrations. Proceeds from the sales of her books are donated to the Adruta Children’s Home in the state of Odisha in India.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
The focus of this volume is on The Big Bang, a fundamental theory that explains the origins of the universe. This series aims to encourage the next generation of children to enter STEM fields as our planet faces unprecedented existential threats. The story and the characters are fictional, but the science and the scientific facts in the book are current and widely accepted. To make science interesting for children, the elementary particles and other space entities are personified: they talk, sing, and even dance like performers on the stage. A Cosmic Voyage is truly unique because the science is not oversimplified for young readers but written in an accessible way with captivating illustrations.
After the moon adventure of three animal astronauts in A Trip to the Moon—a fish named Finny, a rabbit named Happa, a crow named Chalu, and their counselor, a wise owl named Guru—are stranded on a lunar orbit and helplessly wait for rescue. Guru decides to teach the animal astronauts about the universe and its contents while they wait. Listening to Mr. Guru, Finny is astonished to suddenly find himself alone, zipping through total darkness in space-time in a spaceship—an ultimate time machine with an on-board Supercomputer.
Finny travels 13.8 billion years back in time, and witnesses the Big Bang and the creation of the basic elements of matter in the universe within the first three minutes of the Big Bang. After a lo-o-o-ng interval of 380,000 years, Finny witnesses the creation of atoms, leading to the creation of stars and galaxies in the cooled-down universe.
The visionary goal of A Cosmic Voyage is simple. “From my experience as a mother of four and a teacher,” the author writes, “I have found that most children avoid reading pure science books on their own because they appear monotonous. Children love stories, so I have combined science with an interesting story of the talking animal characters hoping children will enjoy reading the story and simultaneously learn science.”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/CosmicVoyage.
At 76 pages, A Cosmic Voyage is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-0063-1 Format: 8 x 10 color paperback Retail: $26.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION
About the Author: Geeta Pati is a children’s science writer, the published author of several books in India and the US. Geeta received a graduate degree in psychology prior to immigrating to the United States. She was a volunteer elementary school teacher in Maryland, helping children with reading and math. Since then, she has devoted her life to the education of children in the physical and biological sciences. Currently residing in the San Francisco Bay Area, Geeta strongly believes in teaching science to children through interesting and humorous stories and illustrations. Proceeds from the sales of her books are donated to the Adruta Children’s Home in the state of Odisha in India.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.