Egg-free Mayonnaise Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.50% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Adoption of Veganism Is Set to Aid the Market Growth of the Egg-free Mayonnaise Market Report.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2022 ) Egg-Free Mayonnaise market size was estimated at $2.45 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Mayonnaise is a pale yellow sauce with a rich, creamy texture. Depending on the amount of oil used during the preparation process, eggless mayonnaise can be split into two categories. Low-fat mayonnaise includes 30-65% oil, and full-fat mayonnaise contains 75-80% oil. In comparison to traditional mayonnaise, eggless mayonnaise is a Vegenaise, and it has less saturated fat and cholesterol also, it is gluten-free. Vegans prefer it in a variety of recipes, on sandwiches, and as a salad dressing. Egg-free mayonnaise is also called Vegan mayonnaise, and it is generally preferred in flexitarian diets and it is made up of different oils, including mustards, avocado, and others. The increasing concern about health issues owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol issues, and other health-related problems among consumers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for plant-based food products is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market for the period 2021-2026.
Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market Segment Analysis – By Nature
Based on nature, the market for Egg-Free Mayonnaise is segmented into Organic and Conventional. Organic held the largest share in the Egg-Free Mayonnaise market in 2020, and also it is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period 2021-2026. There is a growing preference of consumers towards natural and organic food products that do not contain any preservatives and artificial colors across the globe. Organic mayonnaise is made up of different oils such as olive, sunflower, mustard, avocado, and others that promote good heart health and helps in lower cholesterol levels. Additionally, the increasing inclination of consumers towards healthier food options is increasing the Egg-Free Mayonnaise market.
Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Based on end-user, the market for Egg-Free Mayonnaise is categorized in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Speciality Store, Online Retailers, and others. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets held the largest share in the Egg-Free Mayonnaise market in 2020. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets offer better brand visibility, an easy shopping experience, and the availability of a wide range of products and brands that are increasing the Egg-Free Mayonnaise market. However, Online retailer is estimated to register higher CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to Online Retail Stores provides more discounts and broader options to purchase.
Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Asia Pacific dominated the Egg-Free Mayonnaise market with a significant share of 41% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of veganism in this region. Furthermore, the rising consumption of plant-based food products and egg-free mayonnaise in this region are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
However, North America is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising health concerns, such as blood pressure, diabetes, and others in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, around 34.2 million people in America have diabetes. Increasing spending capacity of the people in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market Drivers
Increasing Research & Development and Introduction of New Products by Key Players
Increasing research & development and the launch of a new product by key players across the globe is augmenting the growth of the Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market. For instance, in 2019, Del Monte Foods, Inc. launched a new range of mayonnaise such as eggless mayo, tandoori mayo, which are more convenient, delightful, and affordable. Additionally, growing preference towards plant-based food products among people is also predicted to increase the growth of the Egg-Free Mayonnaise market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing Demand for Egg-Free Mayonnaise, As Result of the Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes
Increasing demand for egg-free mayonnaise provides health benefits. It helps to lower cholesterol levels and diabetes and promote good heart health as it contains low cholesterol, thereby boosting the growth of the Egg-Free Mayonnaise market. According to, World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes affects around 422 million people globally, the majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries, and diabetes are directly responsible for 1.6 million deaths per year. Moreover, the growing preference for healthy food products is increasing the growth of the Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market Challenges
Lack of essential Nutrients in Egg-Free Mayonnaise and Changing Rules and Regulations for Egg-Free Mayonnaise
The primary factor that impedes the growth of the Egg-Free Mayonnaise market is the lack of essential nutrients in egg-free mayonnaise such as Vitamin, calcium and other nutrients. Another factor that hampers the development of the market is changing norms and regulations regarding the legal definition of mayonnaise and the inclusion of eggs. For instance, Just inc., an egg-free mayonnaise maker, received a warning letter from the FDA stating that mayonnaise cannot be termed egg-free mayonnaise because it does not include egg. Although the FDA eventually lifted the ban, the industry is set to be hampered by misunderstanding terminology.
Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market. In 2020, the Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market, the top 10 companies are
Dr Oetke
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Nasoya Foods Inc.
Veeba Food Services Private Limited
Just Inc.
Spectrum Organic Products LLC.
Unilever Group
Del Monte Foods Inc.
Nestle
Crosse & Blackwell
Development:
In June 2021, O’dang Foods launched O’dang Original Mayo. It is egg-free, dairy-free, vegan mayo. It is made up of sunflower oil and chickpeas with a rich and creamy texture.
