Surgical Rejuvenation Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures and Combination Therapies Is Fuelling the Demand for Surgical Rejuvenation Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 08, 2022 ) Surgical Rejuvenation Market size is estimated at $2.4 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Surgical rejuvenation is a medical procedure that halves the aging process or replaces damaged tissue with fresh tissue. Aging is the gradual deterioration of macromolecules, cells, tissues, and organs. If any of that damage can be repaired, photorejuvenation is the result. Beauty clinics, hospitals, and full-service spas all provide facial rejuvenation surgery services. Skin rejuvenation is a cosmetic treatment that consists of a number of cosmetic medications aimed at improving the appearance of the skin by reversing the effects of aging. This procedure ensures that wrinkles, creases, sagging skin areas, and loose skin areas are reduced, providing a younger skin appearance. The treatment aims to restore skin elasticity and aid in the preservation of a youthful appearance on the face and neck. A dermatologist and plastic surgeons are on hand to oversee the procedure, thereby driving the Surgical Rejuvenation Industry. Rising affordability and growing awareness of new innovative and less painful techniques are set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Surgical Rejuvenation Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Surgical Rejuvenation Market Segment Analysis – By Type:
Based on Type, Facial Rejuvenation Surgery Segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 and is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026. Facial rejuvenation surgery is a cosmetic therapy that appears to give the human face a more youthful appearance. Procedures differ in terms of how invasive they are and how deep they go. Surgical procedures such as facial rearrangement and skin changes can help to restore facial symmetry. Specialty-trained surgeons should only perform their treatments after a detailed explanation of the risks, advantages, alternatives, and realistic outcomes of surgery have been given to the patient. The surgeon must assess the patient’s psychological well-being as well as their capacity to adhere to the postoperative instructions, which include dressings, activity limits, and follow-up. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, about 18 million people in the United States had surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic operations in 2018. This means that in 2018, nearly a quarter of a million more treatments were conducted than in 2017, propelling the Facial Rejuvenation Surgery category forward. Vaginal Rejuvenation segment is anticipated to grow with the second-fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026. Vaginal rejuvenation is a variety of surgeries that improve the appearance or function of the vaginal area. Vaginal rejuvenation procedures can help women in a variety of ways, both visually and medically, from tightening therapies to incontinence correction via photorejuvenation. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the proportion of women suffering from at least one of the aforementioned pelvic floor illnesses is expected to climb from 28.1 million in 2010 to 43.8 million in 2050. The need for vaginal rejuvenation therapies is predicted to rise as the number of cases of uterine prolapse, childbirth injuries, and urine incontinence rises and propelling the segment forward.
Surgical Rejuvenation Market Segment Analysis – By End Use
Based on End Use, Hospital/Clinics Segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. This is owing to the ease of availability of experienced healthcare workers, increased government funding, and increased private sector investment in the healthcare industry. Road traffic accidents (RTAs) have increased as a major public health concern that requires a multidisciplinary strategy to address. In countries like India, the rise in RTA injuries and deaths is frightening. The number of deadly and disabling road accidents is increasing every day, posing a serious public health issue for all authorities involved in their prevention. Increased hospital admissions for Facial Rejuvenation Surgery, vaginoplasty, and labioplasty surgeries, as well as an increase in the number of hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities and quick development in the number of plastic surgeons, will all contribute to market expansion. The therapy that will best address the problems is determined after a consultation with a hospital’s board-certified plastic surgeon. Most skin treatments necessitate a series of sessions to achieve outstanding results, and a multi-modality approach is driving the segment growth. The Dermatological Clinics segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the advancements in surgical treatment.
Surgical Rejuvenation Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, North America Surgical Rejuvenation Market accounted for the 37% revenue share in 2020. The Surgical Rejuvenation Market in this region is also growing due to the presence of a large patient pool, rising acceptance of facial rejuvenation surgery, and increased spending on cosmetic operations such as Facial Rejuvenation Surgery in photorejuvenation. In 2018, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) reported 12,756 surgeries, with one procedure costing more than USD 53 million. Over the last five years, the number of labiaplasty surgeries has increased by roughly 53%, according to the ASAPS. For instance, in the United States, over 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments were performed in 2017, a 2% increase over 2016. As a result, demand for face rejuvenation procedures has risen in the region, propelling market expansion. Europe is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period 2021- 2026, owing to well-developed health care settings and increasing health awareness levels amongst the people.
Surgical Rejuvenation Market Drivers
Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures and Combination Therapies Is Fuelling The Demand For Surgical Rejuvenation:
The Surgical Rejuvenation Market is growing due to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures and combination therapies. With the developments in Facial Rejuvenation Surgery, many consumers are opting for less invasive and less unpleasant operations. For instance, there were 13.3 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed in the year 2020. Facial rejuvenation treatments have come a long way from equipment-based procedures, from minimally invasive injectables to non-invasive topical skin treatments, further complementing the growing adoption of facial rejuvenation treatments among patients with specific cosmetic concerns, the most common of which is anti-aging. In 2019, the world’s population of 65 and up totaled 703 million as per WHO. In 2050, the geriatric population is expected to increase to 1.5 billion. The proportion of people aged 65 and up in the global population climbed from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. The long-term effects of therapies with clinically approved goods significantly improve adaptability and patient trust, propelling the Surgical Rejuvenation Industry.
Rising Incidence Of Accidents Accelerate The Industry Expansion:
The market is expected to be driven by an increase in car accidents, burns, and trauma events occurring worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1,000,000 individuals are severely or moderately burned in India each year. Furthermore, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), nations like Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands, China, Australia, and the United Kingdom reported an increase in burn wounds in 2017. Plastic surgeons have an unquestionable role in trauma management due to their indispensable quality of service, yet their contribution is usually underappreciated globally, driving the Surgical Rejuvenation Market.
Surgical Rejuvenation Market Challenges
Increasing Pricing Pressure To Limit Market’s Development:
The high cost of procedures may dissuade clients from returning, especially in emerging markets, stifling the worldwide face rejuvenation market’s growth. Single ablative laser surgery could cost over US$2,100, and other surgical rejuvenation surgeries or treatments could cost more than 50 percent more than standard facial or aesthetic treatments. Furthermore, the market’s expansion will likely be hampered by the lack of payment choices for minimally invasive treatments and procedures in emerging markets.
Surgical Rejuvenation Market Landscape
The Surgical Rejuvenation Market’s main strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and regional expansion. Surgical Rejuvenation Market top 10 companies are:
Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA
Lumenis
Mentor Worldwide LLC
Cynosure, Inc.
Gal derma S/A
Alma Lasers
Strax Rejuvenation
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Contura Ltd
Fibrocell Science, Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In April 2019, Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA launched Belotero® Revive, a dermal filler product containing a unique combination of hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycerol, designed to improve hydration, elasticity, and firmness of the skin and to address the appearance of fine lines. With this launch, the company managed to attract global customers.
Key Takeaways
The Increasing disposable income of consumers and rising demand for Facial Rejuvenation Surgery around the globe continues to fuel the Surgical Rejuvenation industry’s expansion.
Geographically, North America Surgical Rejuvenation Market held the largest revenue share of 37% in 2020, owing to the presence of key players in the region and photorejuvenation advancements. The scope of the Surgical Rejuvenation Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.
The Surgical Rejuvenation Industry is expanding owing to deeper penetration of beauty merchandise in the local market and lack of lubrication.
The market’s growth will also be fuelled by ongoing research, and advancements in the adhesive coating that are pushing the Surgical Rejuvenation industry forward during the forecast period 2021-2026.
High cost of Surgical Rejuvenation is poised to create hurdles for the Surgical Rejuvenation Market.
