Single-Dose Therapy Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Rising Incidence of Microbial Infections Is Accelerating the Single-dose Therapy Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2022 ) The Single-Dose Therapy Market size was estimated at $12.2 billion in 2020, projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The rising occurrence of cancer is a major driver for the single-dose therapy sector. The market is growing owing to the rising demand for single-dose therapy for cancer treatment, which is fueled by the synergistic benefits of a combination of fixed dose active pharmaceutical components provided as a single dose. Single-dose therapy refers to the administration of a single drug or a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a single dosage form. Group A beta hemolytic streptococcus is known to cause pharyngitis and related complications, such as severe rheumatic fever and post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis. The medications are blended in a single dose form, which aids the purported synergistic effects of each treatment. The number of doses in single dose therapy can be increased or decreased, but the quantity of API in the dosage form remains unchanged. They are available in vials, pills, tablets, and patches.
Single-Dose Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Disease Indication:
Based on Disease Indication, the Single-Dose Therapy Market is divided into AIDS, Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Microbial Infections, Others. In 2020, the Cancer segment dominated the global market owing to the rising cases of cancers. In terms of indication, breast cancer now leads the market. Breast cancer’s rising prevalence around the world continues to fuel growth. Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among American women, according to the American Cancer Society. In addition, according to the American Institute of Cancer Research, approximately 2 million new instances of breast cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2018. With the rate of occurrence expected to climb, the demand for effective treatment is expected to rise. As a result, demand for single-dose radiation increase in the next years. According to a report published by the British Medical Association (BMA) in 2020, single-dose radiotherapy is associated with an 80% chance of avoiding multiple fractions of conventional radiotherapy, fewer side effects, and no difference in survival or chances of cancer returning, and is thus widely used for the treatment of breast cancer in 32 centers in ten countries, including the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The sexually Transmitted Diseases segment is anticipated to increase at a fastest growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Single-dose therapy has been a significant tool in the management of genital infections since the dawn of the antimicrobial era. Most sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhoea, syphilis, trichomoniasis, and chancroid, as well as genital infections that aren’t sexually transmitted like bacterial vaginosis and genital tract candidiasis, can be treated through this manner. Treatment for Chlamydia trachomatis infection used to require a multi-dose regimen. However, single-dose azithromycin has now been proved to be a safe and effective option.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16894
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Single-Dose Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
Based on End User, Single-Dose Therapy Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the huge number of patient footfalls, the high number of surgeries in such places, availability of developed and latest infrastructure, and rising investments to develop infrastructure, skilled professionals, and easy accessibility. Clinics are predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing preference towards the healthcare setting, particularly in developed countries, infrastructure improvements to offer best class health facilities to the patients. To treat patients with various types of cancer, radiation centers are equipped with advanced, fully automated radiotherapy facilities. Owing to their superior medical facilities and higher patient footfall, radiation centers are anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the single-dose therapy market.
Single-Dose Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, in 2020, North America Single-Dose Therapy Market accounted for 38% of the global revenue market share. The growing geriatric population has fueled the use of single-dose pharmaceuticals, as well as increasing focus on research and development of effective single-dose treatments. The United States’ healthcare system is well-known for its sophisticated organization and high spending. In the United States, the government and regulatory authorities are implementing a number of cost-cutting strategies to relieve the pressure on healthcare. The U.S. government actively stimulates various research efforts to develop and treat cancer patients using single-dose radiation. The American Cancer Society, for example, has supported more than $67 million in breast cancer research through 162 research and training awards in 2019. Similarly, at both the state and federal levels, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network expanded financing for the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. Additionally, the growing number of FDA approvals of novel single-dose medicines would aid the market's expansion. Genvoya, a single-dose version of numerous combo drugs, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2015 to treat HIV-1 infection. During the forecast period, the burgeoning economy in Asia Pacific's emerging economies, rising public awareness, and a growing senior population are all expected to contribute to significant growth.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16894
Single-Dose Therapy Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Cancer is Boosting the Market Growth:
Breast cancer is a condition that affects more than 2 million individuals globally. It has a major impact on female mortality. Prostate cancer is also detected in around 1.4 million men aged 45 and older over the world. The market for single-dose therapy has grown as breast cancer incidence and prostate cancer has increased. A single dosage of focused radiotherapy given during surgery is equally beneficial for most women with early breast cancer as traditional radiotherapy, which needs multiple hospital visits after surgery. Focused intraoperative radiotherapy is a combination of targeted radiotherapy provided right after surgery. Following surgery, traditional radiation entails administering many doses to the whole breast over several days. Previously owing to insufficient clinical data about single-dose radiotherapy, it is not used widely in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer. Whereas several clinical trials for the use of single-dose radiotherapy are currently underway to demonstrate its efficacy and safety in treating patients in the early stages of cancer, and it is also believed to be used by a variety of radiologists to reduce the time and cost associated with multiple fraction radiotherapy.
Rising Incidence of Microbial Infections is Accelerating the Market Growth:
The inflammation of the pharynx, which is located in the back of the throat, is known as pharyngitis. It is caused by beta-hemolytic streptococcus. Scratching in the throat and difficulty swallowing are further symptoms of pharyngitis. The incubation period for pharyngitis caused by group A beta-hemolytic streptococci, also known as “strep throat” or “strep pharyngitis,” is two to five days, and it is most common in children aged five to twelve. The illness can strike in waves and is most commonly diagnosed in the winter and spring. Adults with group A beta-haemolytic streptococcal pharyngitis can benefit from azithromycin immediate-release formulation (AZ-IR). Single-dose azithromycin extended-release (AZ-ER) medication could reduce treatment failure and eliminate non-compliance, both of which contribute to antimicrobial resistance. Infections of the skin and invasive illness are also caused by Group A beta hemolytic streptococcus. Of all the streptococci, Group A beta hemolytic streptococcus is the most pathogenic for humans. Single-dose therapy is expected to grow in popularity due to its simpler treatment regimen, convenience of administration, and cost savings. Additional benefits include better medication compliance and integrated pharmacokinetics of the component drugs administered in a single dose.
Single-Dose Therapy Market Challenges:
Lack of Skilled Professionals may Pose Hindrance to Industry Growth:
The most sophisticated method for treating breast cancer and prostate cancer is single-dose radiation. Highly qualified or skilled individuals must operate the radiation gadget. Because it is entirely automated and delivers a precise dose of radiation, its operation necessitates a skilled person to provide inputs to the radiotherapy equipment, such as radiation strength, placement parameters, and so on, which may limit the usage of single-dose radiotherapy. Lack of competent healthcare personnel to carry out single-dose radiotherapy is a major restraint for the worldwide single-dose radiotherapy services market in developing nations due to limited radiotherapy facilities and poor education and training about radiotherapy processes.
Single-Dose Therapy Market Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by the Mobile Stroke Unit Market players. In 2020, the Single-Dose Therapy Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market Single-Dose Therapy Market top 10 companies are:
Allergan plc
AstraZeneca plc
Bayer AG
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Merck & Co.
Novartis AG
Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
The Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute cooperated in March 2021 to perform the first stereotactic body radiation treatment procedure without the need for hospitalization or anesthesia. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. also announced the start of patient enrollment for the Actimab-A venetoclax clinical trial, which is aimed at treating acute myeloid leukemia. Sirtex Medical also received FDA approval for a DOORwaY90 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of selective internal radiation treatment (SIRT) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular cancer (HCC).
Key Takeaways
Increased funding for cancer research and beneficial changes in healthcare and payment systems are all contributing to the advancement of single-dose Radiotherapy treatments.
In 2018, a nationwide survey in China indicated that 13.8% of females and 19.25% of males in China were diagnosed with breast cancer and prostate cancer, respectively.
According to data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, breast cancer and prostate cancer are the major causes of mortality among the top five types of cancer in the country in 2018.
Related Reports:
A. Proton Therapy Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17533/proton-therapy-market.html
B. Radiation Oncology Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16214/radiation-oncology-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Single-Dose Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Disease Indication:
Based on Disease Indication, the Single-Dose Therapy Market is divided into AIDS, Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Microbial Infections, Others. In 2020, the Cancer segment dominated the global market owing to the rising cases of cancers. In terms of indication, breast cancer now leads the market. Breast cancer’s rising prevalence around the world continues to fuel growth. Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among American women, according to the American Cancer Society. In addition, according to the American Institute of Cancer Research, approximately 2 million new instances of breast cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2018. With the rate of occurrence expected to climb, the demand for effective treatment is expected to rise. As a result, demand for single-dose radiation increase in the next years. According to a report published by the British Medical Association (BMA) in 2020, single-dose radiotherapy is associated with an 80% chance of avoiding multiple fractions of conventional radiotherapy, fewer side effects, and no difference in survival or chances of cancer returning, and is thus widely used for the treatment of breast cancer in 32 centers in ten countries, including the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The sexually Transmitted Diseases segment is anticipated to increase at a fastest growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Single-dose therapy has been a significant tool in the management of genital infections since the dawn of the antimicrobial era. Most sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhoea, syphilis, trichomoniasis, and chancroid, as well as genital infections that aren’t sexually transmitted like bacterial vaginosis and genital tract candidiasis, can be treated through this manner. Treatment for Chlamydia trachomatis infection used to require a multi-dose regimen. However, single-dose azithromycin has now been proved to be a safe and effective option.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16894
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Single-Dose Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
Based on End User, Single-Dose Therapy Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the huge number of patient footfalls, the high number of surgeries in such places, availability of developed and latest infrastructure, and rising investments to develop infrastructure, skilled professionals, and easy accessibility. Clinics are predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing preference towards the healthcare setting, particularly in developed countries, infrastructure improvements to offer best class health facilities to the patients. To treat patients with various types of cancer, radiation centers are equipped with advanced, fully automated radiotherapy facilities. Owing to their superior medical facilities and higher patient footfall, radiation centers are anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the single-dose therapy market.
Single-Dose Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, in 2020, North America Single-Dose Therapy Market accounted for 38% of the global revenue market share. The growing geriatric population has fueled the use of single-dose pharmaceuticals, as well as increasing focus on research and development of effective single-dose treatments. The United States’ healthcare system is well-known for its sophisticated organization and high spending. In the United States, the government and regulatory authorities are implementing a number of cost-cutting strategies to relieve the pressure on healthcare. The U.S. government actively stimulates various research efforts to develop and treat cancer patients using single-dose radiation. The American Cancer Society, for example, has supported more than $67 million in breast cancer research through 162 research and training awards in 2019. Similarly, at both the state and federal levels, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network expanded financing for the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. Additionally, the growing number of FDA approvals of novel single-dose medicines would aid the market's expansion. Genvoya, a single-dose version of numerous combo drugs, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2015 to treat HIV-1 infection. During the forecast period, the burgeoning economy in Asia Pacific's emerging economies, rising public awareness, and a growing senior population are all expected to contribute to significant growth.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16894
Single-Dose Therapy Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Cancer is Boosting the Market Growth:
Breast cancer is a condition that affects more than 2 million individuals globally. It has a major impact on female mortality. Prostate cancer is also detected in around 1.4 million men aged 45 and older over the world. The market for single-dose therapy has grown as breast cancer incidence and prostate cancer has increased. A single dosage of focused radiotherapy given during surgery is equally beneficial for most women with early breast cancer as traditional radiotherapy, which needs multiple hospital visits after surgery. Focused intraoperative radiotherapy is a combination of targeted radiotherapy provided right after surgery. Following surgery, traditional radiation entails administering many doses to the whole breast over several days. Previously owing to insufficient clinical data about single-dose radiotherapy, it is not used widely in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer. Whereas several clinical trials for the use of single-dose radiotherapy are currently underway to demonstrate its efficacy and safety in treating patients in the early stages of cancer, and it is also believed to be used by a variety of radiologists to reduce the time and cost associated with multiple fraction radiotherapy.
Rising Incidence of Microbial Infections is Accelerating the Market Growth:
The inflammation of the pharynx, which is located in the back of the throat, is known as pharyngitis. It is caused by beta-hemolytic streptococcus. Scratching in the throat and difficulty swallowing are further symptoms of pharyngitis. The incubation period for pharyngitis caused by group A beta-hemolytic streptococci, also known as “strep throat” or “strep pharyngitis,” is two to five days, and it is most common in children aged five to twelve. The illness can strike in waves and is most commonly diagnosed in the winter and spring. Adults with group A beta-haemolytic streptococcal pharyngitis can benefit from azithromycin immediate-release formulation (AZ-IR). Single-dose azithromycin extended-release (AZ-ER) medication could reduce treatment failure and eliminate non-compliance, both of which contribute to antimicrobial resistance. Infections of the skin and invasive illness are also caused by Group A beta hemolytic streptococcus. Of all the streptococci, Group A beta hemolytic streptococcus is the most pathogenic for humans. Single-dose therapy is expected to grow in popularity due to its simpler treatment regimen, convenience of administration, and cost savings. Additional benefits include better medication compliance and integrated pharmacokinetics of the component drugs administered in a single dose.
Single-Dose Therapy Market Challenges:
Lack of Skilled Professionals may Pose Hindrance to Industry Growth:
The most sophisticated method for treating breast cancer and prostate cancer is single-dose radiation. Highly qualified or skilled individuals must operate the radiation gadget. Because it is entirely automated and delivers a precise dose of radiation, its operation necessitates a skilled person to provide inputs to the radiotherapy equipment, such as radiation strength, placement parameters, and so on, which may limit the usage of single-dose radiotherapy. Lack of competent healthcare personnel to carry out single-dose radiotherapy is a major restraint for the worldwide single-dose radiotherapy services market in developing nations due to limited radiotherapy facilities and poor education and training about radiotherapy processes.
Single-Dose Therapy Market Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by the Mobile Stroke Unit Market players. In 2020, the Single-Dose Therapy Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market Single-Dose Therapy Market top 10 companies are:
Allergan plc
AstraZeneca plc
Bayer AG
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Merck & Co.
Novartis AG
Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
The Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute cooperated in March 2021 to perform the first stereotactic body radiation treatment procedure without the need for hospitalization or anesthesia. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. also announced the start of patient enrollment for the Actimab-A venetoclax clinical trial, which is aimed at treating acute myeloid leukemia. Sirtex Medical also received FDA approval for a DOORwaY90 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of selective internal radiation treatment (SIRT) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular cancer (HCC).
Key Takeaways
Increased funding for cancer research and beneficial changes in healthcare and payment systems are all contributing to the advancement of single-dose Radiotherapy treatments.
In 2018, a nationwide survey in China indicated that 13.8% of females and 19.25% of males in China were diagnosed with breast cancer and prostate cancer, respectively.
According to data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, breast cancer and prostate cancer are the major causes of mortality among the top five types of cancer in the country in 2018.
Related Reports:
A. Proton Therapy Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17533/proton-therapy-market.html
B. Radiation Oncology Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16214/radiation-oncology-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.