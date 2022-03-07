Sorbitan Esters Market Size Estimated to Reach $5,651 Million by 2026
Rising Demand for the Bio Based Surfactants, Is Projected to Augment Development Driving the Growth of Sorbitan Esters Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2022 ) Sorbitan Esters Market size is estimated to reach $5,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2021-2026. Sorbitan esters are formed when sorbitol, a polyol, and fatty acid, undergo an esterification reaction. Plant materials, such as fruits and seaweed, as well as some animal sources, contain both. Span and sorbitan fatty acid esters are other names for sorbitan esters. Sorbitol and fatty acids such as lauric, plamitic, and oleic acids react directly to form sorbitan esters in a direct esterification reaction. Sorbitol, like fatty acids, is found naturally in a variety of plants and animals and is used as nonionic surfactants, Spans, Emulsifying agents, polysorbate, oil-in-water emulsions. Sorbitan esters can be further reacted with ethylene oxide to introduce polyoxyalkylene chains that result in a significant increase of the surfactant’s water solubility which is commonly referred to as tweens or polysorbates. Sorbitan esters are made up of six different compounds, four of which are Monoacylglycerol, polyoxyalkylene, propylene glycol, mono, and diglycerides which requires hydrophile-lipophile balance system to balance the size and strength of the hydrophilic and lipophilic moieties of the surfactant molecule. Furthermore, to manufacture water-in-oil or oil-in-water emulsions, they are usually combined with their Ethoxylates. The increased use of Sorbitan esters in a variety of applications, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, is expected to drive market expansion. In addition, increased demand for bio-based surfactants as a result of major regulations and environmental concerns is anticipated to propel the global Sorbitan esters market forward from 2021 to 2026.
Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Sorbitan Esters Market based on product type can be further segmented into Sorbitan Tristearate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sorbitan Monooleate, Sorbitan Trioleate, Sorbitan Monopalmitate, Sorbitan Monolaurate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate and Others. Sorbitan Monostearate is a synthetic wax that is largely used as an emulsifier to keep oil and water combined. It is an ester of stearic acid and sorbitol derivatives. Sorbitan monostearate is a chemical that is used to make healthcare and food items. Sorbitan Monostearate is a food additive that has been approved for use by the European Union. Icings, ice creams, fillings, and chocolate can all benefit from sorbitan monostearate and polysorbates. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.24% for the period 2021-2026. Sorbitan monostearate is extensively employed in personal care commodities and cosmetics, such as hair care, skin care, shampoos, powders, deodorants, makeup bases, and foundations, which is necessary to speed the sorbitan monostearate market expansion throughout the forecast period. Extensive research is essential for promoting the medical-grade sorbitan monostearate sector, boosting the global sorbitan monostearate market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508026
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By End Users
The Sorbitan Esters Market based on end-users can be further segmented into Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Lubricants and Waxes, Animal Nutrition and Pet Food, Industrial, Textiles and Others. The Cosmetics and Personal Care Products segment registers for the highest Sorbitan Esters market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to facts as sorbitan esters are used as an emulsifying agent in cosmetics and personal care products to increase the spreading or dispersing properties as well as the wetting properties of a product by generating water in oil and oil in water emulsions. Sorbitan esters are frequently employed as an emulsifying agent in medicines, in addition to food and beverage and cosmetic items.
On the contrary, the food, and beverage processing segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over 2021-2026. Based on the use of Sorbian esters in the food processing industry, particularly in the production of margarine and chocolate, where a high affinity for fats is sought. Sorbitan esters are extensively employed as emulsifiers in the food sector for salad dressing, which is one of the main reasons for the segment's growth. Sorbitan esters are also utilized as stabilizers, solubilizers, and emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry, primarily in bakery items, confectioneries, and oils and fats. Sorbitan esters improve product quality, stability, and aeration in certain food products, allowing for more efficient processing. Sorbitan esters are commonly used in oils and fats to prevent recrystallization.
Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe dominated the Sorbitan Esters Market with a major share of 45.2% in 2020. Europe is anticipated to account for a colossal percentage of both value and volume. Bread, which is a pertinent part of the European diet is estimated to propel this region to the forefront. In the analyzed year, sorbitan esters were used more frequently in the bakery products market in the region. The region is projected to develop as a result of rising demand for personal care and beauty products, as well as increased spending in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, the multiple trends to continue, since bread and baked goods will continue to be significant components of quick meals.
However, North America is poised to outperform all other regions by registering the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026, owing to rising demand for food emulsifiers and food additives, as well as rising disposable income in the region. Plant-based goods have become more popular in industrialized countries such as Canada and the United States, and this trend is expected to continue. The bulk of the world's population currently lives in developing countries, which is predicted to increase demand for plant-based products. As a result, manufacturers are promoting sorbitan esters derived from plants and plant-based products.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508026
Sorbitan Esters Market Drivers
Rising Demand For The Bio Based Surfactants, Is Projected To Augment Development
In light of important legislation and environmental concerns around the world, the global Sorbitan Esters Market is being pushed by increased demand for bio-based surfactants. Furthermore, over the projection period 2021-2026, rising demand for Sorbitan esters across a wide range of applications is expected to boost market demand. This is due to the fact that a Sorbitan ester is an FDA-approved medication that has a wide range of uses in the food and beverage industry as a solubility enhancer, stabilizer, and emulsifier. The global food and beverage sector is constantly growing, thus it's only logical that it contributes to the expansion of the global sorbitan esters market.
Sorbitan Esters Market Challenges
Sorbitan Esters Lead to Health problems, Limiting Market Growth
One of the key concerns that is predicted to stifle the Sorbitan Esters market's growth is the fact as Sorbitan esters are used to improve the taste and texture of a variety of foods and beverages. Excessive use, on the other hand, can be harmful to human health. Chemicals used in the food and beverage sector have highly specialized applications, and their physical and chemical qualities dictate how they are utilized. In 2017, regulatory agencies set a limit of 25 mg/kg body weight for acceptable daily intake (ADI) of sorbitan esters. These constraints are limiting market growth even more. Furthermore, market barriers in the next years have been highlighted as availability of precise information about chemical consumption through food goods and beverages.
Sorbitan Esters Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Sorbitan Esters market. In 2020, Sorbitan Esters market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Sorbitan Esters market top 10 companies are:
Croda International Plc
Clariant AG
AkzoNobel N.V.
Ashland Inc.
Evonik Industries
PolyOne Corporation
DuPont
Addcomp Holland
Lonza Group
PCC Chemax Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In September 2020, Clariant AG has launched Hostaphat 1738, which offers superior sustainability with 50% bio-based content and 40% less phosphorous than traditional products.
In December 2019, DuPont and IFF announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, for creating high-value ingredients and solutions for global Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care and Health & Wellness markets.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, Europe dominated the Sorbitan Esters Market.
The rising demand for bio-based surfactants in light of key regulations and environmental concerns around the world is driving the global demand for Sorbitan esters are set to continue in the region throughout the projected period 2021-2026.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Sorbitan Esters Market report.
However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Sorbitan Esters Market is that even after their employment in pharmaceutical research, lipid-based Nano carriers have a low compound loading capacity and leakage during storage.
Relevant Reports:
A. Sucrose Esters Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sucrose-Esters-Market-Research-504895
B. Sugar Substitutes Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7474/sugar-substitutes-market.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Sorbitan Esters Market based on product type can be further segmented into Sorbitan Tristearate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sorbitan Monooleate, Sorbitan Trioleate, Sorbitan Monopalmitate, Sorbitan Monolaurate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate and Others. Sorbitan Monostearate is a synthetic wax that is largely used as an emulsifier to keep oil and water combined. It is an ester of stearic acid and sorbitol derivatives. Sorbitan monostearate is a chemical that is used to make healthcare and food items. Sorbitan Monostearate is a food additive that has been approved for use by the European Union. Icings, ice creams, fillings, and chocolate can all benefit from sorbitan monostearate and polysorbates. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.24% for the period 2021-2026. Sorbitan monostearate is extensively employed in personal care commodities and cosmetics, such as hair care, skin care, shampoos, powders, deodorants, makeup bases, and foundations, which is necessary to speed the sorbitan monostearate market expansion throughout the forecast period. Extensive research is essential for promoting the medical-grade sorbitan monostearate sector, boosting the global sorbitan monostearate market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508026
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By End Users
The Sorbitan Esters Market based on end-users can be further segmented into Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Lubricants and Waxes, Animal Nutrition and Pet Food, Industrial, Textiles and Others. The Cosmetics and Personal Care Products segment registers for the highest Sorbitan Esters market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to facts as sorbitan esters are used as an emulsifying agent in cosmetics and personal care products to increase the spreading or dispersing properties as well as the wetting properties of a product by generating water in oil and oil in water emulsions. Sorbitan esters are frequently employed as an emulsifying agent in medicines, in addition to food and beverage and cosmetic items.
On the contrary, the food, and beverage processing segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over 2021-2026. Based on the use of Sorbian esters in the food processing industry, particularly in the production of margarine and chocolate, where a high affinity for fats is sought. Sorbitan esters are extensively employed as emulsifiers in the food sector for salad dressing, which is one of the main reasons for the segment's growth. Sorbitan esters are also utilized as stabilizers, solubilizers, and emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry, primarily in bakery items, confectioneries, and oils and fats. Sorbitan esters improve product quality, stability, and aeration in certain food products, allowing for more efficient processing. Sorbitan esters are commonly used in oils and fats to prevent recrystallization.
Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe dominated the Sorbitan Esters Market with a major share of 45.2% in 2020. Europe is anticipated to account for a colossal percentage of both value and volume. Bread, which is a pertinent part of the European diet is estimated to propel this region to the forefront. In the analyzed year, sorbitan esters were used more frequently in the bakery products market in the region. The region is projected to develop as a result of rising demand for personal care and beauty products, as well as increased spending in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, the multiple trends to continue, since bread and baked goods will continue to be significant components of quick meals.
However, North America is poised to outperform all other regions by registering the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026, owing to rising demand for food emulsifiers and food additives, as well as rising disposable income in the region. Plant-based goods have become more popular in industrialized countries such as Canada and the United States, and this trend is expected to continue. The bulk of the world's population currently lives in developing countries, which is predicted to increase demand for plant-based products. As a result, manufacturers are promoting sorbitan esters derived from plants and plant-based products.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508026
Sorbitan Esters Market Drivers
Rising Demand For The Bio Based Surfactants, Is Projected To Augment Development
In light of important legislation and environmental concerns around the world, the global Sorbitan Esters Market is being pushed by increased demand for bio-based surfactants. Furthermore, over the projection period 2021-2026, rising demand for Sorbitan esters across a wide range of applications is expected to boost market demand. This is due to the fact that a Sorbitan ester is an FDA-approved medication that has a wide range of uses in the food and beverage industry as a solubility enhancer, stabilizer, and emulsifier. The global food and beverage sector is constantly growing, thus it's only logical that it contributes to the expansion of the global sorbitan esters market.
Sorbitan Esters Market Challenges
Sorbitan Esters Lead to Health problems, Limiting Market Growth
One of the key concerns that is predicted to stifle the Sorbitan Esters market's growth is the fact as Sorbitan esters are used to improve the taste and texture of a variety of foods and beverages. Excessive use, on the other hand, can be harmful to human health. Chemicals used in the food and beverage sector have highly specialized applications, and their physical and chemical qualities dictate how they are utilized. In 2017, regulatory agencies set a limit of 25 mg/kg body weight for acceptable daily intake (ADI) of sorbitan esters. These constraints are limiting market growth even more. Furthermore, market barriers in the next years have been highlighted as availability of precise information about chemical consumption through food goods and beverages.
Sorbitan Esters Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Sorbitan Esters market. In 2020, Sorbitan Esters market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Sorbitan Esters market top 10 companies are:
Croda International Plc
Clariant AG
AkzoNobel N.V.
Ashland Inc.
Evonik Industries
PolyOne Corporation
DuPont
Addcomp Holland
Lonza Group
PCC Chemax Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In September 2020, Clariant AG has launched Hostaphat 1738, which offers superior sustainability with 50% bio-based content and 40% less phosphorous than traditional products.
In December 2019, DuPont and IFF announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, for creating high-value ingredients and solutions for global Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care and Health & Wellness markets.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, Europe dominated the Sorbitan Esters Market.
The rising demand for bio-based surfactants in light of key regulations and environmental concerns around the world is driving the global demand for Sorbitan esters are set to continue in the region throughout the projected period 2021-2026.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Sorbitan Esters Market report.
However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Sorbitan Esters Market is that even after their employment in pharmaceutical research, lipid-based Nano carriers have a low compound loading capacity and leakage during storage.
Relevant Reports:
A. Sucrose Esters Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sucrose-Esters-Market-Research-504895
B. Sugar Substitutes Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7474/sugar-substitutes-market.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.