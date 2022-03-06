Noise Monitoring Market Estimated to Reach $1,346.2 Million by 2026
Growing Noise Pollution Is Affecting the Environment and Human as Well as Wild-life Driving the Growth of Noise Monitoring Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 06, 2022 ) Noise Monitoring market is estimated to reach $1,346.2 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing sound pollution and governments’ initiatives to control the sound pollution is the main driver of noise monitoring industry. Increasing noise levels generated from several sources such as industrial activities, machines, speakers, music systems, horns, microphones and other devices that create harmful impact on human health and wildlife, and fuel the penetration of noise monitoring tools. In addition, smart city investments have significantly triggered the demand for noise monitoring tools such as dosimeters, artificial intelligence-based detection, artificial neural networks, sound level meter, wind noise suppressor and other tools. This in turn, helps in the expansion of noise monitoring market size in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Noise Monitoring Market Segment Analysis -By Monitoring Type
Noise monitoring market is segmented into permanent monitoring, short-term monitoring, medium-term monitoring and long-term monitoring, based on monitoring type. Among the monitoring type, permanent noise monitoring segment is analyzed to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.78% during 2021-2026, owing to rising sound pollution and stringent government norms for real-time monitoring. Smart cities need more accurate, reliable and inexpensive noise sensors for continuous sound monitoring. As a result, with the rising investment in smart city projects, the investments for the devices that can permanently monitor acoustic or noise pressure level and can provide real-time data regarding the noise level is rising. Apart from that, the usage of permanent noise monitoring technology in health-sector is also rising. Noise pollution has an adverse effect on human-health. Patients with heart diseases, cardiovascular problems, cognitive impairment, stress, diabetes, anxiety and depression related issues, and other chronic diseases are being affected by the high level of noise pollution. Due to the above-mentioned factors, the demand for permanent noise monitoring in health-sector is rapidly increasing. Hence, the above-mentioned factor will provide significant opportunities for the deployment of permanent noise monitoring in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Noise Monitoring Market Segment Analysis -By End-User Industry
By end-user industry, the noise monitoring market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential and government and public sector. Industrial segment is estimated to hold highest market share and shall grow at highest CAGR of 5.29%% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rapid industrialization in developing countries along with the expansion of various industrial sectors is a major cause for the rise in sound pollution. According to a report from India Briefing, India in analysed to be the third largest construction market across the world by the year 2025, due to the rapid urbanization and modernization of infrastructure. These types of industrial expansions act as a driving factor for this market. Furthermore, Industrial activities such as constructional projects, intensive use of factory equipment, machines, generators, electrical saws, drills and others create a massive amount of sound pollution and to control it, companies are adopting noise monitoring tools. Apart from that, regulatory acts set by the Government regarding sound pollution has forced the industrial sector to control the generation of noise and to deploy the noise monitoring devices. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) set a limit of 85 dBA on the noise level pressure, which is triggering the adoption of noise monitoring technology. Hence, the above mentioned factors are analyzed to drive the market.
Noise Monitoring Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Geographically, the Noise Monitoring market is segmented into the North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW regions. Europe held a significant amount of Noise monitoring Market share and is anticipated to witness the highest market growth of CAGR 5.39% during the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the rising sound pollution in this region. According to a research report, by far European countries held the largest share of noise pollution created by road traffic, which is affecting approximately 100 million people of this region. European Economic Association (EEA) estimated that, the long-term exposure to environmental noises caused 12000 premature deaths and 48000 new cases of ischemic heart-diseases every year across Europe. The report also states that, 22 million people suffer chronic high annoyance and 6.5 million people suffer chronic high sleep disturbance due to the same reason. Apart from this, according to some recent estimation of World Health Organization (WHO), 1.5 million years of healthy life is lost in Western Europe alone due to the exposure to traffic related noise. Along with this, Government initiative to promote noise pollution control is working as a key influencer for the market of this region. Furthermore, the APAC noise monitoring market is estimated to have a significant growth in 2021-2026. According to some recent studies, cities from India, China, Pakistan, Japan and other cities of APAC region are listed under the top 10 noise polluted cities. Hence, the growing sound pollution and its negative effects are set to boost the demand for noise monitoring, thereby contributing to the market growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Noise Monitoring Market Drivers
Growing Noise Pollution is Affecting the Environment and Human as well as Wild-life:
Sound pollution negatively impacts the human health physically and psychologically, wild-life and environment. World Health Organization (WHO) states that, by the year 2050, there will be more than 900 million people with significantly impaired hearing. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that every year approximately 22 million workers are exposed to the potentially damaging sound levels at work, and creating a long-lasting negative effect on their health. Another research report from European Economic Association (EEA) states that, increasing noise in water due to various human activities is harming the communication ability of the whales. Hence these factors are analyzed to drive the demand for noise monitoring in order to control the noise pollution in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Governments’ Taking Initiatives for the Deployment of Noise Monitoring Tools:
Governments’ initiatives in the form of regulatory acts work as a major driver for the deployment of noise monitoring tools such as dosimeters, sound-level meters and others across the sectors. In June 2020, in order to control the growing noise pollution in India, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) proposed a new list of Stringent Fines ranging 1,000 to 100,000 for violating noise pollution norms. Apart from that, high investment in smart city projects which includes the deployment of sound monitoring systems made by the Governments is a growth accelerating factor for this market. Such investments and noise controlling regulatory acts by the governments across the world are augmenting the global noise monitoring market.
Noise Monitoring Market Challenges
High Associated Cost of Sound Level Meters:
Among the tools used for sound monitoring, the associated cost of sound level meters is the highest. Even though the adoption rate of sound level meters for noise monitoring is growing at a rapid phase, but the high initial cost of this product is analyzed to hamper the market growth. The high cost is mainly caused by the complicated and expensive equipment, which is limiting the usage of this meter. For instance, Castle group Ltd has a full range of sound level meters, which can cost approximately between $1000-$4000. Hence the high initial investment for sound level meters will hinder the noise monitoring industry outlook.
Noise Monitoring Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the noise monitoring market. In 2020, the market of Noise monitoring industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. Noises monitoring top 10 companies include
RION Co. Ltd.
Castle Group Ltd.
Cirrus Research Plc.
B&K Precision Corporation
CESVA Instruments S.L.U
Sinus Messtechnik GmbH
Testo SE & Co. KGaA
Casella Inc.
Pulsar Instruments
HT Instruments
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2020, for the first time, Delhi Police has equipped its field formation with sound level meters (SLMs) to penalize noise violators.
In July 2019, TSI announced about the launch of Quest Noise Dosimeter, Quest Edge 4+. This product lets safety professional monitor the noise exposure of a worker in real-time through Edge dB mobile application.
Key Takeaways
According to Noise monitoring Market report of IndustryARC, Permanent monitoring segment is analyzed to grow with fastest CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, rising sound pollution and government norms are the key factors behind this growth.
Europe is anticipated to witness the highest growth due to the increasing noise pollution and its negative impacts on human-health.
The market of Noise Monitoring is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing noise pollution.
Noise monitoring industry outlook is consolidated with top market players including RION Co. Ltd., Castle Group Ltd., Cirrus Research Plc., B&K Precision Corporation, CESVA Instruments S.L.U and others.
