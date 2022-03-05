Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market Size Forecast to Reach $502.1 Million by 2026
Increasing Oil and Gas Sector Driving the Growth of Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2022 ) Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market size is forecast to reach US$502.1 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026. Low-dosage hydrate inhibitors are used in crude oil extraction procedures to reduce hydrate accumulation in the systems, providing better flow assurance (fluid mechanics), decreasing the maintenance costs of crude oil and gas extraction systems. The benefit of extending the lifespan of the gas system by applying low-dosage hydrate inhibitors as oilfield chemicals is projected to increase demand among crude oil product suppliers. Furthermore, the possibility to manufacture combination products using low-dosage hydrate inhibitors is boosting the demand even more. The technologically advanced production process of low dosage hydrate inhibitors, as well as ongoing research and development activities, are expected to influence the low dosage hydrate inhibitors market in the coming years.
COVID-19 Impacts
The recent COVID-19 epidemic, on the other hand, has had a major impact on the global Low dosage hydrate inhibitors manufacturing industry. Production operations have halted around the world in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has harmed production, but manufacturers are now back to normal.
Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Anti-agglomerate dominated the Low dosage hydrate inhibitors market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that Anti-agglomerates provide significant benefits, such as cheaper capital costs, better flow assurance (fluid mechanics), lower transportation costs, high compatibility, and so on. Anti-agglomerate hydrate inhibitors are more biodegradable oilfield chemicals than kinetic hydrate inhibitors, making them the preferred choice for meeting environmental standards. As an effective hydrate inhibitor type, Anti-agglomerate is widely pursued for diverse uses in oil and gas fields. Anti-agglomerates are gaining popularity because they successfully regulate and monitor hydrates to maintain flowline and pipeline safety and integrity while lowering total costs in onshore and offshore applications.
Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The offshore segment dominated the Low dosage hydrate inhibitors market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owning to falling temperature points in several offshore oil fields and low dosage hydrate inhibitors ideal application for blocking wax formation. In Indonesia, for instance, the Banyu Urip refinery processes stabilized crude. This facility spends 20% of its operating costs on PPDs on average. This is one of many offshore oil fields that are becoming more popular around the world. The pipeline at the Urip field is divided into two sections: a 72-kilometer onshore section and a 23-kilometer offshore section. Because of the high wax content in Urip, the temperature in the offshore section can drop as low as 24 degrees Celsius from its peak of 46 degrees. Low temperatures increase the risk of no-flow conditions, which can cause significant damage due to pipeline blockages. Owning to which the low dosage hydrate inhibitors are widely used in the offshore oilfield application.
Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the market with a share of 34% in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for oilfield chemicals such as low dosage hydrate inhibitors and due to the increasing shale gas exploration in the region in recent years. For instance, in 2019, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) stated that Canada is capable of producing 16,000 barrels of crude oil per day along with 5.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. It also states that Canada's oil production is estimated to reach 106.3 million barrels per day by 2040. The government of the USA made an announcement to continue to operations of the Alaska LNG Liquefaction Plant project worth $43 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the Government of Canada has recently announced three offshore exploration drilling projects that will be operated by BHP, Equinor, and Chevron to progress in 2021. Therefore, an increase in oil and gas production activities also significantly increases the demand for low dosage hydrate inhibitors, thus, leading to market growth.
Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market Drivers
Low-dose hydrate inhibitors are becoming more popular than thermodynamic inhibitors
Thermodynamic hydrate inhibitors have been used to combat gas hydrate problems, particularly in the oil and gas industry. Thermodynamic inhibitors have significantly higher logistical costs due to the massive storage tanks and injection lines required in big quantities. Low-dose hydrate inhibitors, on the other hand, are required in substantially less quantity and are thus cited as cost-effective, transportation, storage, and efficient for producers. Low-dose hydrates have been shown to be both cost-efficient and effective hydrate treatment compounds, therefore their use will continue to grow over traditional thermodynamic hydrate inhibitors.
Increasing Oil & Gas Sector
According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020, the production of oil increased from 361.0 million tonnes in 2018 to 361.8 million tonnes in 2019, an increase of 0.2% in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, new projects are under construction to sustain the increasing demand for oil and gas. For instance, Eni S.p.A will begin the production of natural gas from its Merakes offshore project in Indonesia by the end of 2021. Construction of Tangguh Train 3 is progressing, with Indonesia's BP-operated LNG export facility adding 3.8 MTPA of production capacity to the existing facility, bringing the total capacity of the plant to 11.4 MTPA. In February 2019, the progress of the National Strategic Project Development, namely the Cirebon Power Unit 2, with a capacity of 1×1000 MW, has now reached 39 percent and is targeted to operate in February 2022. Thus, with the flourishing oil and gas sector, the demand for oilfield chemicals such as low dosage hydrate inhibitors is also expected to increase as it provides improved flow assurance (fluid mechanics), high compatibility, and so on.
Increasing Environmental Regulation Compliance
The oil and gas industry's growing emphasis on environmental compliance is driving up demand for biodegradable materials. Because of their low sustainability quotient, thermodynamic hydrate inhibitors have been pushed aside in favor of more environmentally friendly options, such as low-dose hydrate inhibitors. While manufacturers are always looking for new uses for low-dose hydrate inhibitors, they are also increasing their efforts in product innovation to meet the demands of sustainability which is influencing the low dosage hydrate inhibitors market growth.
Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market Challenges
Environmental issues caused by the use of anti-agglomerants (AA)
Hydrate inhibitors play a critical role in large commercial businesses like crude oil and natural gas production, making them a crucial component of the process. However, several hydrate inhibitor constraints are impeding the market's expansion. Anti-Agglomerants (AA) are crucial to utilize because they prevent hydrate inhibitor crystals from adhering together. However, it harms the ecosystem and consequently becomes a major constraint. Overuse of hydrate inhibitors during natural gas and crude oil production is strictly regulated since they have a negative impact on the environment. The hydrate inhibitor market is governed by a variety of laws and regulations, which are implemented at various phases of manufacture and distribution and the rules ensure the smooth workflow with no oilfield chemicals misuse.
Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market Industry Outlook
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market. The key players in the Low dosage hydrate inhibitors Market includes
Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Halliburton
Ecolab Inc.
Baker Hughes Inc.
Innospec Inc.
JSC Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat
BASF SE
Evonik Industries AG
Clariant AG
Schlumberger Limited
Key Takeaways
North America led the market for Low dosage hydrate inhibitors, due to rising oil & gas production activities. For instance, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020, the production of oil increased from 1042.2 million tonnes in 2018 to 1116.5 million tonnes in 2019, an increase of 7.1% in North America.
Growing environmental concerns are driving the use of oilfield chemicals such as low-dose hydrate inhibitors.
The low dosage hydrate inhibitors market is predicted to rise significantly in the near future, owing to the increasing demand from a recovering economy, increased industrial growth, and demand from the shale oil industry.
