Distributed Antenna System Market Size Analyzed to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecast 2021-2026
Increasing Adoption of 4G Technology in Developing Regions Driving the Growth of Distributed Antenna System Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2022 ) The Distributed Antenna System Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $11.3 billion by 2026. A Distributed Antenna System offers multi-operator coverage and robust capacity across residential buildings, and other commercial facilities. The rise in various digital offerings designed to meet consumer expectations have influenced venue owners, like, stadiums, airport and hotels venues to denote ubiquitous connectivity, which are driving the market. Moreover, the significant factors for the penetration of the Distributed Antenna System Industry encompass the rise of IoT, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, several Resource management and other new opportunities such as Fiber optics solutions for wider area coverage. The augmentation of connected devices, Signal to noise ratio technology, explosive growth of mobile communications traffic, along with the increasing use of wireless data for denoting uninterrupted connectivity are estimated to drive the growth of the Distributed Antenna System Market size. Furthermore, the surge of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, the Silicon wafers technology, enormous investments from telecom companies and other latest introduction of Propagation channel to enhance customer satisfaction are analyzed to drive the Distributed Antenna System market.
Distributed Antenna System Market Segment Analysis - By Offering
By Offering, the Distributed Antenna System Market is segmented into Component and Services. The Service offering segment is estimated to hold the highest share of 56%, owing to the significant rise in the demand for high-speed connectivity across every commercial sector. Thus, the end users can benefit from a multicarrier DAS in terms of scalability, strong coverage and dynamic equipment architecture of DAS for better adaptability. In March 2019, Telewave, a San Jose-based manufacturer of RF system products, launched indoor DAS system for IoT and CBRS deployment. This iDAS Appeal antenna is designed to promote in-building cellular performance in response to the increasing demand to deploy IoT in every in-building application for improved public safety at affordable cost. Thus, such wide ranges of DAS solutions and other associated methods like Quasi-synchronous transmission for wider area coverage contribute to the growth of the Distributed Antenna System Market.
Distributed Antenna System Market Segment Analysis - By Type
By Type, the Distributed Antenna System Market is segmented into Active, Passive and Hybrid. The Active DAS is analyzed to hold the highest share of 41%. The amplifiers of Active DAS provide a stronger signal to wireless units, resulting in a stronger outgoing signal. In addition to that, the Active DAS is more efficient than the other types of DAS due to the transmission of signals over optical fibers. In December 2019, the leading provider of wireless communication solutions, Mobile Communications America (MCA) acquired Longent, LLC, a leader in the wireless industry. The utilization of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, multi- and single-operator systems and fiber-fed repeaters in public and private spaces by Longent strengthens the portfolio of Mobile Communications America (MCA) in terms of varied solution offerings. Therefore, such successful partnerships to develop diversified solutions and other simultaneous advancing technology such as the Dynamic Single Frequency Networks for digital video broadcast have accelerated the growth of the Distributed Antenna System Market.
Distributed Antenna System Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 57% in 2020 for the Distributed Antenna System Market owing to the significant deployment of Distributed Antenna system due to the extensive smartphone penetration, growing urbanization, such as such as high-rise building, large shopping malls and airports, as well as rising demand for seamless network connectivity among diverse range of applications like Network switching subsystem and Numerical Electromagnetics Code. In January 2021, Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) announced the world's first 5G indoor DAS1 development that can receive millimeter wave (28GHz) - based broadband 5G signals from base stations and transmit them across buildings. Hence, the 5G indoor DAS1 solution enables users to have seamless 5G services in an indoor environment, and also, it is estimated to expand the 5G coverage area for strengthening the domestic telecommunications infrastructure. Therefore, the mobile communication for providing automation, virtual or augmented reality is estimated to drive the technology further to support commercial applications such as high-speed transmission of high resolution video are driving the Distributed Antenna System Market.
Distributed Antenna System Market Drivers
Increasing adoption of 4G Technology in developing regions
In many developing nations, the growth of cloud adoption across the various industry- verticals and increasing demand of service networks in telecommunications are witnessed to have a huge impact on the surge of the Distributed Antenna System Market. Moreover, the internet usage has increased due to the advanced wireless technologies across the world. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications, known as GSM Association, 4G is the dominant mobile technology in China, with more than 80% of total connections (not included licensed cellular IoT connection). In 2020, the share of 4G rises at 82% simultaneously with the growth of 5G technology. Hence, these advancing technologies like Numerical Electromagnetics Code and Network switching subsystem are estimated to drive the Distributed Antenna System Market size.
Potential investment in the Telecom Towers Market
The rapidly increasing urbanization rate and growing penetration of smartphones are estimated to drive the market positively. In fact, the surge in demand for high-speed internet access accelerates the competition among various service providers to offer better network coverage, resulting in Potential investment in the Telecom Towers Market. In December 2020, American Tower acquired InSite Wireless for about $3.5B to accelerate 5G densification initiatives in the U.S.A, and network deployments in international markets. Hence, the growing volume of cellular devices and internet data generation to serve the subscriber base at affordable price are some of the major factors that are witnessed to drive the growth of the Distributed Antenna System Market.
Distributed Antenna System Market Challenges
Concern for the DAS installation complexities
The deployment of DAS requires intensive RF engineering as well as RF testing to customize the specific requirement setup. However, there are some challenges related to the DAS deployment that evaluated as the drawback for the market growth as successful deployment of DAS technologies, like antenna coupling network in both outdoor and indoor venues, require enough budget and expertise to reduce any future complexity and associated cost, which hinder the growth of the Distributed Antenna System Market outlook.
Distributed Antenna System Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Distributed Antenna System Market. The Distributed Antenna System Market top 10 companies include CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., American Tower Corporation, AT&T Inc., Boingo Wireless, Inc., Dali Wireless, Zinwave, Bird Technologies and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In August 2020, a division of Norsat International, and a leading provider of customizable land mobile radio communication solutions, Sinclair Technologies launched a complete Distributed Antenna System (DAS) portfolio, and a new series of economical mobile duplexers, which is designed for public safety applications and mission-critical operations. Moreover, these newly launched mobile duplexers are completely cost-effective for bi-directional mobile communication solutions for applying across utility, public safety and transportation sectors.
In November 2019, the leading distributed antenna system (DAS), small cells and Wi-Fi provider that serve consumers, carriers and advertisers worldwide, known as Boingo Wireless launched neutral host cellular DAS and Wi-Fi networks at the 972,000 square-foot Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY).
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 57% in 2020 for the Distributed Antenna System Market owing to the significant deployment of Distributed Antenna systems due to the extensive smartphone penetration and growing urbanization.
The Service offering segment is estimated to hold the highest share of 56%, owing to the significant rise in the demand for high-speed connectivity across every commercial sector.
The Potential investment in the Telecom Towers Market is estimated to drive the Distributed Antenna System Market size.
