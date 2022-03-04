India Water Softener Market Size Forecast to Reach $971.6 Million by 2026
Growing Awareness of Consumers Regarding Negative Health Impacts of Hard Water Is Driving the Water Softener Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2022 ) India Water Softener Market size is forecast to reach $971.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Hard water is often associated with the concentration of salts and minerals that usually comes from the regional water supply. It negatively impacts health and functioning of household chores like cleaning, dish-washing, and laundering. Water softeners allow to minimize the calcium and magnesium content by filtering the water through chelating agents like resin or zeolite, collectively known as Ion-exchange resin method. With technology evolving manifold over the years, advanced softening systems for hard water treatment are resorting to methods like reverse osmosis, lime softening, and magnetic water treatment over the conventional ion exchange method because they are faster and efficient. The increase in consumption of water across the globe is the major factor that drives the growth of the global water softeners market. In addition, progressive growth in industrial activities coupled with the global population is likely to bolster the market growth. Additionally, both commercial and residential places, utilize water in various kinds of activities ranging from menial to large scale tasks is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the India Water Softener Market for the period 2021-2026.
India Water Softener Market Segment Analysis – By Type
The Salt-free water softeners segment held the largest share in the India Water Softener Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the fact that salt-free variants are affordable in comparison to their salt-based counterparts. Moreover, they refrain from the usage of chemicals to soften the water and neutralize contaminants like magnesium and calcium to stop them from sticking to surfaces. The installation process is less cumbersome and maintenance is convenient and affordable in the long run. The rise in demand for chemical free softeners makes way for the growth of the salt-free water softener market. An increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of this segment and is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
India Water Softener Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Residential segment held the largest share in the India Water Softener Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing areas of application in households across all the economies to reduce corrosion of the plumbing pipes and fixture problems. However, industries, especially manufacturing and FMCG, are increasingly adopting the usage of water softeners to reduce corrosion in machine parts as well as incorporate chemical free water as a constituent in their products. The industries are more particular about the inclusion because it directly affects their quality control and market sales. The industrial segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
India Water Softener Market Drivers
Growing awareness of consumers regarding negative health impacts of hard water is driving the market growth
Over the recent past, there has been a growing awareness of consumers regarding the negative effects associated with the usage of hard water. According to Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI), in 2020, 21% of communicable diseases in India were linked to indulgence in unsafe hard water and the lack of hygiene practices. Over the years, extensive usage of hard water has caused dry skin and scalp, stains in sinks and bathtubs, and faded colour of clothes, across all the major economies. It has become a necessity for residences and even large scale industries to incorporate usage of water softeners. Thus, increasing the growth of the India Water Softener Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing investment in industrial sector is poised to increase the growth of the market
Over the recent past, there has been a considerable growth in the industries in India, especially manufacturing sector. According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBED), in the first half of FY2021, India has received USD 30 billion worth of funds through foreign direct investment, a 15% increase over 2020. The massive growth in the manufacturing sector calls for the usage of a lot of water. The water thus needs to be chemical free for the ultimate solution to be productive. Thus, increasing the growth of the India Water Softener Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
India Water Softener Market Challenges
Growing Adoption of Alternative water treatment process is likely to challenge the market growth
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the India Water Softener Market encompass the rise in the adoption of alternative water treatment processes like water conditioning. Water softeners remove the mineral ions from hard water and replace with sodium ions through a process known as ion exchange, water conditioners alter the structure of the mineral ions.
India Water Softener Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the India Water Softener Market. In 2020, the India Water Softener Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The India Water Softener Market, top 10 companies are:
• EcoWater Systems LLC
• General Electric Company
• Culligan International Company
• Kinetico Incorporated
• Marlo Incorporated
• Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd
• Pelican Water Systems
• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd
• BWT AG
• 3M
Recent Developments:
In June 2021, Pelican Water Systems acquired Advanced Elements Inc. In order to broaden its portfolio in paddle sports industry and expand inflatable watercraft development and innovation.
In May 2021, Culligan International entered into an agreement to acquire BDT Capital Partners, LLC, a merchant bank that provides closely held businesses with long-term, differentiated capita, with the purpose to expand product innovation, digital tools and geographic expansion across Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Key Takeaways
Water Softeners is prevalent in India because the concentration of hard water is very obvious irrespective of urban, sub-urban and rural areas.
Growing awareness of consumers regarding negative health impacts of hard water is likely to aid the market growth of the India Water Softener Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be India Water Softener Market report.
Increasing adoption of alternative water treatment process like water conditioning is likely to challenge the market growth is poised to create the hurdles for the India Water Softener Market.
