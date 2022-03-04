Beverage Acidulants Market Size Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
Increasing Awareness Regarding the Beverage Acidulants Among Consumers Is Increasing the Growth of the Beverage Acidulants Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2022 ) Beverage Acidulants Market size is forecast to reach $2.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Acidulants are used in beverages such as carbonated drinks that are formulated using fruit flavors. Beverage acidulants are used as a vital ingredient to impart acidic, sour, or tart flavor to the beverages. Most commonly used Acidulants are acetic acid and phosphoric acid among others. It protects the end products from generating any unwanted taste that can throw away the ideal mix of the beverages. It is used in the form of flavoring agents, additives, and preservatives in the beverage manufacturing industries. It provides an extremely cost-effective solution in the production of several alcoholic beverages. Increasing demand for beverages that have a long shelf life and increasing research & development by key payers for enhancing the quality of the products is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for beverage acidulants in energy drinks and changing preferences of food among consumers is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Beverage Acidulants Market for the period 2021-2026.
Beverage Acidulants Market Analysis – By Product Type
Acetic Acid held the largest share in the Beverage Acidulants Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Acetic acid has pungent smell and is found in vinegar. It is then fermented naturally having natural pH. For specified acidity, food grade acetic acid is used for creating pickling liquor and it is also used in confectionary items as well as in flavorings. Citric acid is extracted from the lemons and limes that are produced commercially with the fermentation process. It adds sharp taste to cold drinks and sweets, generating an optimum condition for forming jellies, and jams among others. Acetic Acid is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Beverage Acidulants Market Analysis – By Nature
Organic held the largest share in the Beverage Acidulants Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.5 % during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing awareness regarding the ill and harmful effects of the non-natural and synthetic acids. These effects tend the consumers to shift towards the beverages that contain naturally derived ingredients. Organic acid based beverage acidulants include citric acid that is widely used as additives in beverage manufacturing industries. Malic acid and tartaric acid based beverage acidulants generates fruity flavors. Organic is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Beverage Acidulants Market Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Beverage Acidulants Market with a major share of 34.8% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing demand for several different types of beverages. The increasing presence of the processed food industry, increasing demand among consumers for food acids, and increasing production of the beverages along with the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the product is increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products. Increasing awareness regarding the product along with the increasing adoption and launch of innovative drinks is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Beverage Acidulants Market Drivers
Increasing Emphasis on Achieving Longer Shelf Life of Beverage Products Through Optimum Acidification
Increasing emphasis on achieving longer shelf life of beverage products through optimum acidification is increasing the growth of the market. This is owing to the increasing demand for synthetic beverage acidulants across the beverage manufacturing industries. Through optimum acidification, the shelf life of drinks along with the taste of the drink increases. Optimum acidification controls the growth of undesirable microorganisms. Generally, for food preservation, fermentation is used which is the acidification by direct addition of organic and other forms of acids. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Awareness Regarding the Beverage Acidulants Among Consumers
Increasing awareness regarding the beverage acidulants among consumers is increasing the growth of the market. This is owing to the increasing demand for processed food along with the development of the beverage industry. There is an increasing demand for citric acid & acetic acid as citric acid adds a sharp taste to sweets and cold drinks while acetic acid is used for generating pickling liquor. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Beverage Acidulants Market Challenges
Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Products Label and Inclusion of Additives
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Beverage Acidulants Market are stringent government regulations regarding products label and inclusion of additives. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in cooperation with the WHO is responsible for assessing the risks to human health from food additives. In European Union, there is a legislation governing the labeling of food additives and according to it, people who have allergies to certain food additives should check the labels carefully. Thus, hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Beverage Acidulants Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Beverage Acidulants Market. In 2020, the Beverage Acidulants Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Beverage Acidulants Market, top 10 companies are:
Cargill Inc.
Tate & Lyle
Northeast Pharmaceutical Group
Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.
The Sumo Food Ingredients
Archer Daniels Midland
Cobion N.V.
Hawkins Watts Limited
Parry Enterprises India Ltd.
FBC Industries Inc.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Beverage Acidulants Market in 2020 owing to the increasing technological advancements and increasing demands for natural additives in the food. The Beverage Acidulants Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing consumption of processed beverages and increasing investments by the key players are likely to aid the market growth of the Beverage Acidulants Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in Beverage Acidulants Market final report.
Stringent government regulations regarding products label and inclusion of additives is poised to create the hurdles for the Beverage Acidulants Market.
